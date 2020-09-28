ArcBest Among 2020 Top 100 Truckers

FORT SMITH, Ark., Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, is pleased to announce that it has again been recognized among the Top 100 Truckers by Inbound Logistics.

Inbound Logistics, a monthly trade magazine targeted toward business logistics and supply chain professionals, compiles the annual list. ArcBest also was recognized in 2019 and 2018, and ArcBest's less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight® was included in 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014.

"We are honored to once again be recognized as a Top 100 Trucker," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "ArcBest has grown very quickly over the last decade into a full-service logistics company. When we do business, we don't just transact with customers, we partner with them. This recognition is a testament to the success we've had meeting customers' specific and ever-evolving needs — especially in times of uncertainty and disruption across the world."

ArcBest offers a full suite of logistics solutions that includes LTL, truckload, time critical and expedite, premium logistics, managed transportation, international shipping, final mile, supply chain optimization, warehousing and distribution, product launch and retail logistics.

To compile the list of the Top 100 Truckers, Inbound Logistics evaluates submitted information, and conducts interviews and online research. The list benchmarks the types of services transportation buyers value when evaluating current transportation partners or seeking new ones. This year, the magazine's editors selected the Top 100 Truckers from over 300 service providers.

The 2020 Top 100 Truckers list provides a snapshot of the trucking segment, from large, global truckload and LTL carriers to niche regional haulers. The full list appears in the September 2020 print and digital editions of Inbound Logistics.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for our customers' supply chain needs. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than Logistics®. For more information, visit arcb.com.

