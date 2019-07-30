ArcBest® Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results

FORT SMITH, Ark., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions, today reported second quarter 2019 revenue of $771.5 million compared to second quarter 2018 revenue of $793.4 million. Second quarter 2019 operating income was $35.2 million compared to operating income of $3.2 million in second quarter last year. Second quarter net income was $24.4 million, or $0.92 per diluted share compared to second quarter 2018 net income of $1.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share.

Excluding certain items in both periods, as identified in the attached reconciliation tables, non-GAAP net income was $24.6 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, in second quarter 2019 compared to second quarter 2018 net income of $29.8 million, or $1.12 per diluted share. Adjustments in the second quarter 2018 period included a one-time after-tax charge of $28.2 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, related to the restructure of ABF Freight's obligation with one multiemployer pension plan.

"Once again we saw that business conditions, while still relatively healthy, moderated in the second quarter from last year's record-setting levels but on an overall historical basis the quarter was solid with a rational underlying pricing environment," said Chairman, President and CEO Judy R. McReynolds. "Revenue improved month to month for our asset-based business while our asset-light business continued to see softer expedited services conditions on increased available truckload capacity."

Asset-Based

Results of Operations

Second Quarter 2019 Versus Second Quarter 2018

Revenue of $559.6 million compared to $559.2 million , a per-day increase of 0.9 percent.

compared to , a per-day increase of 0.9 percent. Tonnage per day decrease of 3.4 percent, with a mid-single digit percentage decrease in LTL-rated freight.

Shipments per day decrease of 1.2 percent. Total weight per shipment decreased 2.2 percent and the decrease in the average LTL-rated weight per shipment was approximately 4 percent.

Total billed revenue per hundredweight increased 4.1 percent, positively impacted by lower average weight per shipment. Excluding fuel surcharge, the percentage increase on LTL-rated freight was in the high-single digits.

Operating income of $36.2 million and an operating ratio of 93.5 percent compared to operating income of $3.4 million and an operating ratio of 99.4 percent. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $36.2 million and an operating ratio of 93.5 percent compared to operating income of $41.3 million and an operating ratio of 92.6 percent. Operating income adjustments in the second quarter 2018 period included a one-time charge of $37.9 million related to the previously mentioned restructure of ABF Freight's obligation with one multiemployer pension plan.

1. U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles

Continued improvement in yield management and customer pricing initiatives, despite fewer shipments and lower freight tonnage, resulted in a slight increase in second quarter, daily revenue versus last year. The reduction in second quarter total tonnage per day reflected lower LTL-rated freight tonnage partially offset by increases in truckload-rated spot shipments moving in the asset-based network. Though below last year's second quarter, total average Asset-Based weight per shipment trends improved throughout the quarter, partially due to the growth in truckload-rated spot shipments.

Increased costs associated with city pickup, dock handling and final shipment delivery impacted second quarter profitability as labor and other operational resources were somewhat elevated relative to decreasing LTL freight levels throughout the quarter. An emphasis on customer service continues to be a focal point. Linehaul costs were below prior year due, primarily, to reductions in the use of rail and outside carrier resources.

Asset-Light 2

Results of Operations

Second Quarter 2019 Versus Second Quarter 2018

Revenue of $232.9 million compared to $246.8 million .

compared to . Operating income of $3.1 million compared to operating income of $4.7 million .

compared to operating income of . Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") of $6.5 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $8.7 million .

Compared to last year's second quarter, fewer shipments and lower average shipment revenue contributed to reduced total Asset-Light ArcBest segment revenue. This year's more available truckload capacity, compared to the tighter market last year, continued to be a factor impacting customer pricing and the ArcBest segment's results. Because of lower revenue per shipment related to changing market conditions versus the prior year, expedite and truckload brokerage were the main contributors to the reduction in total ArcBest segment revenue. Increased revenue and shipment levels in managed transportation services were consistent with the growth trend of that business in recent quarters. Total second quarter ArcBest operating expenses improved versus 2018. At FleetNet, event growth and cost controls contributed to the quarter's operating income.

Closing Comments

"The first six months of 2019 saw moderated activity from the record-setting pace experienced in 2018," McReynolds said. "Our team has executed well in this environment, providing innovative full supply chain solutions and trusted advice to customers for all of their logistics challenges, with managed transportation solutions increasingly in demand. Our outlook for the second half sees a continuation of the current trends and we will monitor for any changes to that view, particularly as it relates to federal tariff policies and developments in the manufacturing and industrial sectors of the economy."

