ArcBest® Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 And Full Year 2020 Results

FORT SMITH, Ark., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, today reported fourth quarter 2020 revenue of $816.4 million compared to fourth quarter 2019 revenue of $717.4 million. ArcBest's fourth quarter 2020 operating income was $30.3 million compared to an operating loss of $11.2 million the previous year, and net income of $23.9 million, or $0.89 per diluted share compared to a fourth quarter 2019 net loss of $5.5 million, or $0.22 per diluted share. The 2019 fourth quarter results included a noncash impairment charge of $26.5 million (pre-tax), or $19.8 million (after-tax) and $0.75 per diluted share.

Excluding certain items in both periods as identified in the attached reconciliation tables, non-GAAP operating income was $37.5 million in fourth quarter 2020 compared to fourth quarter 2019 operating income of $20.2 million. On a non-GAAP basis, net income was $26.0 million, or $0.97 per diluted share in fourth quarter 2020 compared to fourth quarter 2019 net income of $14.8 million, or $0.56 per diluted share.

"Year-over-year fourth quarter revenue growth of nearly 14 percent and non-GAAP operating income growth of nearly 86 percent reflects improvements in the demand for our integrated capacity solutions in this environment, and effective cost management," said ArcBest chairman, president and CEO, Judy R. McReynolds.

ArcBest's full year 2020 revenue totaled $2.9 billion compared to $3.0 billion in 2019. Net income was $71.1 million, or $2.69 per diluted share, compared to net income of $40.0 million, or $1.51 per diluted share in 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, ArcBest's 2020 net income was $85.4 million, or $3.23 per diluted share, compared to net income of $76.3 million, or $2.88 per diluted share, in 2019.

ABF Freight will pay a profit-sharing bonus to union-represented employees. As provided for in the 2018 collective bargaining agreement, the bonus is the result of achieving a 95.3 percent ABF Freight operating ratio in 2020. "I'm proud of our ABF Freight team and I'm very pleased we are able to pay this bonus," said McReynolds.

1. U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

Fourth Quarter Results of Operations Comparisons

Asset-Based

Fourth Quarter 20 20 Versus Fourth Q uarter 20 19

Revenue of $554.4 million compared to $513.3 million , a per-day increase of 8.0 percent.

compared to , a per-day increase of 8.0 percent. Total tonnage per day increase of 7.8 percent, with a double-digit percentage increase in LTL-rated tonnage partially offset by a double-digit percentage decrease in TL-rated spot shipment tonnage moving in the Asset-Based network.

Total shipments per day increase of 2.8 percent. Total weight per shipment increase of 4.9 percent and an increase of 9.5 percent in LTL-rated weight per shipment positively impacted by fourth quarter freight mix changes.

Total billed revenue per hundredweight increased 0.4 percent and was negatively impacted by lower fuel surcharges and freight mix changes versus prior year. Revenue per hundredweight on traditional published LTL-rated business, excluding fuel surcharge and transactional LTL-rated shipments, improved by a percentage in the low-single digits.

Operating income of $27.9 million compared to operating income of $20.5 million . On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $34.9 million compared to operating income of $25.4 million .

Fourth quarter revenue growth in ArcBest's Asset-Based business was the result of improving trends in customer shipping patterns, including strength in the housing market, that contributed to shipment and tonnage growth versus the prior year period. Continuing strategies to fill available empty capacity in the Asset-Based network, which contributed to the increase in the average size of shipments, resulted in improved average shipment revenue and greater profitability. Shipment handling and freight movement metrics were also positive during the quarter and reflect the benefits of enhanced optimization and labor management tools previously implemented. The marketplace pricing environment remains positive and rational in support of ArcBest's efforts to secure needed price increases.

Asset-Light ‡

Fourth Quarter 2020 Versus Fourth Quarter 2019

Revenue of $301.2 million compared to $237.0 million , a per-day increase of 27.1 percent.

compared to , a per-day increase of 27.1 percent. Operating income of $5.5 million compared to an operating loss of $25.4 million that was impacted by a noncash impairment charge in fourth quarter 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $5.5 million compared to operating income of $1.1 million .

compared to an operating loss of that was impacted by a noncash impairment charge in fourth quarter 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of compared to operating income of . Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") of $8.3 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $4.0 million .

Fourth quarter revenue in the Asset-Light ArcBest segment increased significantly compared to the prior year period as improving customer demand, combined with higher market-driven rate levels, resulted in business growth and improved profitability. Limited availability of logistics equipment and carrier resources in the marketplace positively impacted the demand for most all of the asset-light services offered by ArcBest. As seen throughout the year, growth in the offering of managed transportation solutions positively contributed to fourth quarter revenue growth. The tradeoffs of managing rising purchased transportation costs relative to the price increases secured from customers continues to pressure margins. However, labor and other cost efficiencies, in part reflect the benefit of technologies, resulted in an increase in fourth quarter operating income.

