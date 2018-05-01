ArcBest® Declares an $0.08/Share Quarterly Dividend

FORT SMITH, Ark., May 1, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) has declared a quarterly cash dividend of eight cents ($0.08) per share to holders of record of its Common Stock, $0.01 par value, on May 15, 2018, payable on May 29, 2018.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a logistics company with creative problem solvers who have The Skill and the Will® to deliver integrated logistics solutions. At ArcBest, We'll Find a Way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. For more information, visit arcb.com.

