ArcBest One Of 2020's Great Supply Chain Partners

FORT SMITH, Ark., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, is pleased to announce that it has been named to the list of the 100 Great Supply Chain Partners for the fifth year in a row.

Each year, SupplyChainBrain publishes its list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners that features a select group of companies whose customers recognize them for providing outstanding solutions and services. ArcBest was also recognized in 2019 and 2018, and its less-than-truckload carrier, ABF Freight®, was included on the lists for 2017, 2016 and 2014.

"We're very pleased to once again be recognized as one of the 100 Great Supply Chain Partners by our customers," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "At ArcBest, we are focused on delivering excellence and providing a best-in-class experience to customers. It is especially gratifying that they are recognizing us for our efforts and expertise."

To compile the list, SupplyChainBrain conducts a six-month poll that asks supply chain professionals to nominate vendors and service providers whose solutions have significantly impacted their company's efficiency, customer service and overall supply chain performance.

ArcBest and the complete list of 100 Great Supply Chain Partners for 2020 are included in the August edition of SupplyChainBrain magazine.

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for our customers' supply chain needs. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than Logistics®. For more information, visit arcb.com.

