ArcBest Among 100 Best Companies to Work for in Texas

"We are honored to be among the best employers in Texas," said Andrew Schweizer, vice president – Moving Services and Yield Strategy for ArcBest. "Our ArcBest core value of Excellence inspires us to exceed expectations. This award recognizes the excellence of our employees in Wichita Falls, and why our customers count on them to solve their most challenging logistics problems every day."

ArcBest's Wichita Falls campus provides truckload logistics solutions as well as corporate and consumer moving services. ArcBest also has a campus in Plano, Texas, and service centers in 17 Texas locations.

Created in 2006, the Best Companies to Work for in Texas awards program is designed to identify, recognize and honor the best places of employment in Texas. It is a collaborative initiative between the Texas Society for Human Resource Management, the Texas Association of Business, the publishers of Texas Monthly and Best Companies Group.

The winners were announced at a March 8 awards dinner. The full list can be found at bestcompaniestx.com.

