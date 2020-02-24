ArcBlock Releases an Updated Decentralized Identity Wallet With Improved Usability And Features to Enable Mobile Devices to Become Decentralized Identity Hubs

BELLEVUE, Wash., Feb. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ArcBlock, a leading blockchain development platform and decentralized identity provider released the latest version of its decentralized wallet - ABT Wallet 2.3. With this release, ArcBlock continues to focus on its users and is taking significant steps to give users the ability to manage and own their identities, digital assets and properties in a secure mobile wallet. Since the release of ABT Wallet 2.0, the ArcBlock team has been working hand-in-hand with users, developers and customers to find ways to improve the wallet experience including streamlining identity management, improving overall usability and to better enable decentralized identity throughout application and web projects.

Build Decentralized Identity into any DApp or website and let your users control their data ABT Wallet, the leading decentralized identity wallet

A key component of this update is helping users to maintain and backup their data, and to manage their unique profiles created in their wallet. With the recent release of ArcBlock's Token Swap Service , developers and users have new opportunities to use and support the ABT Native Token in their applications. In addition, version 2.3 of the ABT Wallet includes the following updates:

New and optimized transfer capabilities to support sending and receiving between accounts.

Increased display accuracy for tokens, certificates, and assets.

Added new functionality to manage user accounts including updated delete and archive functions.

Updated backup functionality to improve speed, decrease file size, and increase usability.

New user interface improvements and enhancements to simplify the user experience

Bug fixes and updates to the QR Code pages.

ABT Wallet uses from ArcBlock's W3C compliant DID:ABT specification allowing users to securely own their digital identities and it works with any ArcBlock powered application and supports advanced features including exchanges, atomic swaps, authentication and more giving users the ability to manage their professional and personal lives on a single device. In the weeks ahead, ArcBlock will be releasing new developer tools, starter kits and training courses to help developers and app builders quickly integrate decentralized identity into their projects, and enable their users to benefit from the power of blockchain.

Since the new year, ArcBlock also released several new decentralized applications (DApps) including a newly launched bidirectional token swap service that leverages the Ethereum network and ArcBlock's ABT Network that enables developers and app builders to leverage interoperable blockchain networks. Developers can access ArcBlock's free blockchain developer SDK and pre-built blocklets to start building right away including enabling decentralized identity in any app, or website. Learn more at www.arcblock.io .

About ArcBlock

ArcBlock is transforming the way blockchain-enabled applications and services are developed, managed and deployed by reimaging how these services are going to be created in the years ahead. ArcBlock is comprised of a team of industry experts, developers, technologists, and leaders who are focused on creating successful outcomes by enabling teams and businesses to create blockchain-ready services around their needs. ArcBlock has created a powerful but easy to use development platform that utilizes the power of blockchain in combination with cloud computing that developers and businesses to achieve their goals successfully. Follow ArcBlock on Twitter @arcblock_io.

Contact:

Matt Mckinney

4254481000

234690@email4pr.com

SOURCE ArcBlock

Related Links

https://www.arcblock.io

