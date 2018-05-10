ArcBest® Announces First Quarter 2018 Results

Excluding certain items in both periods, as identified in the attached reconciliation tables, non-GAAP net income was $7.8 million, or $0.29 per diluted share, in first quarter 2018 compared to a first quarter 2017 net loss of $5.9 million, or $0.22 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income was $13.1 million in first quarter 2018 compared to a first quarter 2017 operating loss of $8.3 million.

"Strong market demand for our supply chain solutions and purposeful yield management contributed to our positive first quarter results," said Chairman, President & CEO Judy McReynolds. "We are pleased that customers are finding value in our enhanced market approach and are utilizing us as a trusted partner for more of their logistics needs."

Asset-Based

Results of Operations

F irst Quarter 201 8 Versus F irst Quarter 201 7

Revenue of $482.1 million compared to $464.4 million , a per-day increase of 4.6 percent.

compared to , a per-day increase of 4.6 percent. Tonnage per day decrease of 3.7 percent.

Shipments per day decrease 9.4 percent.

Total billed revenue per hundredweight increased 8.9 percent and was positively impacted by Asset-Based pricing initiatives and higher fuel surcharges. Excluding fuel surcharge, the percentage increase on ArcBest's Asset-Based LTL freight was in the high-single digits.

Operating income of $13.4 million and an operating ratio of 97.2 percent compared to an operating loss of $8.3 million and an operating ratio of 101.8 percent.

Yield management initiatives implemented throughout the last year continued to positively impact the Asset-Based business as significant improvements in revenue per hundredweight contributed to a better freight revenue mix and first quarter profitability. As general economic trends improved, ArcBest's Asset-Based business benefitted from increases in weight per shipment while actions to improve overall pricing resulted in significant increases in revenue per shipment. As seen in recent quarters, tonnage and shipment totals were below prior year levels, primarily related to the emphasis on improving account yields. In response to the lower shipment levels in the Asset-Based network, strict cost management and reductions in city cartage and city equipment rentals contributed to improved shipment profitability. Reductions in nonunion healthcare costs were another factor positively impacting first quarter Asset-Based financial results.

Asset-Light ‡

Results of Operations

First Quarter 2018 Versus First Quarter 2017

Revenue of $229.7 million compared to $193.1 million .

compared to . Operating income of $4.7 million compared to operating income of $2.1 million . On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $4.7 million compared to $2.9 million .

compared to operating income of . On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of compared to . Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") of $8.4 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $6.5 million .

The increase in ArcBest's Asset-Light first quarter revenue was the result of solid revenue per shipment growth associated with tight industry supply and strong customer demand. The increase in Asset-Light revenue occurred despite reductions in daily shipments. Net revenue margins were compressed versus the prior year period as rising carrier costs, resulting from tight capacity in the marketplace, exceeded the rates paid by the customers being served. Although net revenue margins declined, an increase in net revenue dollars positively contributed to the improvement in Asset-Light operating income. At FleetNet, increased event count combined with labor and cost control contributed to growth in both revenue and profitability versus last year's first quarter.

Closing Comments

"As expected, tighter capacity in first quarter resulted from the new Electronic Logging Mandate and other factors, and general economic trends were favorable," said McReynolds. "We expect these trends to continue in 2018. These positive developments, combined with ArcBest's ability to offer full supply chain solutions, create a backdrop for us to push forward with many initiatives to continue improving our customer experience. In addition, we were pleased that a tentative contract agreement between ABF and the International Brotherhood of Teamsters was reached at the end of the first quarter, allowing our employees to continue focusing on exceeding customer needs."

NOTE

‡ - The ArcBest and FleetNet reportable segments, combined, represent Asset-Light operations.

Financial Data and Operating Statistics

The following tables show financial data and operating statistics on ArcBest® and its reportable segments.

ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Three Months Ended





March 31





2018

2017





(Unaudited)





($ thousands, except share and per share data)

REVENUES

$ 700,001

$ 651,088

















OPERATING EXPENSES(1)



687,276



660,988

















OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)(1)



12,725



(9,900)

















OTHER INCOME (COSTS)













Interest and dividend income



526



274

Interest and other related financing costs



(2,059)



(1,315)

Other, net(1)



(2,201)



(1,706)







(3,734)



(2,747)

















INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES



8,991



(12,647)

















INCOME TAX BENEFIT



(963)



(5,240)

















NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 9,954

$ (7,407)

















EARNINGS (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE(2)













Basic

$ 0.39

$ (0.29)

Diluted

$ 0.37

$ (0.29)

















AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING













Basic



25,642,871



25,684,475

Diluted



26,596,376



25,684,475

















CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE

$ 0.08

$ 0.08



____________________________________ 1) Effective January 1, 2018, the Company retrospectively adopted an amendment to ASC Topic 715, Compensation – Retirement Benefits, which requires changes to the financial statement presentation of certain components of net periodic benefit cost related to pension and other postretirement benefits accounted for under ASC Topic 715. As a result of adopting this amendment, the service cost component of net periodic benefit cost continues to be included in Operating Expenses, but the other components of net periodic benefit cost, including pension settlement expense, are presented in Other Income (Costs) for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017. 2) ArcBest uses the two-class method for calculating earnings per share. This method requires an allocation of dividends paid and a portion of undistributed net income (but not losses) to unvested restricted stock for calculating per share amounts.

ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS





March 31

December 31





2018

2017





(Unaudited)

Note





($ thousands, except share data)

ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 124,652

$ 120,772

Short-term investments



54,669



56,401

Accounts receivable, less allowances (2018 - $7,837; 2017 - $7,657)



289,366



279,074

Other accounts receivable, less allowances (2018 - $936; 2017 - $921)



19,262



19,491

Prepaid expenses



24,891



22,183

Prepaid and refundable income taxes



10,267



12,296

Other



9,029



12,132

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



532,136



522,349

















PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT













Land and structures



338,346



344,224

Revenue equipment



790,685



793,523

Service, office, and other equipment



189,055



179,950

Software



132,088



129,589

Leasehold improvements



8,948



8,888







1,459,122



1,456,174

Less allowances for depreciation and amortization



884,959



865,010







574,163



591,164

















GOODWILL



108,320



108,320

INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET



72,336



73,469

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES



6,095



5,965

OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS



65,033



64,374





$ 1,358,083

$ 1,365,641

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





























CURRENT LIABILITIES













Accounts payable

$ 139,830

$ 129,099

Income taxes payable



93



324

Accrued expenses



202,656



211,237

Current portion of long-term debt



56,057



61,930

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



398,636



402,590

















LONG-TERM DEBT, less current portion



196,425



206,989

PENSION AND POSTRETIREMENT LIABILITIES



36,984



39,827

OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES



12,320



15,616

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES



48,244



49,157

















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 70,000,000 shares;

issued 2018: 28,498,971 shares; 2017: 28,495,628 shares



285



285

Additional paid-in capital



321,265



319,436

Retained earnings



450,267



438,379

Treasury stock, at cost, 2018: 2,857,460 shares; 2017: 2,851,578 shares



(86,265)



(86,064)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(20,078)



(20,574)

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



665,474



651,462





$ 1,358,083

$ 1,365,641





Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2017 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.

ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





Three Months Ended





March 31





2018

2017





Unaudited





($ thousands)

OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income (loss)

$ 9,954

$ (7,407)

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



25,352



24,258

Amortization of intangibles



1,134



1,136

Pension settlement expense



654



1,957

Share-based compensation expense



1,870



1,731

Provision for losses on accounts receivable



445



442

Deferred income tax provision



(2,749)



(4,197)

Gain on sale of property and equipment



(221)



(613)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Receivables



(10,260)



3,345

Prepaid expenses



(2,587)



(5,174)

Other assets



2,732



(3,357)

Income taxes



1,938



(1,205)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities



3,513



(9,155)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES



31,775



1,761

















INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of financings



(7,177)



(12,273)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



1,050



1,692

Purchases of short-term investments



(4,410)



(6,223)

Proceeds from sale of short-term investments



6,245



6,125

Capitalization of internally developed software



(2,164)



(2,440)

NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES



(6,456)



(13,119)

















FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Payments on long-term debt



(16,558)



(17,297)

Net change in book overdrafts



(2,572)



(981)

Payment of common stock dividends



(2,058)



(2,066)

Purchases of treasury stock



(201)



—

Payments for tax withheld on share-based compensation



(50)



(325)

NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES



(21,439)



(20,669)

















NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH



3,880



(32,027)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period



120,772



115,242

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AND RESTRICTED CASH AT END OF PERIOD

$ 124,652

$ 83,215

















NONCASH INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Equipment financed

$ 121

$ 694

Accruals for equipment received

$ 883

$ 440



ARCBEST CORPORATION FINANCIAL STATEMENT OPERATING SEGMENT DATA AND OPERATING RATIOS





Three Months Ended







March 31







2018



2017







Unaudited







($ thousands, except percentages)



REVENUES

























Asset-Based

$ 482,115







$ 464,356



































ArcBest



181,933









152,876







FleetNet



47,759









40,238







Total Asset-Light



229,692









193,114



































Other and eliminations



(11,806)









