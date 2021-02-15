ArcBest Named One of America's Best Large Employers by Forbes

FORT SMITH, Ark., Feb. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as one of America's Best Large Employers for 2021. The award is presented by Forbes and Statista Inc., the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

"Our employees live out our values every day as we work to be a trusted partner for our customers and make it easy for them to do business," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "This award recognizes the strength of our values-driven culture, which is a foundational differentiator for us and at the heart of everything we do. We are very honored to be recognized."

ArcBest is ranked No. 446 of the top 500 best large employers in the country and is included alongside 14 others in the transportation and logistics industry.

"Our greatest asset is our people, and we want to provide them with a great workplace," said Erin Gattis, ArcBest chief human resources officer. "We also want to attract and retain top talent, and we invest in wellness and education programs to support our employees' career growth and overall well-being. It's rewarding to see those efforts recognized with this award."

Forbes and Statista selected the America's Best Employers 2021 through an independent survey applied to a sample of more than 50,000 American employees working for companies with more than 1,000 employees in America. The evaluation was based on direct and indirect recommendations from employees who were asked to rate their willingness to recommend their own employers to friends and family. Employee evaluations also included other employers in their respective industries that stood out either positively or negatively.

Most recently, Forbes and Statista named ArcBest to its 2020 and 2019 lists of the Best Employers for Diversity and its 2020 list of America's Best-In-State Employers. ArcBest was also recently recognized as a 2021 Military Friendly® Employer.

The Best Large Employers list was announced Feb. 9; it is available at forbes.com.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for our customers' supply chain needs. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than Logistics®. For more information, visit arcb.com.

Media Contact: Josh Havens

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 479-494-8125

SOURCE ArcBest

Related Links

http://www.arcb.com

