ArcBest Announces Its Fourth Quarter 2018 Earnings Conference Call

FORT SMITH, Ark., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) will announce its fourth quarter 2018 financial results after the market close on Wednesday, January 30, 2019. A conference call with company executives will be held on the following day, Thursday, January 31, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. ET (9:30 a.m. CT) to discuss these results. Interested parties are invited to listen by calling (877) 256-8248.

Call participants can submit questions on Wednesday afternoon prior to the conference call by emailing them to ir@arcb.com. On the call, we will respond to as many questions as possible in the time available.

Following the call, a recorded playback will be available through the end of the day on March 15, 2019. To listen to the playback, dial (800) 633-8284 or (402) 977-9140 (for international callers). The conference ID for the playback is 21913746.

The call is being webcast and can be accessed live on ArcBest's website at arcb.com. A replay of the webcast can be accessed at ArcBest's website through March 15, 2019.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than LogisticsSM. For more information, visit arcb.com .

Investor Relations Contact: David Humphrey

Title: Vice President – Investor Relations

Phone: 479-785-6200

Email: dhumphrey@arcb.com

SOURCE ArcBest

