ArcBest LTL Carrier ABF Freight Earns 2021 Military Friendly Employer Designation

FORT SMITH, Ark., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, is pleased to announce that its less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight® has been recognized as a 2021 Military Friendly® Employer.

"At ArcBest and ABF, we are proud to support our military veterans as they transition out of the service and into opportunities that put their skills to work in the freight and logistics industry," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "We hire strong candidates who exemplify our values and work ethic, and veterans possess the qualities and leadership skills we look for in candidates to join our team. We are very honored to be recognized as a Military Friendly Employer."

Each year, the Military Friendly Employers list is created based on extensive research using public data sources for more than 8,800 employers nationwide, input from employed veterans and survey responses. The annual list of Military Friendly Employers is available at militaryfriendly.com and in the December issue of G.I. Jobs® Magazine.

Since 2015, ABF has partnered with the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and the U.S. Army in the Teamsters Military Assistance Program (TMAP).

Through TMAP, ABF creates job opportunities for military personnel transitioning to civilian careers by training soldiers for their Class A CDLs. Training is available at Fort Carson, Colorado, and Fort Riley, Kansas, and involves a combination of classroom instruction and hands-on training. So far, over 500 veterans have graduated from the program.

In 2019, ABF joined the U.S. Army Partnership for Youth Success (PaYS) program. This initiative connects first-term regular Army and Army Reserve soldiers to the civilian workforce by providing two guaranteed job interviews and possible employment after the Army.

"As an Army veteran, I understand the needs of transitioning soldiers, and it's wonderful to be part of a company that wholeheartedly supports veterans and their families," said Tim Thorne, ABF Freight president. "I'm very proud to be part of an organization that prioritizes the hiring of our nation's heroes."

To view current ABF job openings or learn more about TMAP, visit jobs.abf.com.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for our customers' supply chain needs. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than Logistics®. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Media Contact: Josh Havens

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 479-494-8125

SOURCE ArcBest