At FleetNet, despite an increase in total revenue associated with improved revenue per event, a decline in total events contributed to lower operating income compared to the prior year period.

Full Year Results of Operations Comparisons

Asset-Based

Full Year 20 20 Versus Full Year 20 19

Revenue of $2.09 billion , compared to $2.14 billion , an average daily decrease of 3.0 percent.

, compared to , an average daily decrease of 3.0 percent. Tonnage per day decrease of 0.4 percent.

Shipments per day decrease of 4.1 percent.

Total billed revenue per hundredweight decrease of 2.4 percent impacted by lower fuel surcharges and freight mix changes versus prior year. Revenue per hundredweight on traditional published LTL-rated business, excluding fuel surcharge and transactional LTL-rated shipments, improved by a percentage in the mid-single digits.

Operating income of $98.9 million compared to $102.1 million . On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $121.3 million compared to $118.8 million .

compared to . On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of compared to . Profit-sharing bonus to union-represented ABF Freight employees of $5.0 million , consistent with 2019.

Asset-Light ‡

Full Year 20 20 Versus Full Year 2019

Revenue of $984.2 million compared to $950.1 million , an average daily increase of 3.0 percent.

compared to , an average daily increase of 3.0 percent. Operating income of $13.0 million compared to an operating loss of $15.4 million that was impacted by a noncash impairment charge in fourth quarter 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $13.0 million compared to operating income of $11.2 million .

compared to an operating loss of that was impacted by a noncash impairment charge in fourth quarter 2019. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of compared to operating income of . Adjusted EBITDA of $24.4 million compared to $23.8 million .

Capital Expenditures

In 2020, total net capital expenditures, including equipment financed, equaled $92 million. Net capital expenditures in 2020 included $63 million of revenue equipment, the majority of which was for ArcBest's Asset-Based operation. Because of reductions announced in early second quarter 2020 associated with the effects of the global pandemic and shifts in the timing of some expenditures into 2021, net capital expenditures for 2020 were approximately 35 percent below the annual average during the previous three years. Depreciation and amortization costs on property, plant and equipment were $114 million in 2020.

Quarterly Dividends and Share Repurchase Program

During 2020, ArcBest increased shareholder returns through payment of an eight cent per share quarterly dividend and purchase of ArcBest shares valued at approximately $6.6 million. These actions to enhance shareholder returns are expected to continue in 2021. As recently announced, ArcBest restored the authorized amount of its share repurchase program for future purchases of ArcBest common stock to $50 million.

Closing Comments

"The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was unpredictable, and 2020 was a very challenging year for our customers and our employees," McReynolds said. "Our execution during this unprecedented period is worth noting. As an essential business, our logistics solutions are aiding our customers and our society as we all navigate an uncertain event. I'm very proud of the way our employees are responding to customers' needs for changes and continuing to strengthen our relationships while being flexible and adaptive."

NOTE

‡ - The ArcBest and FleetNet reportable segments, combined, represent Asset-Light operations.

Conference Call

About ArcBest

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for our customers' supply chain needs. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than Logistics®. For more information, visit arcb.com.

The following is a "safe harbor" statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995: Certain statements and information in this press release concerning results for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020 may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "foresee," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "scheduled," "should," "would," and similar expressions and the negatives of such terms are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations based on currently available information, are not guarantees of future performance, and involve certain risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control). Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, we cannot provide assurance that our expectations will prove to be correct. Actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in these statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to: a failure of our information systems, including disruptions or failures of services essential to our operations or upon which our information technology platforms rely, data breach, and/or cybersecurity incidents; the ability to maintain third-party information technology systems or licenses; widespread outbreak of an illness or any other communicable disease and the effects of pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic, or any other public health crisis; regulatory measures that may be implemented in response to widespread illness, including the COVID-19 pandemic; ineffectiveness of our business continuity plans to meet our operational needs in the event of adverse external events or conditions; untimely or ineffective development and implementation of, or failure to realize potential benefits associated with, new or enhanced technology or processes, including the pilot test program at ABF Freight, and any write-offs associated therewith; the loss or reduction of business from large customers; competitive initiatives and pricing pressures; general economic conditions and related shifts in market demand, including the impact of and uncertainties related to the COVID-19 pandemic, that impact the performance and needs of industries we serve and/or limit our customers' access to adequate financial resources; the ability to manage our cost structure, and the timing and performance of growth initiatives; relationships with employees, including unions, and our ability to attract, retain, and develop employees; unfavorable terms of, or the inability to reach agreement on, future collective bargaining agreements or a workforce stoppage by our employees covered under ABF Freight's collective bargaining agreement; our ability to secure independent owner operators and/or operational or regulatory issues related to our use of their services; availability and cost of reliable third-party services; availability of fuel, the effect of volatility in fuel prices and the associated changes in fuel surcharges on securing increases in base freight rates, and the inability to collect fuel surcharges; governmental regulations; environmental laws and regulations, including emissions-control regulations; union employee wages and benefits, including changes in required contributions to multiemployer plans; litigation or claims asserted against us; the loss of key employees or the inability to execute succession planning strategies; maintaining our intellectual property rights, brand, and corporate reputation; default on covenants of financing arrangements and the availability and terms of future financing arrangements; timing and amount of capital expenditures; self-insurance claims and insurance premium costs; increased prices for and decreased availability of new revenue equipment, decreases in value of used revenue equipment, and higher costs of equipment-related operating expenses such as maintenance, fuel, and related taxes; potential impairment of goodwill and intangible assets; the cost, integration, and performance of any recent or future acquisitions; seasonal fluctuations and adverse weather conditions; regulatory, economic, and other risks arising from our international business; acts of terrorism or war, or the impact of antiterrorism and safety measures; and other financial, operational, and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in ArcBest's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with the SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Financial Data and Operating Statistics