2. The ArcBest and FleetNet reportable segments, combined, represent Asset-Light operations.

Conference Call

ArcBest will host a conference call with company executives to discuss the 2019 second quarter results. The call will be on Wednesday, July 31st at 9:30 a.m. EDT (8:30 a.m. CDT). Interested parties are invited to listen by calling (800) 897‑3679. Following the call, a recorded playback will be available through the end of the day on September 15, 2019. To listen to the playback, dial (800) 633-8284 or (402) 977-9140 (for international callers). The conference call ID for the playback is 21926462. The conference call and playback can also be accessed, through September 15, 2019, on ArcBest's website at arcb.com.

Call participants can submit questions this afternoon prior to the conference call by emailing them to ir@arcb.com. On the call, responses will be provided to as many questions as possible in the time available.

About ArcBest

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than LogisticsSM. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and information in this press release concerning results for the three months ended June 30, 2019 may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Terms such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "foresee," "intend," "may," "plan," "predict," "project," "scheduled," "should," "would," and similar expressions and the negatives of such terms are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are based on management's beliefs, assumptions, and expectations based on currently available information, are not guarantees of future performance, and involve certain risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control). Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as and when made, we cannot provide assurance that our expectations will prove to be correct. Actual outcomes and results could materially differ from what is expressed, implied, or forecasted in these statements due to a number of factors, including, but not limited to: a failure of our information systems, including disruptions or failures of services essential to our operations or upon which our information technology platforms rely, data breach, and/or cybersecurity incidents; untimely or ineffective development and implementation of new or enhanced technology; the loss or reduction of business from large customers; competitive initiatives and pricing pressures; relationships with employees, including unions, and our ability to attract and retain employees; unfavorable terms of, or the inability to reach agreement on, future collective bargaining agreements or a workforce stoppage by our employees covered under ABF Freight's collective bargaining agreement; the cost, timing, and performance of growth initiatives; general economic conditions and related shifts in market demand that impact the performance and needs of industries we serve and/or limit our customers' access to adequate financial resources; availability and cost of reliable third-party services; governmental regulations; environmental laws and regulations, including emissions-control regulations; union and nonunion employee wages and benefits, including changes in required contributions to multiemployer plans; our ability to secure independent owner operators and/or operational or regulatory issues related to our use of their services; litigation or claims asserted against us; maintaining our intellectual property rights, brand, and corporate reputation; the loss of key employees or the inability to execute succession planning strategies; default on covenants of financing arrangements and the availability and terms of future financing arrangements; timing and amount of capital expenditures; self-insurance claims and insurance premium costs; the cost, integration, and performance of any recent or future acquisitions; availability of fuel, the effect of volatility in fuel prices and the associated changes in fuel surcharges on securing increases in base freight rates, and the inability to collect fuel surcharges; increased prices for and decreased availability of new revenue equipment, decreases in value of used revenue equipment, and higher costs of equipment-related operating expenses such as maintenance and fuel and related taxes; potential impairment of goodwill and intangible assets; greater than anticipated funding requirements for our nonunion defined benefit pension plan; seasonal fluctuations and adverse weather conditions; regulatory, economic, and other risks arising from our international business; antiterrorism and safety measures; and other financial, operational, and legal risks and uncertainties detailed from time to time in ArcBest's public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

For additional information regarding known material factors that could cause our actual results to differ from our projected results, please see our filings with SEC, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K.

Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements after the date they are made, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Financial Data and Operating Statistics

The following tables show financial data and operating statistics on ArcBest® and its reportable segments.

ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS



Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended

June 30

June 30

2019

2018

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

($ thousands, except share and per share data) REVENUES $ 771,490

$ 793,350

$ 1,483,329

$ 1,493,351























OPERATING EXPENSES(1)

736,290



790,194



1,439,538



1,477,470























OPERATING INCOME

35,200



3,156



43,791



15,881























OTHER INCOME (COSTS)





















Interest and dividend income

1,616



714



3,094



1,240 Interest and other related financing costs

(2,811)



(2,013)



(5,693)



(4,072) Other, net

(445)



(1,123)



(1,036)



(3,324)



(1,640)



(2,422)



(3,635)



(6,156)























INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES

33,560



734



40,156



9,725























INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT)

9,184



(499)



10,892



(1,462)























NET INCOME $ 24,376

$ 1,233

$ 29,264

$ 11,187























EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE(2)





















Basic $ 0.95

$ 0.05

$ 1.14

$ 0.43 Diluted $ 0.92

$ 0.05

$ 1.10

$ 0.42























AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING





















Basic

25,554,286



25,670,325



25,562,306



25,656,674 Diluted

26,431,592



26,699,549



26,483,011



26,653,282























CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.08

$ 0.08

$ 0.16

$ 0.16

____________________________ 1) Includes a one-time charge of $37.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 for the multiemployer pension fund withdrawal liability resulting from the transition agreement ABF Freight, Inc. entered into with the New England Teamsters and Trucking Industry Pension Fund. 2) ArcBest uses the two-class method for calculating earnings per share. This method requires an allocation of dividends paid and a portion of undistributed net income (but not losses) to unvested restricted stock for calculating per share amounts.

ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



June 30

December 31

2019

2018

(Unaudited)

Note

($ thousands, except share data) ASSETS









CURRENT ASSETS









Cash and cash equivalents $ 181,731

$ 190,186 Short-term investments

117,657



106,806 Accounts receivable, less allowances (2019 - $6,238; 2018 - $7,380)

296,090



297,051 Other accounts receivable, less allowances (2019 - $463; 2018 - $806)

17,207



19,146 Prepaid expenses

28,546



25,304 Prepaid and refundable income taxes

5,237



1,726 Other

4,982



9,007 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS

651,450



649,226











PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT









Land and structures

339,255



339,640 Revenue equipment

888,588



858,251 Service, office, and other equipment

218,131



199,230 Software

143,181



138,517 Leasehold improvements

10,058



9,365



1,599,213



1,545,003 Less allowances for depreciation and amortization

947,264



913,815



651,949



631,188











GOODWILL

108,320



108,320 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET

66,700



68,949 OPERATING RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

68,810



— DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

6,296



7,468 OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS

80,402



74,080

$ 1,633,927

$ 1,539,231











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















CURRENT LIABILITIES









Accounts payable $ 166,829

$ 143,785 Income taxes payable

1,942



1,688 Accrued expenses

228,994



243,111 Current portion of long-term debt

47,205



54,075 Current portion of operating lease liabilities

18,273



— Current portion of pension and postretirement liabilities

8,231



8,659 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES

471,474



451,318











LONG-TERM DEBT, less current portion

235,001



237,600 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES, less current portion

54,040



— PENSION AND POSTRETIREMENT LIABILITIES, less current portion

31,874



31,504 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES

37,268



44,686 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES

61,111



56,441











STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 70,000,000 shares; issued 2019: 28,786,473 shares; 2018: 28,684,779 shares

288



287 Additional paid-in capital

329,388



325,712 Retained earnings

526,551



501,389 Treasury stock, at cost, 2019: 3,266,169 shares; 2018: 3,097,634 shares

(100,639)



(95,468) Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(12,429)



(14,238) TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

743,159



717,682

$ 1,633,927

$ 1,539,231



Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2018 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.

ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS



Six Months Ended

June 30

2019

2018

Unaudited

($ thousands) OPERATING ACTIVITIES









Net income $ 29,264

$ 11,187 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:









Depreciation and amortization

51,722



51,409 Amortization of intangibles

2,249



2,264 Pension settlement expense

1,634



1,085 Share-based compensation expense

4,859



3,544 Provision for losses on accounts receivable

621



1,069 Change in deferred income taxes

5,124



(10,818) Gain on sale of property and equipment

(1,469)



(166) Changes in operating assets and liabilities:









Receivables

1,781



(31,281) Prepaid expenses

(3,323)



2,393 Other assets

(2,798)



2,018 Income taxes

(3,042)



8,024 Operating right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, net

159



— Multiemployer pension fund withdrawal liability(1)

(289)



37,922 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities

(6,021)



40,914 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES

80,471



119,564











INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of financings

(41,909)



(24,763) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment

3,798



2,074 Purchases of short-term investments

(43,327)



(26,006) Proceeds from sale of short-term investments

33,332



14,647 Capitalization of internally developed software

(5,535)



(5,997) NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES

(53,641)



(40,045)











FINANCING ACTIVITIES









Payments on long-term debt

(29,984)



(33,694) Proceeds from notes payable

9,552



— Net change in book overdrafts

(4,398)



(2,888) Payment of common stock dividends

(4,102)



(4,116) Purchases of treasury stock

(5,171)



(201) Payments for tax withheld on share-based compensation

(1,182)



(85) NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES

(35,285)



(40,984)











NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

(8,455)



38,535 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

190,186



120,772 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD $ 181,731

$ 159,307











NONCASH INVESTING ACTIVITIES









Equipment financed $ 10,964

$ 14,407 Accruals for equipment received $ 19,402

$ 8,649 Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets $ 23,049

$ —

____________________________ 1) The six months ended June 30, 2018 includes a one-time charge related to the multiemployer pension plan withdrawal liability previously discussed in this press release.

