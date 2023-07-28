ArcBest Announces Second Quarter 2023 Results

Well-positioned to serve customers in a rapidly changing market

Increased focus on efficient and effective operations

Second quarter 2023 net income of $40.4 million , or $1.64 per diluted share.

, or per diluted share. Second quarter 2023 net income from continuing operations of $39.6 million , or $1.60 per diluted share. On a non-GAAP basis, second quarter 2023 net income from continuing operations of $38.0 million , or $1.54 per diluted common share.

FORT SMITH, Ark., July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, today reported second quarter 2023 revenue from continuing operations of $1.1 billion, compared to $1.3 billion in the second quarter of 2022. Second quarter 2023 net income was $40.4 million, or $1.64 per diluted share, compared to $102.5 million, or $4.00 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022.

ArcBest's second quarter 2023 operating income from continuing operations was $42.1 million, compared to $136.0 million in the second quarter of 2022, and net income from continuing operations was $39.6 million, or $1.60 per diluted share, compared to $101.5 million, or $3.97 per diluted share, in the prior-year period.

Excluding certain items in both periods as identified in the attached reconciliation tables, second quarter 2023 non‑GAAP operating income from continuing operations was $50.1 million, compared to $149.2 million in the prior‑year period. On a non-GAAP basis, net income from continuing operations was $38.0 million, or $1.54 per diluted share, compared to $109.1 million, or $4.26 per diluted share, in second quarter 2022.

"ArcBest is uniquely positioned to meet customers' needs, especially in a market that is rapidly changing," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "We serve as trusted advisors – ready to keep customer supply chains moving with a full suite of logistics solutions, including a nationwide network of asset-based LTL capacity."

ArcBest recognizes the importance of operating in the most efficient and effective way possible, which enables growth and creates value. In its Asset-Based segment, ArcBest has seen productivity and service improvements from deploying highly-experienced teams to train managers and employees on operational best practices in certain locations. Based on this success, ArcBest is redeploying resources to expand these training efforts. ArcBest also sees the opportunity to improve Asset-Based profitability by prioritizing network capacity to serve core customers that value long-term partnerships. In its Asset-Light segment, ArcBest is focused on aligning costs with business levels and achieved the $3 million of previously announced cost reductions for second quarter 2023.

Second Quarter Results of Operations Comparisons

Asset-Based

Second Quarter 20 23 Versus Second Q uarter 20 22

Revenue of $722.0 million compared to $802.6 million , a per-day decrease of 10.0 percent.

compared to , a per-day decrease of 10.0 percent. Total tonnage per day increased 0.9 percent; LTL-rated weight per shipment decreased 1.5 percent.

Total shipments per day increased 4.2 percent.

Total billed revenue per hundredweight decreased 11.0 percent. Revenue per hundredweight on LTL-rated business, excluding fuel surcharge, decreased by a percentage in the mid-single digits.

Operating income of $43.3 million and an operating ratio of 94.0 percent compared to operating income of $116.7 million and an operating ratio of 85.5 percent. On a non-GAAP basis, operating income of $51.7 million and an operating ratio of 92.8 percent compared to operating income of $124.6 million and an operating ratio of 84.5 percent.

The decrease in second quarter total revenue for ArcBest's Asset-Based business compared to the prior-year period was primarily due to a general slowing of core customer order frequency, smaller average shipment quantities related to a weaker economy and less fuel surcharge revenue based on lower diesel fuel prices. ArcBest maintained more consistent business and labor levels during the second quarter by using its tech-enabled, dynamic LTL-rated pricing program to secure incrementally profitable shipments to more effectively utilize available ABF Freight network capacity. As a result, LTL-rated shipments and tonnage in ArcBest's Asset-Based business increased compared to the prior-year period. On a sequential basis compared to the first quarter, LTL-rated tonnage increased while shipments were flat, which is weaker than normal, seasonal expectations.

The pricing environment continues to be rational as pricing on core LTL-rated business, excluding fuel surcharges, increased by a percentage in the high-single digits in second quarter 2023. On a sequential basis, compared to the first quarter, revenue per hundredweight, excluding fuel surcharge, on core LTL-rated business increased by a percentage in the low-single digits. The decrease in the second quarter 2023 revenue per hundredweight pricing measure was driven by the change in mix associated with a decrease in core LTL-rated shipments and an increase in dynamic, market-priced LTL-rated shipments as well as an increase in heavier-weighted truckload-rated shipments compared to the prior-year period. The year-over-year total revenue per hundredweight decrease in second quarter 2023 followed a 17.7 percent increase in second quarter 2022 versus second quarter 2021. In addition, lower diesel fuel prices, and the resulting decrease in fuel surcharge revenue, meaningfully impacted year-over-year and sequential comparisons of revenue per hundredweight statistics.