(6,382)







Total consolidated revenues

$ 700,001







$ 651,088



































OPERATING EXPENSES(1)

























Asset-Based(2)

























Salaries, wages, and benefits

$ 269,779

56.0 %

$ 279,380

60.2 %

Fuel, supplies, and expenses



62,193

12.9





58,390

12.6



Operating taxes and licenses



11,756

2.4





11,823

2.5



Insurance



6,628

1.4





7,118

1.5



Communications and utilities



4,521

0.9





4,517

1.0



Depreciation and amortization



20,930

4.3





20,519

4.4



Rents and purchased transportation



46,133

9.6





46,426

10.0



Shared services(2)



45,607

9.4





43,503

9.4



Gain on sale of property and equipment



(133)

—





(617)

(0.1)



Other



1,299

0.3





1,505

0.3



Restructuring costs(3)



—

—





140

—



Total Asset-Based



468,713

97.2 %



472,704

101.8 %





























ArcBest(2)

























Purchased transportation



148,372

81.6 %



121,987

79.8 %

Supplies and expenses



3,230

1.8





3,670

2.4



Depreciation and amortization(4)



3,408

1.9





3,266

2.1



Shared services(2)



21,868

12.0





19,586

12.9



Other



1,881

1.0





2,464

1.6



Restructuring costs(3)



9

—





810

0.5









178,768

98.3 %



151,783

99.3 %

FleetNet



46,238

96.8 %



39,217

97.5 %

Total Asset-Light



225,006









191,000



































Other and eliminations(5)



(6,443)









(2,716)







Total consolidated operating expenses

$ 687,276

98.2 %

$ 660,988

101.5 %





























OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)(1)

























Asset-Based

$ 13,402







$ (8,348)



































ArcBest



3,165









1,093







FleetNet



1,521









1,021







Total Asset-Light



4,686









2,114



































Other and eliminations(5)



(5,363)









(3,666)







Total consolidated operating income (loss)

$ 12,725







$ (9,900)









__________________________________ 1) In accordance with an amendment to ASC Topic 715, Compensation – Retirement Benefits, which the Company retrospectively adopted effective January 1, 2018, the components of net periodic benefit cost other than service cost are presented within Other Income (Costs) in the consolidated financial statements for all periods presented and, therefore, excluded from the presentation of operating segment data within this table. The detail of the Company's net periodic benefit costs are presented in Note F to the consolidated financial statements included in Part I, Item I of the Company's first quarter 2018 Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. 2) The presentation of segment expenses allocated from shared services was modified during third quarter 2017 and reclassifications have been made to the prior period operating segment expenses to conform to the current year presentation. Previously, expenses allocated from company-wide functions were categorized in individual segment expense line items by type of expense. Allocated expense is now presented on a single "Shared services" line within the Company's operating segment disclosures. There was no impact on each segment's total expenses as a result of the reclassifications. 3) Restructuring charges relate to the realignment of the Company's organizational structure as announced on November 3, 2016. 4) Depreciation and amortization consists primarily of amortization of intangibles, including customer relationships, and software associated with acquired businesses. 5) "Other" corporate costs include $0.4 million and $0.7 million of restructuring charges for the three months ended March 31, 2018 and 2017, respectively. (See Segment Operating Income Reconciliations of GAAP to Non-GAAP Financial Measures table.) Other corporate costs also include additional investments to provide an improved platform for revenue growth and for offering ArcBest services across multiple operating segments.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures. We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios, such as Adjusted EBITDA, utilized for internal analysis provide analysts, investors, and others the same information that we use internally for purposes of assessing our core operating performance and provides meaningful comparisons between current and prior period results, as well as important information regarding performance trends. Accordingly, using these measures improves comparability in analyzing our performance because it removes the impact of items from operating results that, in management's opinion, do not reflect our core operating performance. Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of performance and for business planning. The measure is particularly meaningful for analysis of operating performance, because it excludes amortization of acquired intangibles and software of the Asset-Light businesses, which are significant expenses resulting from strategic decisions rather than core daily operations. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a primary component of the financial covenants contained in our Second Amended and Restated Credit Agreement. Other companies may calculate EBITDA differently; therefore, our calculation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Certain information discussed in the scheduled conference call could be considered non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results. These financial measures should not be construed as better measurements than operating income, operating cash flow, net income or earnings per share, as determined under GAAP.