The following tables show financial data and operating statistics on ArcBest® and its reportable segments.

ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS































Three Months Ended

Year Ended





December 31

December 31





2020

2019

2020

2019





(Unaudited)





($ thousands, except share and per share data)

REVENUES

$ 816,414

$ 717,418

$ 2,940,163

$ 2,988,310





























OPERATING EXPENSES(1)



786,162



728,647



2,841,885



2,924,540





























OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)



30,252



(11,229)



98,278



63,770





























OTHER INCOME (COSTS)

























Interest and dividend income



494



1,591



3,616



6,453

Interest and other related financing costs



(2,512)



(2,874)



(11,697)



(11,467)

Other, net



1,965



485



2,299



(7,285)







(53)



(798)



(5,782)



(12,299)





























INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES



30,199



(12,027)



92,496



51,471





























INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT)



6,285



(6,478)



21,396



11,486





























NET INCOME (LOSS)

$ 23,914

$ (5,549)

$ 71,100

$ 39,985





























EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE

























Basic

$ 0.94

$ (0.22)

$ 2.80

$ 1.56

Diluted

$ 0.89

$ (0.22)

$ 2.69

$ 1.51





























AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING

























Basic



25,427,449



25,490,393



25,410,232



25,535,529

Diluted



26,734,287



25,490,393



26,422,523



26,450,055





























CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE

$ 0.08

$ 0.08

$ 0.32

$ 0.32















1) The three months and year ended December 31, 2019 include a noncash impairment charge related to a portion of the goodwill, customer relationship, intangible assets, and revenue equipment associated with the acquisition of truckload brokerage and truckload dedicated businesses within the ArcBest segment.

ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



















December 31

December 31





2020

2019





(Unaudited)

Note





($ thousands, except share data)

ASSETS













CURRENT ASSETS













Cash and cash equivalents

$ 303,954

$ 201,909

Short-term investments



65,408



116,579

Accounts receivable, less allowances (2020 - $7,851; 2019 - $5,448)



320,870



282,579

Other accounts receivable, less allowances (2020 - $660; 2019 - $476)



14,343



18,774

Prepaid expenses



37,774



30,377

Prepaid and refundable income taxes



11,397



9,439

Other



4,422



4,745

TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



758,168



664,402

















PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT













Land and structures



342,178



342,122

Revenue equipment



916,760



896,020

Service, office, and other equipment



233,810



233,354

Software



163,193



151,068

Leasehold improvements



15,156



10,383







1,671,097



1,632,947

Less allowances for depreciation and amortization



992,407



949,355







678,690



683,592

















GOODWILL



88,320



88,320

INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET



54,981



58,832

OPERATING RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS



115,195



68,470

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES



6,158



7,725

OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS



77,496



79,866





$ 1,779,008

$ 1,651,207

















LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





























CURRENT LIABILITIES













Accounts payable

$ 170,898

$ 134,374

Income taxes payable



316



12

Accrued expenses



246,746



232,321

Current portion of long-term debt



67,105



57,305

Current portion of operating lease liabilities



21,482



20,265

TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



506,547



444,277

















LONG-TERM DEBT, less current portion



217,119



266,214

OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES, less current portion



97,839



52,277

POSTRETIREMENT LIABILITIES, less current portion



18,555



20,294

OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES



37,948



38,892

DEFERRED INCOME TAXES



72,407



66,210

















STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY













Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 70,000,000 shares;

issued 2020: 29,045,309 shares; 2019: 28,810,902 shares



290



288

Additional paid-in capital



342,354



333,943

Retained earnings



595,932



533,187

Treasury stock, at cost, 2020: 3,656,938 shares; 2019: 3,404,639 shares



(111,173)



(104,578)

Accumulated other comprehensive income



1,190



203

TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



828,593



763,043





$ 1,779,008

$ 1,651,207













Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2019 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.

ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



















Year Ended





December 31





2020

2019





Unaudited





($ thousands)

OPERATING ACTIVITIES













Net income

$ 71,100

$ 39,985

Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:













Depreciation and amortization



114,379



108,099

Amortization of intangibles



4,012



4,367

Pension settlement expense, including termination expense



89



8,505

Share-based compensation expense



10,478



9,523

Provision for losses on accounts receivable



2,058



1,223

Change in deferred income taxes



7,715



5,411

Asset impairment(1)



—



26,514

Gain on sale of property and equipment and lease termination



(2,376)



(5,247)

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:













Receivables



(35,860)



13,720

Prepaid expenses



(7,966)



(4,756)

Other assets



2,646



(1,365)

Income taxes



(1,712)



(8,720)

Operating right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, net



756



728

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities



40,670



(27,623)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES



205,989



170,364

















INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of financings



(43,248)



(90,955)

Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



13,348



13,490

Purchases of short-term investments



(165,133)



(129,709)

Proceeds from sale of short-term investments



216,735



120,409

Capitalization of internally developed software



(14,241)



(11,476)

NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES



7,461



(98,241)

















FINANCING ACTIVITIES













Borrowings under credit facilities



180,000



—

Borrowings under accounts receivable securitization program



45,000



—

Proceeds from notes payable



—



20,410

Payments on long-term debt



(326,098)



(58,938)

Net change in book overdrafts



6,510



(2,722)

Deferred financing costs



—



(562)

Payment of common stock dividends



(8,157)



(8,187)

Purchases of treasury stock



(6,595)



(9,110)

Payments for tax withheld on share-based compensation



(2,065)



(1,291)

NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES



(111,405)



(60,400)

















NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



102,045



11,723

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period



201,909



190,186

CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$ 303,954

$ 201,909

















NONCASH INVESTING ACTIVITIES













Equipment and other financings

$ 61,803

$ 70,372

Accruals for equipment received

$ 1,667

$ 234

Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets

$ 67,819

$ 32,761















1) Noncash impairment charge recognized in the year ended December 31, 2019 relates to a portion of the goodwill, customer relationship intangible assets, and revenue equipment associated with the acquisition of truckload brokerage and truckload dedicated businesses within the ArcBest segment.

ARCBEST CORPORATION























FINANCIAL STATEMENT OPERATING SEGMENT DATA AND OPERATING RATIOS





















































Three Months Ended



Year Ended





December 31



December 31





2020



2019



2020



2019





Unaudited





($ thousands, except percentages)

REVENUES















































Asset-Based

$ 554,392







$ 513,331







$ 2,092,031







$ 2,144,679























































ArcBest



245,579









184,257









779,115









738,392





FleetNet



55,625









52,781









205,049









211,738





Total Asset-Light



301,204









237,038









984,164









950,130























































Other and eliminations



(39,182)









(32,951)









(136,032)









(106,499)





Total consolidated revenues

$ 816,414







$ 717,418







$ 2,940,163







$ 2,988,310























































OPERATING EXPENSES















































Asset-Based















































Salaries, wages, and benefits

$ 275,476

49.7 %

$ 274,966

53.6 %

$ 1,095,694

52.4 %

$ 1,148,761

53.6 % Fuel, supplies, and expenses



52,051

9.4





61,631

12.0





209,095

10.0





257,133

12.0

Operating taxes and licenses



12,581

2.2





12,732

2.5





49,300

2.4





50,209

2.3

Insurance



8,910

1.6





9,281

1.8





33,568

1.6





32,516

1.5

Communications and utilities



4,490

0.8





4,433

0.9





17,916

0.8





18,614

0.9

Depreciation and amortization



23,675

4.3





23,428

4.5





94,326

4.5





89,798

4.2

Rents and purchased transportation



78,795

14.2





54,245

10.6





250,159

12.0





221,479

10.3

Shared services



62,104

11.2





51,109

9.9





217,258

10.4





212,773

9.9

Gain on sale of property and equipment



(103)

—





(4,189)

(0.8)





(3,309)

(0.2)





(5,892)

(0.3)

Innovative technology costs(1)



6,937

1.3





4,539

0.9





22,458

1.1





13,739

0.6

Other



1,533

0.3





610

0.1





6,701

0.3





3,488

0.2

Total Asset-Based



526,449

95.0 %



492,785

96.0 %



1,993,166

95.3 %



2,042,618

95.2 %

















































ArcBest















































Purchased transportation



206,532

84.1 %



153,935

83.5 %



649,933

83.4 %



606,113

82.1 % Supplies and expenses



2,612

1.0





2,377

1.3





9,627

1.2





10,789

1.5

Depreciation and amortization(2)