Asset-Light ‡

Second Quarter 2023 Versus Second Quarter 2022

Revenue of $409.8 million compared to $549.7 million , a per-day decrease of 25.4 percent.

compared to , a per-day decrease of 25.4 percent. Operating income of $13.2 million compared to operating income of $27.5 million . On a non‑GAAP basis, operating income of $6.4 million compared to $30.3 million .

compared to operating income of . On a non‑GAAP basis, operating income of compared to . Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA") of $8.3 million compared to $32.5 million , as detailed in the attached non-GAAP reconciliation tables.

Current year second quarter revenue results were impacted by lower average revenue per shipment as a result of a softer market environment. Despite the increase in daily shipments resulting from growth in the truckload business, lower shipment rates and related shipment margins drove reduced second quarter profitability. During last year's second quarter, as purchased transportation buy rates steadily decreased, Asset-Light benefited from higher market rates on committed business, which resulted in record profitability.

During the second quarter, employee-related and outside services cost reductions were implemented to better align resources with business levels. As a result, excluding purchased transportation and the impact of the change in fair value of contingent consideration, operating expenses were managed lower by $3 million, or 5 percent, compared to first quarter 2023.

NOTE ‡ - Asset-Light represents the reportable segment previously named ArcBest. Asset-Light financial results previously included the ArcBest segment and FleetNet, which was sold on February 28, 2023.

Share Repurchase Program

Year-to-date through the end of the second quarter, ArcBest has returned $41.2 million of capital to shareholders through common stock share repurchases and $83.8 million remains available under the current repurchase authorization for future common stock purchases.

Conference Call

Financial Data and Operating Statistics

The following tables show financial data and operating statistics on ArcBest® and its reportable segments.

ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30

June 30



2023

2022

2023

2022



(Unaudited)



($ thousands, except share and per share data) REVENUES

$ 1,103,464

$ 1,321,692

$ 2,209,558

$ 2,589,783

























OPERATING EXPENSES



1,061,348



1,185,654



2,146,283



2,360,802

























OPERATING INCOME



42,116



136,038



63,275



228,981

























OTHER INCOME (COSTS)























Interest and dividend income



3,725



353



6,658



452 Interest and other related financing costs



(2,205)



(1,863)



(4,532)



(3,803) Other, net



5,038



(2,807)



6,818



(3,633)





6,558



(4,317)



8,944



(6,984)

























INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS BEFORE INCOME TAXES



48,674



131,721



72,219



221,997

























INCOME TAX PROVISION



9,074



30,179



13,772



52,447

























NET INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS



39,600



101,542



58,447



169,550

























INCOME FROM DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS, NET OF TAX(1)



843



919



53,279



2,480

























NET INCOME

$ 40,443

$ 102,461

$ 111,726

$ 172,030

























BASIC EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE(2)























Continuing operations

$ 1.65

$ 4.13

$ 2.42

$ 6.88 Discontinued operations(1)



0.04



0.04



2.20



0.10



$ 1.68

$ 4.16

$ 4.62

$ 6.98

























DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE(2)























Continuing operations

$ 1.60

$ 3.97

$ 2.35

$ 6.58 Discontinued operations(1)



0.03



0.04



2.14



0.10



$ 1.64

$ 4.00

$ 4.49

$ 6.68

























AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING























Basic



24,064,882



24,607,362



24,175,893



24,658,739 Diluted



24,672,948



25,596,031



24,864,691



25,756,314

















1) Discontinued operations represents the FleetNet segment, which sold on February 28, 2023. The six months ended June 30, 2023 includes net gain on sale of FleetNet of $52.3 million after-tax, or $2.16 basic earnings per share and $2.10 diluted earnings per share. 2) Earnings per common share is calculated in total and may not equal the sum of earnings per common share from continuing operations and discontinued operations due to rounding.

ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















June 30

December 31



2023

2022



(Unaudited)



($ thousands, except share data) ASSETS











CURRENT ASSETS











Cash and cash equivalents

$ 187,286

$ 158,264 Short-term investments



153,116



167,662 Accounts receivable, less allowances (2023 - $11,318; 2022 - $13,892)



429,570



517,494 Other accounts receivable, less allowances (2023 - $721; 2022 - $713)



11,160



11,016 Prepaid expenses



33,244



39,484 Prepaid and refundable income taxes



39,230



19,239 Current assets of discontinued operations



—



64,736 Other



11,584



11,888 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS



865,190



989,783













PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT











Land and structures



421,821



401,840 Revenue equipment



1,062,854



1,038,832 Service, office, and other equipment



309,952



298,234 Software



167,292



167,164 Leasehold improvements



26,240



23,466





1,988,159



1,929,536 Less allowances for depreciation and amortization



1,159,626



1,129,366





828,533



800,170













GOODWILL



304,753



304,753 INTANGIBLE ASSETS, NET



107,467



113,733 OPERATING RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS



194,597



166,515 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES



6,918



6,342 LONG-TERM ASSETS OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS



—



11,097 OTHER LONG-TERM ASSETS



106,644



101,893 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 2,414,102

$ 2,494,286













LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











CURRENT LIABILITIES











Accounts payable

$ 245,998

$ 269,854 Income taxes payable



—



16,017 Accrued expenses



299,339



338,457 Current portion of long-term debt



64,882



66,252 Current portion of operating lease liabilities



31,047



26,225 Current liabilities of discontinued operations



—



51,665 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES



641,266



768,470













LONG-TERM DEBT, less current portion



168,105



198,371 OPERATING LEASE LIABILITIES, less current portion



174,145



147,828 POSTRETIREMENT LIABILITIES, less current portion



12,169



12,196 LONG-TERM LIABILITIES OF DISCONTINUED OPERATIONS



—



781 CONTINGENT CONSIDERATION



117,040



112,000 OTHER LONG-TERM LIABILITIES



37,314



42,745 DEFERRED INCOME TAXES



52,702



60,494













STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY











Common stock, $0.01 par value, authorized 70,000,000 shares;

issued 2023: 30,007,634 shares; 2022: 29,758,716 shares



300



298 Additional paid-in capital



335,397



339,582 Retained earnings



1,194,610



1,088,693 Treasury stock, at cost, 2023: 5,982,679 shares; 2022: 5,529,383 shares



(325,515)



(284,275) Accumulated other comprehensive income



6,569



7,103 TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY



1,211,361



1,151,401 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY

$ 2,414,102

$ 2,494,286

ARCBEST CORPORATION CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

















Six Months Ended



June 30



2023

2022



(Unaudited)



($ thousands) OPERATING ACTIVITIES











Net income

$ 111,726

$ 172,030 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:











Depreciation and amortization



64,804



63,690 Amortization of intangibles



6,398



6,463 Share-based compensation expense



5,585



6,641 Provision for losses on accounts receivable



2,257



3,583 Change in deferred income taxes



(8,228)



(6,371) (Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment



1,188



(4,073) Gain on sale of subsidiary



—



(402) Pre-tax gain on sale of discontinued operations



(70,215)



— Change in fair value of contingent consideration



5,040



810 Change in fair value of equity investment



(3,739)



— Changes in operating assets and liabilities:











Receivables



83,542



(87,092) Prepaid expenses



6,353



7,477 Other assets



759



72 Income taxes



(35,968)



4,211 Operating right-of-use assets and lease liabilities, net



3,059



114 Accounts payable, accrued expenses, and other liabilities



(68,804)



17,470 NET CASH PROVIDED BY OPERATING ACTIVITIES



103,757



184,623













INVESTING ACTIVITIES











Purchases of property, plant and equipment, net of financings



(83,171)



(49,682) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment



2,853



9,115 Proceeds from sale of discontinued operations



100,949



— Business acquisition, net of cash acquired(1)



—



2,279 Proceeds from sale of subsidiary



—



475 Purchases of short-term investments



(46,858)



(64,330) Proceeds from sale of short-term investments



63,693



35,840 Capitalization of internally developed software



(7,010)



(8,541) NET CASH PROVIDED BY (USED IN) INVESTING ACTIVITIES



30,456



(74,844)













FINANCING ACTIVITIES











Borrowings under credit facilities



—



58,000 Proceeds from notes payable



—



7,280 Payments on long-term debt



(35,114)



(84,905) Net change in book overdrafts



(13,171)



6,085 Deferred financing costs



57



— Payment of common stock dividends



(5,809)



