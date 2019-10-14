ArcBest Carrier ABF Freight Receives 2019 SmartWay Excellence Award

FORT SMITH, Ark., Oct. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions, is pleased to announce that its less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight® has received a 2019 SmartWay Excellence Award.

Each year, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency recognizes shippers, carriers and logistics providers that excel at saving fuel and shrinking their emissions footprints. ABF Freight is among 72 companies honored in 2019.

"We are proud that the EPA has again recognized ABF Freight and our commitment to maintaining environmental quality," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "At ABF Freight and ArcBest, we are committed to promoting a greener supply chain and adopting measures designed to improve fleet efficiency and sustainability."

ABF Freight has been a SmartWay partner since 2006 and also received SmartWay Excellence Awards in 2018 and 2014. In August, ABF was named a 2019 SmartWay High Performer, which recognizes SmartWay Transport Partners that lead the freight industry in producing more sustainable supply chain solutions.

Since 1976, ABF Freight has been conserving fuel and reducing emissions by voluntarily limiting the maximum speed of its trucks. ABF also reduces fuel consumption and enhances efficiency through a stringent equipment maintenance and replacement program. Through these efforts, ABF reduced its overall carbon footprint per ton-mile in 2018 as calculated by EPA. This reduction equated to a savings of 14,300 tons of CO2 in 2018.

EPA's SmartWay Transport Partnership is a voluntary, market-driven initiative that aims to reduce emissions and fosters the development of a cleaner and more efficient freight supply chain. Since 2004, SmartWay Partners have avoided emitting more than 134 million tons of harmful air pollution, while saving more than 279 million barrels of oil and $37.5 billion in fuel costs. That's equivalent to eliminating the annual energy use of over 18 million homes, according to the EPA.

The SmartWay award recipients were chosen from over 3,700 companies and organizations participating in the SmartWay program. They were honored Oct. 7 during the 2019 American Trucking Associations Management Conference & Exhibition in San Diego, California.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than LogisticsSM. For more information, visit arcb.com.