2,382

1.0





2,531

1.4





9,714

1.3





11,344

1.5

Shared services



26,199

10.7





22,757

12.4





90,983

11.7





93,961

12.7

Other



2,924

1.2





2,636

1.4





9,203

1.2





9,860

1.3

Asset Impairment(3)



—

—





26,514

14.4





—

—





26,514

3.6







240,649

98.0 %



210,750

114.4 %



769,460

98.8 %



758,581

102.7 % FleetNet



55,067

99.0 %



51,660

97.9 %



201,682

98.4 %



206,932

97.7 % Total Asset-Light



295,716









262,410









971,142









965,513























































Other and eliminations



(36,003)









(26,548)









(122,423)









(83,591)





Total consolidated operating expenses

$ 786,162

96.3 %

$ 728,647

101.6 %

$ 2,841,885

96.7 %

$ 2,924,540

97.9 %

















































OPERATING INCOME (LOSS)















































Asset-Based

$ 27,943







$ 20,546







$ 98,865







$ 102,061























































ArcBest



4,930









(26,493)









9,655









(20,189)





FleetNet



558









1,121









3,367









4,806





Total Asset-Light



5,488









(25,372)









13,022









(15,383)























































Other and eliminations(4)



(3,179)









(6,403)









(13,609)









(22,908)





Total consolidated operating income (loss)

$ 30,252







$ (11,229)







$ 98,278







$ 63,770



















1) Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight. 2) Depreciation and amortization consists primarily of amortization of intangibles, including customer relationships, and software associated with acquired businesses. 3) Noncash impairment charge recognized in fourth quarter 2019 relates to a portion of the goodwill, customer relationship intangible assets, and revenue equipment associated with the acquisition of truckload brokerage and truckload dedicated businesses within the ArcBest segment. 4) "Other and eliminations" includes corporate costs for certain unallocated shared service costs which are not attributable to any segment, additional investments to offer comprehensive transportation and logistics services across multiple operating segments, and other investments in ArcBest technology and innovations, including innovative technology costs.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios utilized for internal analysis provide analysts, investors, and others the same information that we use internally for purposes of assessing our core operating performance and provides meaningful comparisons between current and prior period results, as well as important information regarding performance trends. The use of certain non-GAAP measures improves comparability in analyzing our performance because it removes the impact of items from operating results that, in management's opinion, do not reflect our core operating performance. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently; therefore, our calculation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Certain information discussed in the scheduled conference call could be considered non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results. These financial measures should not be construed as better measurements than operating income, operating cash flow, net income or earnings per share, as determined under GAAP.





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31



December 31





2020

2019



2020



2019

ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated

(Unaudited)





($ thousands, except per share data)

Operating Income (Loss)

























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 30,252

$ (11,229)

$ 98,278

$ 63,770

Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)



7,231



4,553



22,571



15,657

Asset impairment, pre-tax(2)



—



26,514



—



26,514

ELD conversion costs, pre-tax(3)



—



329



—



2,687

Nonunion pension termination costs, pre-tax(4)



—



—



—



350

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 37,483

$ 20,167

$ 120,849

$ 108,978





























Net Income (Loss)

























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 23,914

$ (5,549)

$ 71,100

$ 39,985

Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1)



5,506



3,501



17,340



11,963

Asset impairment, after-tax(2)



—



19,836



—



19,836

ELD conversion costs, after-tax(3)



—



245



—



1,996

Nonunion pension termination costs, after-tax(4)



—



—



—



260

Nonunion pension expense, including settlement and termination expense, after-tax(5)



—



297



66



7,972

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



(2,058)



(979)



(2,316)



(3,692)

Tax expense (benefit) from vested RSUs(6)



(31)



17



510



481

Tax credits(7)



(1,285)



(2,526)



(1,285)



(2,526)

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 26,046

$ 14,842

$ 85,415

$ 76,275





























Diluted Earnings Per Share(8)

























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 0.89

$ (0.22)

$ 2.69

$ 1.51

Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1)



0.21



0.13



0.66



0.45

Asset impairment, after-tax(2)



—



0.75



—



0.75

ELD conversion costs, after-tax(3)



—



0.01



—



0.08

Nonunion pension termination costs, after-tax(4)



—



—



—



0.01

Nonunion pension expense, including settlement and termination expense, after-tax(5)



—



0.01



—



0.30

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



(0.08)



(0.04)



(0.09)



(0.14)

Tax expense (benefit) from vested RSUs(6)



—



—



0.02



0.02

Tax credits(7)



(0.05)



(0.10)



(0.05)



(0.10)

Non-GAAP amounts(9)

$ 0.97

$ 0.56

$ 3.23

$ 2.88













Note: See "Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables" for the footnotes to this ArcBest Corporation – Consolidated non-GAAP table.

Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables



The following footnotes apply to the non-GAAP financial tables presented in this press release.



1) Represents costs associated with the freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight. 2) Noncash impairment charge recognized in fourth quarter 2019 relates to a portion of the goodwill, customer relationship intangible assets, and revenue equipment associated with the acquisition of truckload brokerage and truckload dedicated businesses within the ArcBest segment. 3) The three months and year ended December 31, 2019 include impairment charges related to equipment replacement and other one-time costs incurred to comply with the electronic logging device ("ELD") mandate which became effective in December 2019. 4) The year ended December 31, 2019 includes a one-time consulting fee associated with the termination of the nonunion defined benefit pension plan. 5) For the year ended December 31, 2020, represents pension settlement expense related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan. For the three months and year ended December 31, 2019, nonunion pension expense is presented as a non-GAAP adjustment with pension settlement expense, because expenses related to the plan were excluded from the financial information management used to make operating decisions, as the nonunion defined benefit pension plan was amended to terminate the plan with a termination date of December 31, 2017. Termination of the nonunion defined benefit pension plan was completed in 2019. The year ended December 31, 2019 also includes a noncash pension termination expense related to an amount which was stranded in accumulated other comprehensive income until the pension benefit obligation was settled upon plan termination. The three months and year ended December 31, 2019 include pension settlement expense of $0.3 million after-tax, or $0.01 per diluted share, related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan. 6) The Company recognized the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation resulting in excess tax expense (benefit) during the three months and year ended December 31, 2020 and 2019. 7) For the three months and year ended December 31, 2020, represents a research and development tax credit recognized in the tax provision during fourth quarter 2020 which relates to the year ended December 31, 2019. The three months and year ended December 31, 2019 include a $1.4 million research and development tax credit recognized in the tax provision during fourth quarter 2019 which relates to years prior to 2019, and include a $1.2 million alternative fuel tax credit related to the year ended December 31, 2018 which was recorded in fourth quarter 2019 due to the December 2019 retroactive reinstatement. 8) For the year ended December 31, 2019, ArcBest used the two-class method for calculating earnings per share, which requires an allocation of dividends paid and a portion of undistributed net income (but not losses) to unvested restricted stock for calculating per share amounts. For fourth quarter 2019, ArcBest reported a net loss on a GAAP basis and reported net income on a non-GAAP basis. The average common shares outstanding used to calculate non-GAAP diluted earnings per share for fourth quarter 2019 were adjusted to include unvested restricted stock awards in the calculation of non-GAAP diluted earnings per share under the two-class method as follows:









Three Months Ended December 31, 2019

Average Common Shares Outstanding







Diluted shares on GAAP basis



25,490,393

Effect of unvested restricted stock awards



931,908

Non-GAAP diluted shares



26,422,301







9) Non-GAAP EPS is calculated in total and may not sum due to rounding. 10) Tax rate for total "Amounts on GAAP basis" represents the effective tax rate. The tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the statutory rate applicable to each item based on tax jurisdiction, unless the nature of the item requires the tax effect to be estimated by applying a specific tax treatment.





Three Months Ended

Year Ended





December 31

December 31





2020

2019

2020

2019

Segment Operating Income Reconciliations

(Unaudited)





($ thousands, except percentages)

Asset-Based Segment









Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)





























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 27,943

95.0 %

$ 20,546

96.0 %

$ 98,865

95.3 %

$ 102,061

95.2 %

Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)



6,937

(1.3)





4,539

(0.9)





22,458

(1.1)





13,739

(0.6)



ELD conversion costs, pre-tax(3)



—

—





329

(0.1)





—

—





2,687

(0.1)



Nonunion pension termination costs, pre-tax(4)



—

—





—

—





—

—





295

—



Non-GAAP amounts

$ 34,880

93.7 %

$ 25,414

95.0 %

$ 121,323

94.2 %

$ 118,782

94.5 %













Asset-Light





















ArcBest Segment









Operating Income (Loss) ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)





























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 4,930

98.0 %

$ (26,493)

114.4 %

$ 9,655

98.8 %

$ (20,189)

102.7 %

Asset impairment, pre-tax(2)



—

—





26,514

(14.4)





—

—





26,514

(3.6)



Nonunion pension termination costs, pre-tax(4)



—

—





—

—





—

—





23

—



Non-GAAP amounts

$ 4,930

98.0 %

$ 21

100.0 %

$ 9,655

98.8 %

$ 6,348

99.1 %













FleetNet Segment









Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)





























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 558

99.0 %

$ 1,121

97.9 %

$ 3,367

98.4 %

$ 4,806

97.7 %

Nonunion pension termination costs, pre-tax(4)



