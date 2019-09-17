ArcBest Recognized As Top 100 Trucker for 2019

FORT SMITH, Ark., Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions, is pleased to announce it has been recognized as a Top 100 Trucker for 2019.

Inbound Logistics, a monthly trade magazine targeted toward business logistics and supply chain professionals, compiles the list of Top 100 Truckers each year. ArcBest was recognized in 2018, and ArcBest less-than-truckload carrier ABF Freight® was included on the list in 2017, 2016, 2015 and 2014.

"We are honored to once again be among the Top 100 Truckers," said Judy R. McReynolds, ArcBest chairman, president and CEO. "I'm proud that ArcBest is recognized for serving our customers because it truly demonstrates our commitment to providing a best-in-class experience."

To compile the annual list of leading transportation providers, Inbound Logistics evaluates submitted information, conducts personal interviews and online research, and compares that data to their readers' logistics challenges. This year, the magazine's editors selected the Top 100 Truckers from over 300 service providers.

For over 95 years, ArcBest has been committed to delivering excellence. ArcBest provides customized logistics solutions designed to help shippers solve their business challenges. Offerings include less-than-truckload services through our ABF Freight network, expedite shipping through our Panther Premium Logistics® service, as well as truckload, time critical, ocean and air, managed transportation, warehousing and distribution, and household moving services.

Earlier this year, Inbound Logistics recognized ArcBest as a Green 75 (G75) Supply Chain Partner for 2019. ArcBest and the complete list of the 2019 Top 100 Truckers appear in the September 2019 print and digital editions of Inbound Logistics.

ABOUT ARCBEST

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than LogisticsSM. For more information, visit arcb.com.

