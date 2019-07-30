ArcBest® Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results
- Second quarter 2019 revenue of $771.5 million, and net income of $24.4 million, or $0.92 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP[1] basis, second quarter 2019 net income was $24.6 million, or $0.93 per diluted share.
- Asset-Based yield improvement in the midst of lower shipment and tonnage levels
- Asset-Light revenue and operating income impacted by lower market demand during a period that included resource investments for the future
FORT SMITH, Ark., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions, today reported second quarter 2019 revenue of $771.5 million compared to second quarter 2018 revenue of $793.4 million. Second quarter 2019 operating income was $35.2 million compared to operating income of $3.2 million in second quarter last year. Second quarter net income was $24.4 million, or $0.92 per diluted share compared to second quarter 2018 net income of $1.2 million, or $0.05 per diluted share.
Excluding certain items in both periods, as identified in the attached reconciliation tables, non-GAAP net income was $24.6 million, or $0.93 per diluted share, in second quarter 2019 compared to second quarter 2018 net income of $29.8 million, or $1.12 per diluted share. Adjustments in the second quarter 2018 period included a one-time after-tax charge of $28.2 million, or $1.05 per diluted share, related to the restructure of ABF Freight's obligation with one multiemployer pension plan.
"Once again we saw that business conditions, while still relatively healthy, moderated in the second quarter from last year's record-setting levels but on an overall historical basis the quarter was solid with a rational underlying pricing environment," said Chairman, President and CEO Judy R. McReynolds. "Revenue improved month to month for our asset-based business while our asset-light business continued to see softer expedited services conditions on increased available truckload capacity."
Asset-Based
Results of Operations
Second Quarter 2019 Versus Second Quarter 2018
- Revenue of $559.6 million compared to $559.2 million, a per-day increase of 0.9 percent.
- Tonnage per day decrease of 3.4 percent, with a mid-single digit percentage decrease in LTL-rated freight.
- Shipments per day decrease of 1.2 percent. Total weight per shipment decreased 2.2 percent and the decrease in the average LTL-rated weight per shipment was approximately 4 percent.
- Total billed revenue per hundredweight increased 4.1 percent, positively impacted by lower average weight per shipment. Excluding fuel surcharge, the percentage increase on LTL-rated freight was in the high-single digits.
- Operating income of $36.2 million and an operating ratio of 93.5 percent compared to operating income of $3.4 million and an operating ratio of 99.4 percent. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $36.2 million and an operating ratio of 93.5 percent compared to operating income of $41.3 million and an operating ratio of 92.6 percent. Operating income adjustments in the second quarter 2018 period included a one-time charge of $37.9 million related to the previously mentioned restructure of ABF Freight's obligation with one multiemployer pension plan.
|
1.
|
U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles
Continued improvement in yield management and customer pricing initiatives, despite fewer shipments and lower freight tonnage, resulted in a slight increase in second quarter, daily revenue versus last year. The reduction in second quarter total tonnage per day reflected lower LTL-rated freight tonnage partially offset by increases in truckload-rated spot shipments moving in the asset-based network. Though below last year's second quarter, total average Asset-Based weight per shipment trends improved throughout the quarter, partially due to the growth in truckload-rated spot shipments.
Increased costs associated with city pickup, dock handling and final shipment delivery impacted second quarter profitability as labor and other operational resources were somewhat elevated relative to decreasing LTL freight levels throughout the quarter. An emphasis on customer service continues to be a focal point. Linehaul costs were below prior year due, primarily, to reductions in the use of rail and outside carrier resources.
Asset-Light2
Results of Operations
Second Quarter 2019 Versus Second Quarter 2018
- Revenue of $232.9 million compared to $246.8 million.
- Operating income of $3.1 million compared to operating income of $4.7 million.
- Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") of $6.5 million compared to Adjusted EBITDA of $8.7 million.
Compared to last year's second quarter, fewer shipments and lower average shipment revenue contributed to reduced total Asset-Light ArcBest segment revenue. This year's more available truckload capacity, compared to the tighter market last year, continued to be a factor impacting customer pricing and the ArcBest segment's results. Because of lower revenue per shipment related to changing market conditions versus the prior year, expedite and truckload brokerage were the main contributors to the reduction in total ArcBest segment revenue. Increased revenue and shipment levels in managed transportation services were consistent with the growth trend of that business in recent quarters. Total second quarter ArcBest operating expenses improved versus 2018. At FleetNet, event growth and cost controls contributed to the quarter's operating income.
