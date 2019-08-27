ArcBest® to Appear at the Cowen 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference

FORT SMITH, Ark., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions, will appear at the Cowen 12th Annual Global Transportation Conference in Boston on Wednesday, September 4, from 10:20 a.m. until 10:50 a.m. ET. David R. Cobb, Vice President - Chief Financial Officer, will do a company presentation. The live program will be webcast (in a listen-only mode) and an archive will be available following the presentation.

To access the live audio, please go to the company's website at arcb.com. This presentation will be archived through October 30, 2019.

About ArcBest

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB) is a leading logistics company with creative problem solvers who deliver integrated solutions. We'll find a way to deliver knowledge, expertise and a can-do attitude with every shipment and supply chain solution, household move or vehicle repair. At ArcBest, we're More Than Logistics℠. For more information, visit arcb.com .

Investor Relations Contact: David Humphrey

Title: Vice President – Investor Relations

Phone: 479-785-6200

Email: dhumphrey@arcb.com



SOURCE ArcBest

Related Links

http://www.arcb.com