—

—





—

—





—

—





12

—



Non-GAAP amounts

$ 558

99.0 %

$ 1,121

97.9 %

$ 3,367

98.4 %

$ 4,818

97.7 %













Total Asset-Light









Operating Income (Loss) ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)





























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 5,488

98.2 %

$ (25,372)

110.7 %

$ 13,022

98.7 %

$ (15,383)

101.6 %

Asset impairment, pre-tax(2)



—

—





26,514

(11.2)





—

—





26,514

(2.8)



Nonunion pension termination costs, pre-tax(4)



—

—





—

—





—

—





35

—



Non-GAAP amounts

$ 5,488

98.2 %

$ 1,142

99.5 %

$ 13,022

98.7 %

$ 11,166

98.8 %













Other and Eliminations









Operating Loss ($)





























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ (3,179)







$ (6,403)







$ (13,609)







$ (22,908)







Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)



294









14









113









1,918







Nonunion pension termination costs, pre-tax(4)



—









—









—









20







Non-GAAP amounts

$ (2,885)







$ (6,389)







$ (13,496)







$ (20,970)



















Note: See "Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables" for the footnotes to this ArcBest Corporation – Segment Operating Income Reconciliations non-GAAP table.

Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation



























ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated









































































(Unaudited)



































($ thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020









Other

Income

Income















Operating

Income

Before Income

Tax

Net







Income

(Costs)

Taxes

Provision

Income

Tax Rate(10) Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 30,252

$ (53)

$ 30,199

$ 6,285

$ 23,914

20.8 % Innovative technology costs(1)



7,231



182



7,413



1,907



5,506

25.7

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



—



(2,058)



(2,058)



—



(2,058)

—

Tax benefit from vested RSUs(6)



—



—



—



31



(31)

—

Tax credits(7)



—



—



—



1,285



(1,285)

—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 37,483

$ (1,929)

$ 35,554

$ 9,508

$ 26,046

26.7 %





Year Ended December 31, 2020







Other

Income Before

Income















Operating

Income

Income

Tax

Net







Income

(Costs)

Taxes

Provision

Income

Tax Rate(10) Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 98,278

$ (5,782)

$ 92,496

$ 21,396

$ 71,100

23.1 % Innovative technology costs(1)



22,571



779



23,350



6,010



17,340

25.7

Nonunion pension expense, including settlement(5)



—



89



89



23



66

25.8

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



—



(2,316)



(2,316)



—



(2,316)

—

Tax expense from vested RSUs(6)



—



—



—



(510)



510

—

Tax credits(7)















—



1,285



(1,285)

—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 120,849

$ (7,230)

$ 113,619

$ 28,204

$ 85,415

24.8 %









































Three Months Ended December 31, 2019



Operating

Other

Income (Loss)

Income

Net









Income

Income

Before Income

Tax Provision

Income







(Loss)

(Costs)

Taxes

(Benefit)

(Loss)

Tax Rate(10) Amounts on GAAP basis

$ (11,229)

$ (798)

$ (12,027)

$ (6,478)

$ (5,549)

(53.9) % Innovative technology costs(1)



4,553



162



4,715



1,214



3,501

25.7

Asset impairment(2)



26,514



—



26,514



6,678



19,836

25.2

ELD conversion costs(3)



329



—



329



84



245

25.5

Nonunion pension expense, including settlement and termination expense(5)



—



399



399



102



297

25.6

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



—



(979)



(979)



—



(979)

—

Tax expense from vested RSUs(6)



—



—



—



(17)



17

—

Tax credits(7)



—



—



—



2,526



(2,526)

—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 20,167

$ (1,216)

$ 18,951

$ 4,109

$ 14,842

21.7 %









































Year Ended December 31, 2019







Other

Income Before

Income















Operating

Income

Income

Tax

Net







Income

(Costs)

Taxes

Provision

Income

Tax Rate(10) Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 63,770

$ (12,299)

$ 51,471

$ 11,486

$ 39,985

22.3 % Innovative technology costs(1)



15,657



453



16,110



4,147



11,963

25.7

Asset impairment, pre-tax(2)



26,514



—



26,514



6,678



19,836

25.2

ELD conversion costs(3)



2,687



—



2,687



691



1,996

25.7

Nonunion pension termination costs(4)



350



—



350



90



260

25.7

Nonunion pension expense, including settlement and termination expense(5)



—



9,358



9,358



1,386



7,972

14.8

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



—



(3,692)



(3,692)



—



(3,692)

—

Tax expense from vested RSUs(6)



—



—



—



(481)



481

—

Tax credits(7)



—



—



—



2,526



(2,526)

—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 108,978

$ (6,180)

$ 102,798

$ 26,523

$ 76,275

25.8 %











Note: See "Notes to Non-GAAP Financial Tables" for the footnotes to this ArcBest Corporation – Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation non-GAAP table.