(4,927) Purchases of treasury stock



(41,240)



(31,237) Payments for tax withheld on share-based compensation



(10,022)



(9,637) NET CASH USED IN FINANCING ACTIVITIES



(105,299)



(59,341)













NET INCREASE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS



28,914



50,438 Cash and cash equivalents of continuing operations at beginning of period



158,264



76,568 Cash and cash equivalents of discontinued operations at beginning of period



108



52 CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD

$ 187,286

$ 127,058













NONCASH INVESTING ACTIVITIES











Equipment financed

$ 3,478

$ 19,498 Accruals for equipment received

$ 10,106

$ 7,574 Lease liabilities arising from obtaining right-of-use assets

$ 43,366

$ 30,210

















1) Represents cash received from escrow for post-closing adjustments related to the acquisition of MoLo.



Note: The statements of cash flows for the six months ended June 30, 2023 and 2022, includes cash flows from continuing operations and cash flows from the discontinued operations of FleetNet America®, which was sold on February 28, 2023.

ARCBEST CORPORATION FINANCIAL STATEMENT OPERATING SEGMENT DATA AND OPERATING RATIOS

















































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30



June 30



2023



2022



2023



2022



(Unaudited)



($ thousands, except percentages)

REVENUES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS













































Asset-Based $ 722,015







$ 802,622







$ 1,419,832







$ 1,507,933





Asset-Light(1)

409,816









549,655









847,908









1,144,939





Other and eliminations

(28,367)









(30,585)









(58,182)









(63,089)





Total consolidated revenues from continuing operations $ 1,103,464







$ 1,321,692







$ 2,209,558







$ 2,589,783





















































OPERATING EXPENSES FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS













































Asset-Based













































Salaries, wages, and benefits $ 344,538

47.7 %

$ 328,068

40.9 %

$ 680,143

47.9 %

$ 641,565

42.5 % Fuel, supplies, and expenses

90,897

12.6





99,296

12.4





185,185

13.1





184,127

12.2

Operating taxes and licenses

14,094

2.0





12,823

1.6





28,073

2.0





25,316

1.7

Insurance

12,889

1.8





12,197

1.5





26,162

1.8





22,628

1.5

Communications and utilities

4,553

0.6





4,648

0.6





9,857

0.7





9,335

0.6

Depreciation and amortization

25,273

3.5





24,463

3.1





50,184

3.5





48,768

3.2

Rents and purchased transportation

101,922

14.1





121,550

15.1





192,666

13.6





224,535

14.9

Shared services

74,468

10.3





75,584

9.4





139,081

9.8





142,734

9.6

(Gain) loss on sale of property and equipment

416

0.1





(1,370)

(0.2)





365

—





(4,065)

(0.3)

Innovative technology costs(2)

8,343

1.1





7,954

1.0





14,411

1.0





14,914

1.0

Other

1,297

0.2





753

0.1





2,909

0.2





1,386

0.1

Total Asset-Based

678,690

94.0 %



685,966

85.5 %



1,329,036

93.6 %



1,311,243

87.0 %















































Asset-Light(1)













































Purchased transportation $ 343,102

83.7 %

$ 448,160

81.5 %

$ 713,265

84.1 %

$ 956,540

83.5 % Supplies and expenses

3,348

0.8





4,263

0.8





7,420

0.9





7,529

0.7

Depreciation and amortization(3)

5,085

1.2





5,468

1.0





10,153

1.2





10,648

0.9

Shared services

48,985

12.0





57,986

10.6





100,414

11.8





108,183

9.5

Contingent consideration(4)

(10,000)

(2.4)





—

—





5,040

0.6





810

0.1

Gain on sale of subsidiary(5)

—

—





(402)

(0.1)





—

—





(402)

—

Other

6,116

1.5





6,701

1.2





12,527

1.5





13,036

1.1

Total Asset-Light

396,636

96.8 %



522,176

95.0 %



848,819

100.1 %



1,096,344

95.8 %















































Other and eliminations(6)

(13,978)









(22,488)









(31,572)









(46,785)





Total consolidated operating expenses from continuing operations $ 1,061,348

96.2 %

$ 1,185,654

89.7 %

$ 2,146,283

97.1 %

$ 2,360,802

91.2 %















































OPERATING INCOME FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS













































Asset-Based $ 43,325







$ 116,656







$ 90,796







$ 196,690





Asset-Light(1)

