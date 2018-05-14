ArcBest Among Transport Topics' Top Freight Brokerage Firms of 2018

"I am pleased ArcBest is once again recognized on Transport Topics' annual rankings," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "We're committed to meeting our customers' supply chain needs and making it easier for them to do business. When it comes to solving logistics challenges, customers can expect an excellent experience and trusted advice."

ArcBest provides customized logistics solutions to meet any need, with offerings that include less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight®, ground expedite shipping through Panther Premium Logistics®, as well as truckload, time critical, international ocean and air, and managed transportation.

Transport Topics has covered the freight transportation industry for more than 80 years. The 2018 rankings are based on companies' net revenue for the most recent 12-month period. To view the entire list, visit ttnews.com.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a logistics company with creative problem solvers who have The Skill and the Will® to deliver integrated logistics solutions. At ArcBest, We'll Find a Way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. For more information, visit arcb.com.