Closing Comments
"The first six months of 2019 saw moderated activity from the record-setting pace experienced in 2018," McReynolds said. "Our team has executed well in this environment, providing innovative full supply chain solutions and trusted advice to customers for all of their logistics challenges, with managed transportation solutions increasingly in demand. Our outlook for the second half sees a continuation of the current trends and we will monitor for any changes to that view, particularly as it relates to federal tariff policies and developments in the manufacturing and industrial sectors of the economy."
|
2.
|
The ArcBest and FleetNet reportable segments, combined, represent Asset-Light operations.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30
|
June 30
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Unaudited)
($ thousands, except share and per share data)
REVENUES
|
$
|
771,490
|
$
|
793,350
|
$
|
1,483,329
|
$
|
1,493,351
|
OPERATING EXPENSES(1)
|
736,290
|
790,194
|
1,439,538
|
1,477,470
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
35,200
|
3,156
|
43,791
|
15,881
|
OTHER INCOME (COSTS)
|
Interest and dividend income
|
1,616
|
714
|
3,094
|
1,240
|
Interest and other related financing costs
|
(2,811)
|
(2,013)
|
(5,693)
|
(4,072)
|
Other, net
|
(445)
|
(1,123)
|
(1,036)
|
(3,324)
|
(1,640)
|
(2,422)
|
(3,635)
|
(6,156)
|
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|
33,560
|
734
|
40,156
|
9,725
|
INCOME TAX PROVISION (BENEFIT)
|
9,184
|
(499)
|
10,892
|
(1,462)
|
NET INCOME
|
$
|
24,376
|
$
|
1,233
|
$
|
29,264
|
$
|
11,187
|
EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE(2)
|
Basic
|
$
|
0.95
|
$
|
0.05
|
$
|
1.14
|
$
|
0.43
|
Diluted
|
$
|
0.92
|
$
|
0.05
|
$
|
1.10
|
$
|
0.42
|
AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
|
Basic
|
25,554,286
|
25,670,325
|
25,562,306
|
25,656,674
|
Diluted
|
26,431,592
|
26,699,549
|
26,483,011
|
26,653,282
|
CASH DIVIDENDS DECLARED PER COMMON SHARE
|
$
|
0.08
|
$
|
0.08
|
$
|
0.16
|
$
|
0.16
|
1)
|
Includes a one-time charge of $37.9 million for the three and six months ended June 30, 2018 for the multiemployer pension fund withdrawal liability resulting from the transition agreement ABF Freight, Inc. entered into with the New England Teamsters and Trucking Industry Pension Fund.
|
2)
|
ArcBest uses the two-class method for calculating earnings per share. This method requires an allocation of dividends paid and a portion of undistributed net income (but not losses) to unvested restricted stock for calculating per share amounts.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|
June 30
|
December 31
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
($ thousands, except share data)
|
ASSETS
|
CURRENT ASSETS
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
181,731
|
$
|
190,186
|
Short-term investments
|
117,657
|
106,806
|
Accounts receivable, less allowances (2019 - $6,238; 2018 - $7,380)
|
296,090
|
297,051
|
Other accounts receivable, less allowances (2019 - $463; 2018 - $806)
|
17,207
|
19,146
|
Prepaid expenses
|
28,546
|
25,304
|
Prepaid and refundable income taxes
|
5,237
|
1,726
|
Other
|
4,982
|
9,007
|
TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS
|
651,450
|
649,226
|
PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT
|
Land and structures
|
339,255
|
339,640
|
Revenue equipment
|
888,588
|
858,251
|
Service, office, and other equipment
|
218,131
|
199,230
|
Software
|
143,181
|
138,517
|
Leasehold improvements
|
10,058
|
9,365
|
1,599,213
|
1,545,003
|
Less allowances for depreciation and amortization
|
947,264
|
913,815
|
651,949
|
631,188
|
GOODWILL
|
108,320
|
108,320
|
INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET
|
66,700
|
68,949
|
OPERATING RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS
|
68,810
|
—
|
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
|
6,296
|
7,468
|
OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS
|
80,402
|
74,080
|
$
|
1,633,927
|
$
|
1,539,231
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
166,829
|
$
|
143,785
|
Income taxes payable
|
1,942
|
1,688
|
Accrued expenses
|
228,994
|
243,111
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
47,205
|
54,075
|
Current portion of operating lease liabilities
|
18,273
|
—
|
Current portion of pension and postretirement liabilities
|
8,231
|
8,659
|
TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES
|
471,474
|
451,318
|
LONG-TERM DEBT, less current portion
|
235,001
|
237,600
|
OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES, less current portion