13,180









27,479









(911)









48,595





Other and eliminations(6)

(14,389)









(8,097)









(26,610)









(16,304)





Total consolidated operating income from continuing operations $ 42,116







$ 136,038







$ 63,275







$ 228,981























1) Asset-Light represents the reportable segment previously named ArcBest. Asset-Light financial results previously included the ArcBest segment and FleetNet, which was sold on February 28, 2023. 2) Represents costs associated with the Vaux freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight. 3) Depreciation and amortization includes amortization of intangibles associated with acquired businesses. 4) Represents the fair value of the contingent earnout consideration recorded for the MoLo acquisition. The liability for contingent consideration is remeasured at each quarterly reporting date, and any change in fair value as a result of the recurring assessments is recognized in operating income. The contingent consideration for the MoLo acquisition will be paid based on achievement of certain targets of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization, as adjusted for certain items pursuant to the merger agreement, for years 2023 through 2025. 5) Gain relates to the contingent amount recognized in second quarter 2022 when the funds from the May 2021 sale of the labor services portion of the Asset-Light segment's moving business were released from escrow. 6) "Other and eliminations" includes corporate costs for certain unallocated shared service costs which are not attributable to any segment, additional investments to offer comprehensive transportation and logistics services across multiple operating segments, and other investments in ArcBest technology and innovations.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We report our financial results in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP performance measures and ratios utilized for internal analysis provide analysts, investors, and others the same information that we use internally for purposes of assessing our core operating performance and provides meaningful comparisons between current and prior period results, as well as important information regarding performance trends. Accordingly, non-GAAP results are presented on a continuing operations basis, excluding the discontinued operations of FleetNet, which was sold on February 28, 2023. The use of certain non-GAAP measures improves comparability in analyzing our performance because it removes the impact of items from operating results that, in management's opinion, do not reflect our core operating performance. Other companies may calculate non-GAAP measures differently; therefore, our calculation may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. Certain information discussed in the scheduled conference call could be considered non-GAAP measures. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results. These financial measures should not be construed as better measurements than operating income, operating cash flow, net income or earnings per share, as determined under GAAP.





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30

June 30



2023

2022

2023

2022 ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated

(Unaudited)



($ thousands, except per share data) Operating Income from Continuing Operations























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 42,116

$ 136,038

$ 63,275

$ 228,981 Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)



14,821



10,341



27,299



20,027 Purchase accounting amortization, pre-tax(2)



3,192



3,214



6,384



6,427 Change in fair value of contingent consideration, pre-tax(3)



(10,000)



—



5,040



810 Gain on sale of subsidiary, pre-tax(4)



—



(402)



—



(402) Non-GAAP amounts

$ 50,129

$ 149,191

$ 101,998

$ 255,843

























Net Income from Continuing Operations























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 39,600

$ 101,542

$ 58,447

$ 169,550 Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1)



11,206



7,789



20,686



15,078 Purchase accounting amortization, after-tax(2)



2,398



2,397



4,796



4,793 Change in fair value of contingent consideration, after-tax(3)



(7,512)



—



3,787



604 Gain on sale of subsidiary, after-tax(4)



—



(317)



—



(317) Change in fair value of equity investment, after-tax(5)



(2,786)



—



(2,786)



— Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



(1,086)



2,710



(2,582)



3,503 Tax benefit from vested RSUs(6)



(3,864)



(5,059)



(4,915)



(5,929) Non-GAAP amounts

$ 37,956

$ 109,062

$ 77,433

$ 187,282

























Diluted Earnings Per Share from Continuing Operations























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 1.60

$ 3.97

$ 2.35

$ 6.58 Innovative technology costs, after-tax (includes related financing costs)(1)



0.45



0.30



0.83



0.59 Purchase accounting amortization, after-tax(2)



0.10



0.09



0.19



0.19 Change in fair value of contingent consideration, after-tax(3)



(0.30)



—



0.15



0.02 Gain on sale of subsidiary, after-tax(4)



—



(0.01)



—



(0.01) Change in fair value of equity investment, after-tax(5)



(0.11)



—



(0.11)



— Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



(0.04)



0.11



(0.10)



0.14 Tax benefit from vested RSUs(6)



(0.16)



(0.20)



(0.20)



(0.23) Non-GAAP amounts(7)

