ArcBest Carrier ABF Freight Named SmartWay High Performer

FORT SMITH, Ark., Aug. 26, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (NASDAQ: ARCB), a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions, is pleased to announce that its less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight® has been named a 2019 SmartWay High Performer.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recognizes SmartWay Transport Partners that lead the freight industry in producing more efficient and sustainable supply chain solutions.

"At ArcBest and ABF Freight, we are committed to reducing emissions and improving fuel efficiency while we deliver a best-in-class experience for our customers," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "We are always studying ways to improve our environmental sustainability, and we are honored that ABF is among the EPA SmartWay High Performers for 2019."

This is the third year the EPA has published its list of SmartWay High Performers, which includes shippers, carriers and other logistics service providers. The EPA evaluates its SmartWay partners based on annual emissions reports and recognizes the High Performers that "have achieved significant shipping and freight efficiencies that merit special attention."

ABF Freight has been a SmartWay partner since 2006. In 2018 and 2014, the EPA honored ABF Freight with SmartWay Excellence Awards, which recognize the top freight carriers for superior environmental performance and actions to reduce freight emissions.

ABF Freight reduces fuel consumption and enhances efficiency through a stringent equipment maintenance and replacement program. Through these efforts, ABF reduced its overall carbon footprint per ton-mile in 2018 as calculated by EPA. This reduction equated to a savings of 14,300 tons of CO2 in 2018.

For new equipment, ABF purchases tractors with engine profiles designed to maximize fuel economy balanced with the appropriate performance to serve customers' transit needs. This includes automated manual transmissions in new tractors.

This summer, ArcBest also was listed among Inbound Logistics magazine's Green 75 (G75) Supply Chain Partners for 2019.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (NASDAQ: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than LogisticsSM. For more information, visit arcb.com.

