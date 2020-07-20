ArcBest Receives 2020 Top Fleet Award for Fleet Innovator

FORT SMITH, Ark., July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, is honored to receive a 2020 Top Fleet Award for Fleet Innovator from Samsara, the leader in Industrial Internet of Things (IoT).

The Fleet Innovator award is given to a fleet that is a technology-forward problem solver using telematics and API integrations to improve operations. The recognition demonstrates the use of at least two different Samsara products to leverage real-time data and make a quantifiable impact on business operations.

"At ArcBest, we have a focus on technology, data, processes and efficiency as well as using tech to help us better serve customers and provide a great experience," said Michael Newcity, chief innovation officer at ArcBest and president of ArcBest Technologies. "We have a successful partnership with Samsara that has a meaningful business impact, and we are proud to receive the Fleet Innovator award for 2020."

ArcBest and ArcBest Technologies began working with Samsara to meet electronic logging device (ELD) compliance requirements for ArcBest's less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight®. ELD technology synchronizes with a vehicle's engine to record a driver's off-duty and on-duty time, electronically recording Hours of Service and automatically transmitting the data to the U.S. Department of Transportation.

The collaboration effort resulted in an innovative, customized digital platform. The technology includes an easy-to-use driver app and allows for operational efficiencies such as electronic daily vehicle inspection reports and real-time GPS as well as a single dashboard for administrators to view data in one location.

"True innovation takes effort and requires strong collaboration and hard work," Newcity said. "Our ongoing collaboration with Samsara has resulted in a solution that fits our unique business needs and helped us reduce complexity within our operations."

ArcBest is among five Top Fleet winners for 2020; the full list of winners can be viewed at samsara.com/blog.

"We're continuously inspired by the leadership our customers, like ArcBest, have shown this year, especially given the unprecedented challenges of the past six months," said Kiren Sekar, EVP of Products and Marketing at Samsara. "This year's Top Fleets winners set the standard for fleets, and exemplify innovation on the road. We're excited to partner even further as we develop new technologies to help fleets improve efficiency, boost their bottom line, and keep their drivers safe."

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver innovative solutions for our customers' supply chain needs. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than Logistics®. For more information, visit arcb.com.