$ 1.54

$ 4.26

$ 3.11

$ 7.27

















1) Represents costs associated with the Vaux freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight, costs related to our customer pilot offering of Vaux, including human-centered remote operation software, and initiatives to optimize our performance through technological innovation. 2) Represents the amortization of acquired intangible assets in the Asset-Light segment. 3) Represents change in fair value of the contingent earnout consideration recorded for the MoLo acquisition, as previously described in the footnotes to the Financial Statement Operating Segment Data and Operating Ratios table. 4) Gain relates to the contingent amount recognized in second quarter 2022 when the funds from the May 2021 sale of the labor services portion of the Asset-Light segment's moving business were released from escrow. 5) Represents increase in fair value of our investment in Phantom Auto, the leading provider of human-centered remote operation software, based on observable price changes during second quarter 2023. 6) Represents recognition of the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation. 7) Non-GAAP earnings per share is calculated in total and may not equal the sum of the GAAP amounts and the non-GAAP adjustments due to rounding.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Continued





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30

June 30



2023

2022

2023

2022 Segment Operating Income Reconciliations

(Unaudited)



($ thousands, except percentages) Asset-Based Segment







Operating Income ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)



























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 43,325

94.0 %

$ 116,656

85.5 %

$ 90,796

93.6 %

$ 196,690

87.0 % Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(1)



8,343

(1.1)





7,954

(1.0)





14,411

(1.0)





14,914

(1.0)

Non-GAAP amounts(2)

$ 51,668

92.8 %

$ 124,610

84.5 %

$ 105,207

92.6 %

$ 211,604

86.0 %









Asset-Light Segment(3)







Operating Income (Loss) ($) and Operating Ratio (% of revenues)



























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 13,180

96.8 %

$ 27,479

95.0 %

$ (911)

100.1 %

$ 48,595

95.8 % Purchase accounting amortization, pre-tax(4)



3,192

(0.8)





3,214

(0.6)





6,384

(0.8)





6,427

(0.6)

Change in fair value of contingent consideration, pre-tax(5)



(10,000)

2.4





—

—





5,040

(0.6)





810

(0.1)

Gain on sale of subsidiary, pre-tax(6)



—

—





(402)

0.1





—

—





(402)

—

Non-GAAP amounts(2)

$ 6,372

98.4 %

$ 30,291

94.5 %

$ 10,513

98.8 %

$ 55,430

95.2 %









Other and Eliminations







Operating Income (Loss) ($)



























Amounts on GAAP basis

$ (14,389)







$ (8,097)







$ (26,610)







$ (16,304)





Innovative technology costs, pre-tax(7)



6,478









2,387









12,888









5,113





Non-GAAP amounts(2)

$ (7,911)







$ (5,710)







$ (13,722)







$ (11,191)























1) Represents costs associated with the Vaux freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight. 2) Non-GAAP amounts are calculated in total and may not equal the sum of the GAAP amounts and the non-GAAP adjustments due to rounding. 3) Asset-Light represents the reportable segment previously named ArcBest. Asset-Light financial results previously included the ArcBest segment and FleetNet, which was sold on February 28, 2023. 4) Represents the amortization of acquired intangible assets in the Asset-Light segment. 5) Represents change in fair value of the contingent earnout consideration recorded for the MoLo acquisition, as previously described in the footnotes to the Financial Statement Operating Segment Data and Operating Ratios table. 6) Gain relates to the contingent amount recognized in second quarter 2022 when the funds from the May 2021 sale of the labor services portion of the Asset-Light segment's moving business were released from escrow. 7) Represents certain costs related to our customer pilot offering of Vaux, including human-centered remote operation software, and initiatives to optimize our performance through technological innovation.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Continued

Effective Tax Rate Reconciliation



























ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated









































































(Unaudited)



































($ thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended June 30, 2023









Other

Income

Income











CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Operating

Income

Before Income

Tax

Net







Income

(Costs)

Taxes

Provision

Income

Tax Rate(6) Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 42,116

$ 6,558

$ 48,674

$ 9,074

$ 39,600

18.6 % Innovative technology costs(1)



14,821



241



15,062



3,856



11,206

25.6

Purchase accounting amortization(2)



3,192



—



3,192



794



2,398

24.9

Change in fair value of contingent consideration(3)



(10,000)



—



(10,000)



(2,488)



(7,512)

(24.9)

Change in fair value of equity investment(4)



—



(3,739)



(3,739)



(953)



(2,786)

(25.5)

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



—



(1,086)



(1,086)



—



(1,086)