Three Months Ended





March 31





2018

2017





(Unaudited)





($ thousands, except per share data)

ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated





























Operating Income (Loss)













Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 12,725

$ (9,900)

Restructuring charges, pre-tax(1)



376



1,631

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 13,101

$ (8,269)

















Net Income (Loss)













Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 9,954

$ (7,407)

Deferred tax adjustment for 2017 Tax Reform Act(2)



(2,591)



—

Impact of 2017 Tax Reform Act on current tax expense(2)



(59)



—

Restructuring charges, after-tax(1)



277



991

Nonunion pension expense, including settlement, after-tax(3)



1,520



1,171

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



(114)



(580)

Tax benefit from vested RSUs(4)



(20)



(75)

Alternative fuel tax credit(5)



(1,203)



—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 7,764

$ (5,900)

















Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share













Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 0.37

$ (0.29)

Deferred tax adjustment for 2017 Tax Reform Act(2)



(0.10)



—

Impact of 2017 Tax Reform Act on current tax expense(2)



—



—

Restructuring charges, after-tax(1)



0.01



0.04

Nonunion pension expense, including settlement, after-tax(3)



0.06



0.05

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



—



(0.02)

Tax benefit from vested RSUs(4)



—



—

Alternative fuel tax credit(5)



(0.05)



—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 0.29

$ (0.22)



_________________________________ 1) Restructuring charges relate to the realignment of the Company's organizational structure as announced on November 3, 2016. 2) Impact on current and deferred income tax expense as a result of recognizing a reasonable estimate of the tax effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("2017 Tax Reform Act") that was signed into law on December 22, 2017. 3) Nonunion pension expense is presented as a non-GAAP adjustment with pension settlement expense, for all periods presented, because expenses related to the plan have been excluded from the financial information management uses to make operating decisions, as an amendment to terminate the nonunion defined benefit pension plan with a termination date of December 31, 2017 was executed in November 2017. Plan participants will have an election window in which they can choose any form of payment allowed by the plan for immediate commencement of payment or defer payment until a later date with pension settlements related to the plan termination likely to occur in the second half of 2018. 4) The Company recognized the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation resulting in excess tax benefit during the three months ended March 31, 2018. 5) Represents the amount of the alternative fuel tax credit related to the year ended December 31, 2017 which was recorded in first quarter 2018 due to the February 2018 retroactive reinstatement.

ARCBEST CORPORATION RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Continued

Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation



























ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated









































































(Unaudited)



































($ thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended March 31, 2018















Income

Income





















Other

Before

Tax















Operating

Income

Income

Provision

Net

Effective Tax



Income

(Costs)

Taxes

(Benefit)

Income

(Benefit) Rate Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 12,725

$ (3,734)

$ 8,991

$ (963)

$ 9,954

(10.7) % Deferred tax adjustment for 2017 Tax Reform Act(1)



—



—



—



2,591



(2,591)

—

Impact of 2017 Tax Reform Act on current tax expense(1)



—



—



—



59



(59)

—

Restructuring charges(2)



376



—



376



99



277

26.3

Nonunion pension expense, including settlement(3)



—



2,046



2,046



526



1,520

25.7

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



—



(114)



(114)



—



(114)

—

Tax benefit from vested RSUs(4)



—



—



—



20



(20)

—

Alternative fuel tax credit(5)



—



—



—



1,203



(1,203)

—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 13,101

$ (1,802)

$ 11,299

$ 3,535

$ 7,764

31.3 %





Three Months Ended March 31, 2017













Loss

Income



















Other

Before

Tax















Operating

Income

Income

Provision

Net

Effective Tax



Loss

(Costs)

Taxes

(Benefit)

Loss

(Benefit) Rate Amounts on GAAP basis

$ (9,900)

$ (2,747)

$ (12,647)

$ (5,240)

$ (7,407)

(41.4) % Restructuring charges(2)



1,631



—



1,631



640



991

39.2

Nonunion pension expense, including settlement(3)



—



1,916



1,916



745



1,171

38.9

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



—



(580)



(580)



—



(580)

—

Tax benefit from vested RSUs(4)



—



—



—



75



(75)

—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ (8,269)

$ (1,411)

$ (9,680)

$ (3,780)

$ (5,900)

39.0 %

______________________________________ 1) Impact on current and deferred income tax expense as a result of recognizing a reasonable estimate of the tax effects of the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act ("2017 Tax Reform Act") that was signed into law on December 22, 2017. 2) Restructuring charges relate to the realignment of the Company's organizational structure as announced on November 3, 2016. 3) Nonunion pension expense is presented as a non-GAAP adjustment with pension settlement expense, for all periods presented, because expenses related to the plan have been excluded from the financial information management uses to make operating decisions, as an amendment to terminate the nonunion defined benefit pension plan with a termination date of December 31, 2017 was executed in November 2017. 4) The Company recognized the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation resulting in excess tax benefit during the three months ended March 31, 2018. 5) Represents the amount of the alternative fuel tax credit related to the year ended December 31, 2017 which was recorded in first quarter 2018 due to the February 2018 retroactive reinstatement.

