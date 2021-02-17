ArcBest Employee Training Program Among Top 100 For 12th Year

FORT SMITH, Ark., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, is pleased to announce its employee training program has been recognized in Training magazine's 2021 Top 100.

ArcBest is No. 16 on the 2021 list. This marks the 12th consecutive year that the ArcBest program has been included on the list; this is the sixth consecutive year ArcBest has appeared in the top 25.

"Over this past year, our teams navigated new challenges and met them head-on, continuing to serve our customers with excellence and creativity," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "At ArcBest, we provide continuous opportunities for learning and growth, equipping our employees to provide a best-in-class experience and serving as a trusted partner for our customers. Our strong training program helps enable our success, and we're very proud of this recognition."

Opportunities for learning and growth start on an employee's first day and continue throughout their career. This includes virtual reality training, online modules, audio podcasts and videos in addition to traditional, instructor-led classes.

"Growth is one of our core values, and we are focused on growing our people and our business," said Erin Gattis, ArcBest chief human resources officer. "We have great employees and a strong values-driven culture, and we place a high importance on employee development and continued learning."

Since 2000, Training magazine has recognized organizations that provide best-in-class employee training and development.

The Top 100 ranking is determined by assessing a range of qualitative and quantitative factors, including financial investment in employee development, the scope of development programs, how closely such development efforts are linked to business goals and objectives, and their effectiveness in terms of business impact.

The Training Top 100 awards were announced Feb. 8 during a virtual gala. The full list can be viewed at trainingmag.com.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for our customers' supply chain needs. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than Logistics®. For more information, visit arcb.com.