—

Tax benefit from vested RSUs(5)



—



—



—



3,864



(3,864)

—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 50,129

$ 1,974

$ 52,103

$ 14,147

$ 37,956

27.2 %









































Six Months Ended June 30, 2023







Other

Income

Income















Operating

Income

Before Income

Tax

Net







Income

(Costs)

Taxes

Provision

Income

Tax Rate(6) Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 63,275

$ 8,944

$ 72,219

$ 13,772

$ 58,447

19.1 % Innovative technology costs(1)



27,299



500



27,799



7,113



20,686

25.6

Purchase accounting amortization(2)



6,384



—



6,384



1,588



4,796

24.9

Change in fair value of contingent consideration(3)



5,040



—



5,040



1,253



3,787

24.9

Change in fair value of equity investment(4)



—



(3,739)



(3,739)



(953)



(2,786)

(25.5)

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



—



(2,582)



(2,582)



—



(2,582)

—

Tax benefit from vested RSUs(5)



—



—



—



4,915



(4,915)

—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 101,998

$ 3,123

$ 105,121

$ 27,688

$ 77,433

26.3 %









































Three Months Ended June 30, 2022







Other

Income

Income









CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Operating

Income

Before Income

Tax

Net







Income

(Costs)

Taxes

Provision

Income

Tax Rate(6) Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 136,038

$ (4,317)

$ 131,721

$ 30,179

$ 101,542

22.9 % Innovative technology costs(1)



10,341



148



10,489



2,700



7,789

25.7

Purchase accounting amortization(2)



3,214



—



3,214



817



2,397

25.4

Gain on sale of subsidiary(7)



(402)



—



(402)



(85)



(317)

(21.1)

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



—



2,710



2,710



—



2,710

—

Tax benefit from vested RSUs(5)



—



—



—



5,059



(5,059)

—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 149,191

$ (1,459)

$ 147,732

$ 38,670

$ 109,062

26.2 %









































Six Months Ended June 30, 2022







Other

Income

Income















Operating

Income

Before Income

Tax

Net







Income

(Costs)

Taxes

Provision

Income

Tax Rate(6) Amounts on GAAP basis

$ 228,981

$ (6,984)

$ 221,997

$ 52,447

$ 169,550

23.6 % Innovative technology costs(1)



20,027



277



20,304



5,226



15,078

25.7

Purchase accounting amortization(2)



6,427



—



6,427



1,634



4,793

25.4

Change in fair value of contingent consideration(3)



810



—



810



206



604

25.4

Gain on sale of subsidiary(7)



(402)



—



(402)



(85)



(317)

(21.1)

Life insurance proceeds and changes in cash surrender value



—



3,503



3,503



—



3,503

—

Tax benefit from vested RSUs(5)



—



—



—



5,929



(5,929)

—

Non-GAAP amounts

$ 255,843

$ (3,204)

$ 252,639

$ 65,357

$ 187,282

25.9 %

















1) Represents costs associated with the Vaux freight handling pilot test program at ABF Freight, costs related to our customer pilot offering of Vaux, including human-centered remote operation software, and initiatives to optimize our performance through technological innovation. 2) Represents the amortization of acquired intangible assets in the Asset-Light segment. 3) Represents change in fair value of the contingent earnout consideration recorded for the MoLo acquisition, as previously described in the footnotes to the Financial Statement Operating Segment Data and Operating Ratios table. 4) Represents increase in fair value of our investment in Phantom Auto, the leading provider of human-centered remote operation software, based on observable price changes during second quarter 2023. 5) Represents recognition of the tax impact for the vesting of share-based compensation. 6) Tax rate for total "Amounts on GAAP basis" represents the effective tax rate. The tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated based on the statutory rate applicable to each item based on tax jurisdiction, unless the nature of the item requires the tax effect to be estimated by applying a specific tax treatment. 7) Gain relates to the contingent amount recognized in second quarter 2022 when the funds from the May 2021 sale of the labor services portion of the Asset-Light segment's moving business were released from escrow.

ARCBEST CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES – Continued

Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)

Management uses Adjusted EBITDA as a key measure of performance and for business planning. The measure is particularly meaningful for analysis of operating performance because it excludes amortization of acquired intangibles and software of the Asset-Light segment, changes in the fair value of contingent consideration and equity investment, and gain on sale of subsidiary, which are significant expenses or gains resulting from strategic decisions rather than core daily operations. Additionally, Adjusted EBITDA is a primary component of the financial covenants contained in our credit agreement. The calculation of Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA as presented below begins with net income from continuing operations, which is the most directly comparable GAAP measure. The calculation of Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA as presented below begins with operating income, as other income (costs), income taxes, and net income from continuing operations are reported at the consolidated level and not included in the operating segment financial information evaluated by management to make operating decisions.





Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended



June 30



June 30



2023

2022

2023

2022



(Unaudited)



($ thousands) ArcBest Corporation - Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations



Net Income from Continuing Operations

$ 39,600

$ 101,542

$ 58,447

$ 169,550 Interest and other related financing costs



2,205



1,863



4,532



3,803 Income tax provision



9,074



30,179



13,772



52,447 Depreciation and amortization(1)



35,811



34,884



70,821



69,280 Amortization of share-based compensation



3,350



3,799



5,532



6,500 Change in fair value of contingent consideration(2)



(10,000)



—



5,040



810 Change in fair value of equity investment(3)



(3,739)



—



(3,739)



— Gain on sale of subsidiary(4)



—



(402)



—



(402) Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA from Continuing Operations

$ 76,301

$ 171,865

$ 154,405

$ 301,988















Three Months Ended

Six Months Ended





June 30

June 30





2023

2022

2023

2022





(Unaudited)





($ thousands)

Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA(5)

























Operating Income

$ 13,180

$ 27,479

$ (911)

$ 48,595

Depreciation and amortization(1)



5,085



5,468



10,153



10,648

Change in fair value of contingent consideration(2)



(10,000)



—



5,040



810

Gain on sale of subsidiary(4)



—



(402)



—



(402)

Asset-Light Adjusted EBITDA

$ 8,265

$ 32,545

$ 14,282

$ 59,651



















1) Includes amortization of intangibles associated with acquired businesses. 2) Represents change in fair value of the contingent earnout consideration recorded for the MoLo acquisition, as previously described in the footnotes to the Financial Statement Operating Segment Data and Operating Ratios table. 3) Represents increase in fair value of our investment in Phantom Auto, the leading provider of human-centered remote operation software, based on observable price changes during second quarter 2023. 4) Gain relates to the contingent amount recognized in second quarter 2022 when the funds from the May 2021 sale of the labor services portion of the Asset-Light segment's moving business were released from escrow. 5) Asset-Light represents the reportable segment previously named ArcBest. Asset-Light financial results previously included the ArcBest segment and FleetNet, which sold on February 28, 2023.

ARCBEST CORPORATION OPERATING STATISTICS







































Three Months Ended



Six Months Ended



June 30



June 30



2023

2022

% Change



2023

2022

% Change



(Unaudited) Asset-Based





































































Workdays



63.5



63.5









127.5



127.0







































Billed Revenue(1) / CWT

$ 40.72

$ 45.76

(11.0 %)



$ 41.33

$ 44.77

(7.7 %)



































Billed Revenue(1) / Shipment

$ 545.35

$ 632.43

(13.8 %)



$ 537.38

$ 606.14

(11.3 %)



































Shipments



1,330,068



1,276,859

4.2 %





2,664,822



2,504,083

6.4 %



































Shipments / Day



20,946



20,108

4.2 %





20,901



19,717

6.0 %



































Tonnage (Tons)



890,686



882,367

0.9 %





1,732,204



1,695,097

2.2 %



































Tons / Day



14,027



13,896

0.9 %





13,586



13,347

1.8 %



































Pounds / Shipment



1,339



1,382

(3.1 %)





1,300



1,354

(4.0 %)



































Average Length of Haul (Miles)



1,122



1,096

2.4 %





1,109



1,088

1.9 %





















































1) Revenue for undelivered freight is deferred for financial statement purposes in accordance with the Asset-Based segment revenue recognition policy. Billed revenue used for calculating revenue per hundredweight measurements has not been adjusted for the portion of revenue deferred for financial statement purposes.





Year Over Year % Change



Three Months Ended Six Months Ended



June 30, 2023 June 30, 2023



(Unaudited) Asset-Light(2)(3)

























Revenue / Shipment



(30.0 %)



(30.3 %)













Shipments / Day



3.5 %



2.3 %

















2) Asset-Light represents the reportable segment previously named ArcBest. 3) Statistical data related to managed transportation solutions transactions is not included in the presentation of operating statistics for the Asset-Light segment for the periods presented.





SOURCE ArcBest