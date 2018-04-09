ArcBest Announces Its First Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

FORT SMITH, Ark., April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) will announce its first quarter 2018 financial results after the market close on Thursday, May 10, 2018. A conference call with company executives will be held that day at 5:00 p.m. ET (4:00 p.m. CT) to discuss these results. Interested parties are invited to listen by calling (888) 225-2734.
Following the call, a recorded playback will be available through the end of the day on June 15, 2018. To listen to the playback, dial (800) 633-8284 or (402) 977-9140 (for international callers). The conference ID for the playback is 21887529.
The call is being webcast and can be accessed live on ArcBest's website at arcb.com. A replay of the webcast can be accessed at ArcBest's website through June 15, 2018.
ABOUT ARCBEST
ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a logistics company with creative problem solvers who have The Skill and the Will® to deliver integrated logistics solutions. At ArcBest, We'll Find a Way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. For more information, visit arcb.com.
Investor Relations Contact: David Humphrey
Title: Vice President – Investor Relations
Phone: 479-785-6200
Email: dhumphrey@arcb.com