ARCBEST CORPORATION FINANCIAL STATEMENT OPERATING SEGMENT DATA AND OPERATING RATIOS



Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30



June 30



2019



2018



2019



2018



Unaudited



($ thousands, except percentages)

REVENUES













































Asset-Based $ 559,648







$ 559,239







$ 1,065,727







$ 1,041,354





















































ArcBest

181,173









199,987









354,377









381,920





FleetNet

51,722









46,792









104,981









94,551





Total Asset-Light

232,895









246,779









459,358









476,471





















































Other and eliminations

(21,053)









(12,668)









(41,756)









(24,474)





Total consolidated revenues $ 771,490







$ 793,350







$ 1,483,329







$ 1,493,351





















































OPERATING EXPENSES













































Asset-Based













































Salaries, wages, and benefits $ 297,016

53.1 %

$ 286,750

51.3 %

$ 577,292

54.2 %

$ 556,529

53.5 % Fuel, supplies, and expenses

66,853

11.9





65,040

11.6





131,580

12.3





127,233

12.2

Operating taxes and licenses

12,214

2.2





11,910

2.1





24,612

2.3





23,666

2.3

Insurance

7,598

1.4





7,979

1.4





15,589

1.5





14,607

1.4

Communications and utilities

4,529

0.8





4,135

0.7





9,149

0.9





8,656

0.8

Depreciation and amortization

21,743

3.9





21,362

3.8





42,723

4.0





42,292

4.1

Rents and purchased transportation

57,687

10.3





63,253

11.3





107,599

10.1





109,386

10.5

Shared services(1)

56,013

10.0





56,825

10.2





106,725

10.0





102,432

9.8

Multiemployer pension fund withdrawal liability charge(2)

—

—





37,922

6.8





—

—





37,922

3.6

Gain on sale of property and equipment

(1,587)

(0.3)





(266)

—





(1,621)

(0.2)





(399)

—

Other

1,404

0.2





948

0.2





2,286

0.2





2,247

0.2

Total Asset-Based

523,470

93.5 %



555,858

99.4 %



1,015,934

95.3 %



1,024,571

98.4 %















































ArcBest













































Purchased transportation

147,552

81.4 %



162,920

81.5 %



287,657

81.2 %



311,292

81.5 % Supplies and expenses

2,858

1.6





3,538

1.7





5,632

1.6





6,768

1.8

Depreciation and amortization(3)

3,055

1.7





3,597

1.8





6,206

1.7





7,005

1.8

Shared services(1)

23,141

12.8





23,536

11.7





46,172

13.0





45,404

11.9

Other

2,445

1.3





2,546

1.3





4,858

1.4





4,427

1.2

Restructuring costs(4)

—

—





143

0.1





—

—





152

—





179,051

98.8 %



196,280

98.1 %



350,525

98.9 %



375,048

98.2 % FleetNet

50,696

98.0 %



45,763

97.8 %



102,467

97.6 %



92,001

97.3 % Total Asset-Light

229,747









242,043









452,992









467,049





















































Other and eliminations

(16,927)









(7,707)









(29,388)









(14,150)





Total consolidated operating expenses $ 736,290

95.4 %

$ 790,194

99.6 %

$ 1,439,538

97.0 %

$ 1,477,470

98.9 %















































OPERATING INCOME













































Asset-Based $ 36,178







$ 3,381







$ 49,793







$ 16,783





















































ArcBest

2,122









3,707









3,852









6,872





FleetNet

1,026









1,029









2,514









2,550





Total Asset-Light

3,148









4,736









6,366









9,422





















































Other and eliminations(5)

(4,126)









(4,961)









(12,368)









(10,324)





Total consolidated operating income $ 35,200







$ 3,156







$ 43,791







$ 15,881







____________________________ 1) Shared services represent costs incurred to support all segments, including sales, pricing, customer service, marketing, capacity sourcing functions, human resources, financial services, information technology, and other company-wide services. 2) The three and six months ended June 30, 2018 include a one-time charge for the multiemployer pension plan withdrawal liability previously discussed in this press release. 3) Depreciation and amortization consists primarily of amortization of intangibles, including customer relationships, and software associated with acquired businesses. 4) Restructuring charges relate to the realignment of the Company's organizational structure as announced on November 3, 2016. 5) "Other and eliminations" includes corporate costs for certain unallocated shared service costs which are not attributable to any segment, additional investments to offer comprehensive transportation and logistics services across multiple operating segments, and other investments in ArcBest technology and innovations.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios utilized for internal analysis provide analysts, investors, and others the same information that we use internally for purposes of assessing our core operating performance and provides meaningful comparisons between current and prior period results, as well as important information regarding performance trends. The use of certain non-GAAP measures improves comparability in analyzing our performance because it removes the impact of items from operating results that, in management's opinion, do not reflect our core operating performance. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently; therefore, our calculation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Certain information discussed in the scheduled conference call could be considered non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results. These financial measures should not be construed as better measurements than operating income, operating cash flow, net income or earnings per share, as determined under GAAP.