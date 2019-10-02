ArcBest Announces Its Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call
Oct 02, 2019, 12:48 ET
FORT SMITH, Ark., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) will announce its third quarter 2019 financial results after the market close on Thursday, October 31, 2019. A conference call with company executives will be held on the following day, Friday, November 1, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. EDT (8:30 a.m. CDT) to discuss these results. Interested parties are invited to listen by calling (800) 931‑4071.
Call participants can submit questions on Thursday afternoon prior to the conference call by emailing them to ir@arcb.com. On the call, we will respond to as many questions as possible in the time available.
Following the call, a recorded playback will be available through the end of the day on December 15, 2019. To listen to the playback, dial (800) 633-8284 or (402) 977-9140 (for international callers). The conference ID for the playback is 21930608.
The call is being webcast and can be accessed live on ArcBest's website at arcb.com. A replay of the webcast can be accessed at ArcBest's website through December 15, 2019.
ABOUT ARCBEST
ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions.
Investor Relations Contact: David Humphrey
Title: Vice President – Investor Relations
Phone: 479-785-6200
Email: dhumphrey@arcb.com
SOURCE ArcBest