ARCBEST CORPORATION RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Continued





Three Months Ended





March 31





2018

2017

Segment Operating Income Reconciliations

(Unaudited)





($ thousands, except percentages)

Asset-Based





Operating Income (Loss) ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)





Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 13,402

97.2 %

$ (8,348)

101.8 %

Restructuring charges(1)



—

—





140

—



Non-GAAP amounts

$ 13,402

97.2 %

$ (8,208)

101.8 %









Asset-Light













ArcBest





Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)





Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 3,165

98.3 %

$ 1,093

99.3 %

Restructuring charges(1)



9

—





810

(0.5)



Non-GAAP amounts

$ 3,174

98.3 %

$ 1,903

98.8 %









FleetNet





Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)





Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 1,521

96.8 %

$ 1,021

97.5 %

Restructuring charges(1)



—

—





—

—



Non-GAAP amounts

$ 1,521

96.8 %

$ 1,021

97.5 %









Total Asset-Light





Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)





Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 4,686

98.0 %

$ 2,114

98.9 %

Restructuring charges(1)



9

—





810

(0.4)



Non-GAAP amounts

$ 4,695

98.0 %

$ 2,924

98.5 %









Other and Eliminations





Operating Loss ($)





Amounts on GAAP basis

$ (5,363)







$ (3,666)







Restructuring charges(1)



367









681







Non-GAAP amounts

$ (4,996)







$ (2,985)









___________________________________ 1) Restructuring charges relate to the realignment of the Company's organizational structure as announced on November 3, 2016.

ARCBEST CORPORATION RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Continued

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)



















Three Months Ended





March 31





2018

2017





(Unaudited)





($ thousands)

ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated









Net Income (Loss)

$ 9,954

$ (7,407)

Interest and other related financing costs



2,059



1,315

Income tax benefit



(963)



(5,240)

Depreciation and amortization



26,486



25,394

Amortization of share-based compensation



1,870



1,731

Amortization of net actuarial losses of benefit plans and pension settlement expense



1,528



3,037

Restructuring charges(1)



376



1,631

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 41,310

$ 20,461



_____________________________ 1) Restructuring charges relate to the realignment of the Company's organizational structure as announced on November 3, 2016.





















































Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)

























































Three Months Ended March 31





2018

2017









Depreciation

















Depreciation

















Operating

and

Restructuring

Adjusted

Operating

and

Restructuring Adjusted





Income

Amortization

Charges(2)

EBITDA

Income

Amortization

Charges(2) EBITDA





(Unaudited)





($ thousands)

Asset-Light





































































































ArcBest(3)

$ 3,165

$ 3,408

$ 9

$ 6,582

$ 1,093

$ 3,266

$ 810

$ 5,169

FleetNet



1,521



279



—



1,800



1,021



280



—



1,301

Total Asset-Light

$ 4,686

$ 3,687

$ 9

$ 8,382

$ 2,114

$ 3,546

$ 810

$ 6,470



______________________________ 2) Restructuring charges relate to the realignment of the Company's organizational structure as announced on November 3, 2016. 3) Depreciation and amortization consists primarily of amortization of intangibles and software associated with acquired businesses.

ARCBEST CORPORATION OPERATING STATISTICS





Three Months Ended





March 31





2018

2017

% Change





(Unaudited)

Asset-Based





































Workdays



63.5



64.0

























Billed Revenue(1) / CWT

$ 32.10

$ 29.47

8.9%





















Billed Revenue(1) / Shipment

$ 412.14

$ 355.86

15.8%





















Shipments



1,183,256



1,316,918

(10.1%)





















Shipments / Day



18,634



20,577

(9.4%)





















Tonnage (Tons)



759,556



795,175

(4.5%)





















Tons / Day



11,962



12,425

(3.7%)



____________________________ 1) Revenue for undelivered freight is deferred for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Asset-Based segment revenue recognition policy. Billed revenue used for calculating revenue per hundredweight measurements has not been adjusted for the portion of revenue deferred for financial statement purposes.















Year Over Year % Change





Three Months Ended





March 31, 2018





(Unaudited)

ArcBest(2)

















Revenue / Shipment



23.8%











Shipments / Day



(5.9%)



___________________________ 2) Presentation of operating statistics for the ArcBest segment has been revised to reflect the segment's combined operations, including the expedite, truckload, and truckload-dedicated operations for which statistics were previously reported, as well as other service offerings of the segment.





