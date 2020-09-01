ArcBest Announces Realignment of Customer-facing Teams and Asset-Light Operations

FORT SMITH, Ark., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, today announced organizational changes to strategically align certain functions of ArcBest's suite of integrated solutions. Earlier this year, Dennis Anderson was promoted to chief customer officer and is now overseeing all customer-facing functions including sales, marketing, customer service as well as strategy. Additionally, as of September 1, Danny Loe, chief yield officer, will assume the position of president, asset-light logistics while retaining his yield strategy leadership role.

"As our customer and carrier needs evolve, so too must our ability to provide best-in-class service that is synonymous with doing business at ArcBest," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "Dennis and Danny, along with our entire leadership team, fully understand what sets ArcBest apart, and we are committed to creating a seamless experience for our customers and the capacity sources they require."

Anderson joined ArcBest in 2003 and has held positions in the company's pricing department and led the ArcBest strategy team. Most recently, Anderson has served as chief customer experience officer, where his focus has remained on ArcBest's growth strategy including marketing and customer experience.

"With billions of dollars in identified customer and market opportunity available, the combination of yield management and asset-light operations under the leadership of Mr. Loe is part of the company's strategic plan to grow our asset-light business to 50 percent of our overall revenues, and it will accelerate our success in providing comprehensive capacity solutions to our customers' challenges," McReynolds said.

Loe has been with ArcBest since 1997; he has held several senior positions in the ABF Freight pricing department and, most recently, has served as chief yield officer for ArcBest.

