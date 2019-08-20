ArcBlock Announces New Partnership with Azure to Bring Blockchain Platform to Cloud Customers in China

BELLEVUE, Wash., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBlock , one of the leading blockchain development platforms for DApps and blockchain services, has officially partnered with Microsoft Azure operated by 21Vienet in China to bring its blockchain development framework and ABT Blockchain Node software into the Azure China Marketplace.

ABT Node Console to manage your cloud node including real-time status, storage and network performance, and debugging tools. ArcBlock ABT Blockchain Node Available in Azure China.

By partnering with Azure, ArcBlock is expanding the availability of its industry-leading development framework that utilizes a microservices architecture that enables it to run on any cloud and supports a wide range of use cases including production-ready applications. ArcBlock recently announced the availability of the ArcBlock platform on Amazon Web Services Partner Network and joined the Microsoft for Startups program giving developers increased access to the ArcBlock blockchain developer framework and blockchain consulting services.

"From day one, ArcBlock's been working to give developers the tools, platform and ecosystem needed to build successful outcomes using blockchain. No more lock-in, no more complicated languages, our users have the ability to code, manage and deploy DApps using public and private blockchains easily," said Jean Chen, VP of PR at ArcBlock. "Our users have a unified, developer-ready, scalable solution that does all the work for them. With Azure operated by 21Vianet in China, we have a critical component to deliver the experiences our users want."

ArcBlock believes that to be successful, blockchain developers need a platform with the tools to build and deploy decentralized applications including the ability to develop applications in a unified way regardless of the blockchain technology. ArcBlock is focused on removing many of today's barriers that are preventing mass adoption of blockchain applications. ArcBlock is easy-to-use, delivers a premium user experience that gives every developer a unified, high-performance framework letting developers use their language of choice with flexible SDKs, desktop and mobile experiences, a comprehensive set of pre-built blockchain tools and an easy to use browser-based experience that lets developers do what they do best.

Azure China Marketplace: https://market.azure.cn/en-us

ABT Chain Node in Azure China Marketplace: https://market.azure.cn/en-us/marketplace/apps/arcblock-cn.abt-blockchain-node-cn?tab=Overview

To learn more, visit ArcBlock's webpage https://www.arcblock.io.

About ArcBlock

ArcBlock is transforming the way blockchain-enabled applications and services are developed, managed and deployed by reimaging how these services are going to be created in the years ahead. ArcBlock is comprised of a team of industry experts, developers, technologists, and leaders who are focused on creating successful outcomes by enabling teams and businesses to create blockchain-ready services around their needs. ArcBlock has created a powerful but easy to use blockchain development platform that utilizes the power of blockchain in combination with cloud computing that developers and businesses to achieve their goals successfully. Follow ArcBlock on Twitter @arcblock_io.

Media Contact:

Matt McKinney

425.448.1000

220201@email4pr.com

SOURCE ArcBlock

Related Links

https://www.arcblock.io/en