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of performance and for business planning. The measure is particularly meaningful for analysis of operating performance, because it excludes amortization of acquired intangibles and software of the Asset-Light businesses, which are significant expenses resulting from strategic decisions rather than core daily operations. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a primary component of the financial covenants contained in our credit agreement.





Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31



December 31





2020

2019

2020

2019





(Unaudited)

ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

($ thousands)







Net Income (Loss)

$ 23,914

$ (5,549)

$ 71,100

$ 39,985

Interest and other related financing costs



2,512



2,874



11,697



11,467

Income tax provision (benefit)



6,285



(6,478)



21,396



11,486

Depreciation and amortization



30,260



29,134



118,391



112,466

Amortization of share-based compensation



2,522



2,255



10,478



9,523

Amortization of net actuarial (gains) losses of benefit plans and pension settlement expense, including termination expense(1)



(148)



618



(500)



9,758

Asset impairment(2)



—



26,514



—



26,514

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA

$ 65,345

$ 49,368

$ 232,562

$ 221,199















1) The year ended December 31, 2020 includes pre-tax pension settlement expense of $0.1 million related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan. The year ended December 31, 2019 includes pre-tax pension settlement expense of $4.2 million related to the Company's nonunion defined benefit pension plan, for which plan termination was completed as of December 31, 2019,and a $4.0 million noncash pension termination expense related to an amount which was stranded in accumulated other comprehensive income until the pension benefit obligation was settled upon plan termination. The three months and year ended December 31, 2019 include pre-tax pension settlement expense of $0.4 million related to the Company's supplemental benefit plan. 2) Noncash impairment charge recognized in fourth quarter 2019 relates to a portion of the goodwill, customer relationship intangible assets, and revenue equipment associated with the acquisition of truckload brokerage and truckload dedicated businesses within the ArcBest segment.









Three Months Ended

Year Ended





December 31

December 31





2020

2019

2020

2019

Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA

(Unaudited)





($ thousands)











ArcBest

























Operating Income (Loss)

$ 4,930

$ (26,493)

$ 9,655

$ (20,189)

Depreciation and amortization(3)



2,382



2,531



9,714



11,344

Asset impairment(4)



—



26,514



—



26,514

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 7,312

$ 2,552

$ 19,369

$ 17,669











FleetNet







Operating Income

$ 558

$ 1,121

$ 3,367

$ 4,806

Depreciation and amortization(3)



418



359



1,622



1,341

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 976

$ 1,480

$ 4,989

$ 6,147











Total Asset-Light

























Operating Income (Loss)

$ 5,488

$ (25,372)

$ 13,022

$ (15,383)

Depreciation and amortization(3)



2,800



2,890



11,336



12,685

Asset impairment(4)



—



26,514



—



26,514

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 8,288

$ 4,032

$ 24,358

$ 23,816















3) Depreciation and amortization consists primarily of amortization of intangibles and software associated with acquired businesses. 4) Noncash impairment charge recognized in fourth quarter 2019 relates to a portion of the goodwill, customer relationship intangible assets, and revenue equipment associated with the acquisition of truckload brokerage and truckload dedicated businesses within the ArcBest segment.

ARCBEST CORPORATION OPERATING STATISTICS







































Three Months Ended

Year Ended





December 31

December 31





2020

2019

% Change

2020

2019

% Change





(Unaudited)

Asset-Based





































































Workdays



61.5



61.5







253.0



251.5









































Billed Revenue(1) / CWT

$ 35.76

$ 35.62

0.4%

$ 34.60

$ 35.44

(2.4)%





































Billed Revenue(1) / Shipment

$ 458.71

$ 435.59

5.3%

$ 441.73

$ 435.60

1.4%





































Shipments



1,206,783



1,173,949

2.8%



4,756,248



4,928,750

(3.5)%





































Shipments / Day



19,622



19,089

2.8%



18,799



19,597

(4.1)%





































Tonnage (Tons)



773,915



717,708

7.8%



3,035,834



3,028,974

0.2%





































Tons / Day



12,584



11,670

7.8%



11,999



12,044

(0.4)%





































Pounds / Shipment



1,283



1,223

4.9%



1,277



1,229

3.9%





































Average Length of Haul (Miles)



1,097



1,032

6.3%



1,080



1,034

4.4%



















































1) Revenue for undelivered freight is deferred for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Asset-Based segment revenue recognition policy. Billed revenue used for calculating revenue per hundredweight measurements has not been adjusted for the portion of revenue deferred for financial statement purposes.





Year Over Year % Change



Three Months Ended

Year Ended



December 31, 2020

December 31, 2020

















(Unaudited) ArcBest(2)

























Revenue / Shipment



15.5%



4.9%













Shipments / Day



15.5%



(4.9%)













2) Statistical data related to managed transportation solutions transactions are not included in the presentation of operating statistics for the ArcBest segment.

