ArcBest Named 2019 Great Supply Chain Partner

FORT SMITH, Ark., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions, is pleased to announce that it is among the 100 Great Supply Chain Partners for 2019.

Each year, SupplyChainBrain publishes its list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners, which features a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services. ArcBest also was listed in 2018, and its less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight® was included on the lists for 2017, 2016 and 2014.

"We are grateful to our customers for once again recognizing ArcBest as a trusted supply chain partner who is easy to do business with," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "Every day our people strive to provide a best-in-class customer experience, and this award underscores our success in meeting their logistics needs."

From its roots in less-than-truckload delivery, ArcBest has transformed into a full-scale provider of end-to-end supply chain services designed to help shippers solve their business challenges. ArcBest is committed to providing a best-in-class customer experience and is constantly evaluating technology and processes to improve the services and overall experience it provides. This includes investments in digital tools to more seamlessly connect shippers to solutions and capacity sources as well as a robust employee development program to ensure ArcBest team members are equipped to effectively serve customers.

SupplyChainBrain assembles the list after asking supply chain professionals to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have significantly impacted their company's efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance.

"For 17 years running, SupplyChainBrain has published our much-anticipated list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners," said Brad Berger, publisher of SupplyChainBrain. "This year's field of nominees was competitive and inspiring — coming from all sectors of supply chain management."

ArcBest and the complete list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners for 2019 are in the August 2019 edition of SupplyChainBrain magazine.

