ArcBest Announces Retail+

FORT SMITH, Ark., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions, is pleased to announce the launch of Retail+, a compliance solution for vendors to help them better meet large retailers' stringent shipping and delivery requirements.

ArcBest created Retail+ in collaboration with customers who are suppliers to major retailers. The program provides robust compliance management solutions that enhance ArcBest's existing retail logistics services by combining innovative software solutions with enhanced operations processes. Retail+ is designed to increase vendor performance through automation and enhanced visibility, potentially helping them avoid costly chargebacks and other financial penalties.

"At ArcBest, we want to make it easier for our customers to succeed, and be an even better partner for the retail supply chain," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "As consumer demands, tightening delivery windows and other factors impact shippers, our Retail+ program makes it easier for suppliers to stay compliant with big-box retailers, who often set strict guidelines in order to do business with them."

Retail+ was developed as a collaboration between ArcBest, our in-house IT group ArcBest Technologies and the ArcBest Customer Advisory Board, a group of customers that regularly connects with ArcBest leadership to map challenges, discuss solutions and share feedback. Customer Advisory Board members worked with ArcBest teams to test and refine key elements during the pilot phase to ensure the solution resolves their biggest pain points.

Retail+ helps vendors automatically calculate pick-up dates to meet delivery requirements; reduce chargebacks and other penalties through better planning and scheduling of deliveries; track compliance metrics with scorecard reviews; and keep accurate and reliable documentation that can provide an audit trail. The program allows shippers of all sizes to simplify their shipping processes and easily meet vendor compliance requirements.