|
54,040
|
—
|
PENSION AND POSTRETIREMENT LIABILITIES, less current portion
|
31,874
|
31,504
|
OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES
|
37,268
|
44,686
|
DEFERRED INCOME TAXES
|
61,111
|
56,441
|
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 70,000,000 shares; issued 2019: 28,786,473 shares; 2018: 28,684,779 shares
|
288
|
287
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
329,388
|
325,712
|
Retained earnings
|
526,551
|
501,389
|
Treasury stock, at cost, 2019: 3,266,169 shares; 2018: 3,097,634 shares
|
(100,639)
|
(95,468)
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
(12,429)
|
(14,238)
|
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
743,159
|
717,682
|
$
|
1,633,927
|
$
|
1,539,231
|
Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2018 has been derived from the audited financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30
|
2019
|
2018
|
Unaudited
|
($ thousands)
|
OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
Net income
|
$
|
29,264
|
$
|
11,187
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
51,722
|
51,409
|
Amortization of intangibles
|
2,249
|
2,264
|
Pension settlement expense
|
1,634
|
1,085
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
4,859
|
3,544
|
Provision for losses on accounts receivable
|
621
|
1,069
|
Change in deferred income taxes
|
5,124
|
(10,818)
|
Gain on sale of property and equipment
|
(1,469)
|
(166)
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Receivables
|
1,781
|
(31,281)
|
Prepaid expenses
|
(3,323)
|
2,393
|
Other assets
|
(2,798)
|
2,018
|
Income taxes
|
(3,042)
|
8,024
|
Operating right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, net
|
159
|
—
|
Multiemployer pension fund withdrawal liability(1)
|
(289)
|
37,922
|
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities
|
(6,021)
|
40,914
|
NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES
|
80,471
|
119,564
|
INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of financings
|
(41,909)
|
(24,763)
|
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment
|
3,798
|
2,074
|
Purchases of short-term investments
|
(43,327)
|
(26,006)
|
Proceeds from sale of short-term investments
|
33,332
|
14,647
|
Capitalization of internally developed software
|
(5,535)
|
(5,997)
|
NET CASH USED IN INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
(53,641)
|
(40,045)
|
FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
Payments on long-term debt
|
(29,984)
|
(33,694)
|
Proceeds from notes payable
|
9,552
|
—
|
Net change in book overdrafts
|
(4,398)
|
(2,888)
|
Payment of common stock dividends
|
(4,102)
|
(4,116)
|
Purchases of treasury stock
|
(5,171)
|
(201)
|
Payments for tax withheld on share-based compensation
|
(1,182)
|
(85)
|
NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES
|
(35,285)
|
(40,984)
|
NET INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS
|
(8,455)
|
38,535
|
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|
190,186
|
120,772
|
CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD
|
$
|
181,731
|
$
|
159,307
|
NONCASH INVESTING ACTIVITIES
|
Equipment financed
|
$
|
10,964
|
$
|
14,407
|
Accruals for equipment received
|
$
|
19,402
|
$
|
8,649
|
Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets
|
$
|
23,049
|
$
|
—
|
1)
|
The six months ended June 30, 2018 includes a one-time charge related to the multiemployer pension plan withdrawal liability previously discussed in this press release.
|
ARCBEST CORPORATION
|
FINANCIAL STATEMENT OPERATING SEGMENT DATA AND OPERATING RATIOS
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30
|
June 30
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Unaudited
|
($ thousands, except percentages)
|
REVENUES
|
Asset-Based
|
$
|
559,648
|
$
|
559,239
|
$
|
1,065,727
|
$
|
1,041,354
|
ArcBest
|
181,173
|
199,987
|
354,377
|
381,920
|
FleetNet
|
51,722
|
46,792
|
104,981
|
94,551
|
Total Asset-Light
|
232,895
|
246,779
|
459,358
|
476,471
|
Other and eliminations
|
(21,053)
|
(12,668)
|
(41,756)
|
(24,474)
|
Total consolidated revenues
|
$
|
771,490
|
$
|
793,350
|
$
|
1,483,329
|
$
|
1,493,351
|
OPERATING EXPENSES
|
Asset-Based
|
Salaries, wages, and benefits
|
$
|
297,016
|
53.1
|
%
|
$
|
286,750
|
51.3
|
%
|
$
|
577,292
|
54.2
|
%
|
$
|
556,529
|
53.5
|
%
|
Fuel, supplies, and expenses
|
66,853
|
11.9
|
65,040
|
11.6
|
131,580
|
12.3
|
127,233
|
12.2
|
Operating taxes and licenses
|
12,214
|
2.2
|
11,910
|
2.1
|
24,612
|
2.3
|
23,666
|
2.3
|
Insurance
|
7,598
|
1.4
|
7,979
|
1.4
|
15,589
|
