ArcBest Announces Its Third Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call

FORT SMITH, Ark., Oct. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) will announce its third quarter 2019 financial results after the market close on Thursday, October 31, 2019. A conference call with company executives will be held on the following day, Friday, November 1, 2019, at 9:30 a.m. EDT (8:30 a.m. CDT) to discuss these results. Interested parties are invited to listen by calling (800) 931‑4071.

Call participants can submit questions on Thursday afternoon prior to the conference call by emailing them to ir@arcb.com. On the call, we will respond to as many questions as possible in the time available.

Following the call, a recorded playback will be available through the end of the day on December 15, 2019. To listen to the playback, dial (800) 633-8284 or (402) 977-9140 (for international callers). The conference ID for the playback is 21930608.

The call is being webcast and can be accessed live on ArcBest's website at arcb.com. A replay of the webcast can be accessed at ArcBest's website through December 15, 2019.