1.5
|
14,607
|
1.4
|
Communications and utilities
|
4,529
|
0.8
|
4,135
|
0.7
|
9,149
|
0.9
|
8,656
|
0.8
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
21,743
|
3.9
|
21,362
|
3.8
|
42,723
|
4.0
|
42,292
|
4.1
|
Rents and purchased transportation
|
57,687
|
10.3
|
63,253
|
11.3
|
107,599
|
10.1
|
109,386
|
10.5
|
Shared services(1)
|
56,013
|
10.0
|
56,825
|
10.2
|
106,725
|
10.0
|
102,432
|
9.8
|
Multiemployer pension fund withdrawal liability charge(2)
|
—
|
—
|
37,922
|
6.8
|
—
|
—
|
37,922
|
3.6
|
Gain on sale of property and equipment
|
(1,587)
|
(0.3)
|
(266)
|
—
|
(1,621)
|
(0.2)
|
(399)
|
—
|
Other
|
1,404
|
0.2
|
948
|
0.2
|
2,286
|
0.2
|
2,247
|
0.2
|
Total Asset-Based
|
523,470
|
93.5
|
%
|
555,858
|
99.4
|
%
|
1,015,934
|
95.3
|
%
|
1,024,571
|
98.4
|
%
|
ArcBest
|
Purchased transportation
|
147,552
|
81.4
|
%
|
162,920
|
81.5
|
%
|
287,657
|
81.2
|
%
|
311,292
|
81.5
|
%
|
Supplies and expenses
|
2,858
|
1.6
|
3,538
|
1.7
|
5,632
|
1.6
|
6,768
|
1.8
|
Depreciation and amortization(3)
|
3,055
|
1.7
|
3,597
|
1.8
|
6,206
|
1.7
|
7,005
|
1.8
|
Shared services(1)
|
23,141
|
12.8
|
23,536
|
11.7
|
46,172
|
13.0
|
45,404
|
11.9
|
Other
|
2,445
|
1.3
|
2,546
|
1.3
|
4,858
|
1.4
|
4,427
|
1.2
|
Restructuring costs(4)
|
—
|
—
|
143
|
0.1
|
—
|
—
|
152
|
—
|
179,051
|
98.8
|
%
|
196,280
|
98.1
|
%
|
350,525
|
98.9
|
%
|
375,048
|
98.2
|
%
|
FleetNet
|
50,696
|
98.0
|
%
|
45,763
|
97.8
|
%
|
102,467
|
97.6
|
%
|
92,001
|
97.3
|
%
|
Total Asset-Light
|
229,747
|
242,043
|
452,992
|
467,049
|
Other and eliminations
|
(16,927)
|
(7,707)
|
(29,388)
|
(14,150)
|
Total consolidated operating expenses
|
$
|
736,290
|
95.4
|
%
|
$
|
790,194
|
99.6
|
%
|
$
|
1,439,538
|
97.0
|
%
|
$
|
1,477,470
|
98.9
|
%
|
OPERATING INCOME
|
Asset-Based
|
$
|
36,178
|
$
|
3,381
|
$
|
49,793
|
$
|
16,783
|
ArcBest
|
2,122
|
3,707
|
3,852
|
6,872
|
FleetNet
|
1,026
|
1,029
|
2,514
|
2,550
|
Total Asset-Light
|
3,148
|
4,736
|
6,366
|
9,422
|
Other and eliminations(5)
|
(4,126)
|
(4,961)
|
(12,368)
|
(10,324)
|
Total consolidated operating income
|
$
|
35,200
|
$
|
3,156
|
$
|
43,791
|
$
|
15,881
|
1)
|
Shared services represent costs incurred to support all segments, including sales, pricing, customer service, marketing, capacity sourcing functions, human resources, financial services, information technology, and other company-wide services.
|
2)
|
The three and six months ended June 30, 2018 include a one-time charge for the multiemployer pension plan withdrawal liability previously discussed in this press release.
|
3)
|
Depreciation and amortization consists primarily of amortization of intangibles, including customer relationships, and software associated with acquired businesses.
|
4)
|
Restructuring charges relate to the realignment of the Company's organizational structure as announced on November 3, 2016.
|
5)
|
"Other and eliminations" includes corporate costs for certain unallocated shared service costs which are not attributable to any segment, additional investments to offer comprehensive transportation and logistics services across multiple operating segments, and other investments in ArcBest technology and innovations.
ARCBEST CORPORATION
RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
We report our financial results in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios utilized for internal analysis provide analysts, investors, and others the same information that we use internally for purposes of assessing our core operating performance and provides meaningful comparisons between current and prior period results, as well as important information regarding performance trends. The use of certain non-GAAP measures improves comparability in analyzing our performance because it removes the impact of items from operating results that, in management's opinion, do not reflect our core operating performance. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently; therefore, our calculation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Certain information discussed in the scheduled conference call could be considered non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results. These financial measures should not be construed as better measurements than operating income, operating cash flow, net income or earnings per share, as determined under GAAP.
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
June 30
|
June 30
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
(Unaudited)
|
($ thousands, except per share data)
|
ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated