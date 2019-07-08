ArcBlock's Developer Website Enables Developers to Build Custom Blockchains and DApps

BELLEVUE, Wash., July 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Over the last year, ArcBlock has been busy engineering a next-generation blockchain platform that enables developers to build, manage and deploy decentralized applications easily. The goal was to create a Ruby on Rails like experience giving developers all the components they need to make everything work and allow them to simply concentrate on what they do best - write code.

Forge Blockchain Application Framework gives you everything you need to build, manage and deploy DApps easily Open Chain Access Protocol Unifies Your Blockchain Data and with the power of GraphQL you can access and use blockchain data easily

The ArcBlock Developer Website is full of information related to the Forge Blockchain Application Framework, Open Chain Access Protocol and other developer tools and syntax important to get the most out of the ArcBlock blockchain platform . To start, developers can get the basics of how to set up a development environment locally or in the cloud and get an understanding of the core concepts needed to be successful with ArcBlock's platform.

Forge Framework

To start, most developer getting started who are interested in building a DApps easily will look at the Forge Blockchain Application Framework. Forge Framework takes the hard work out of building DApps by providing the batteries needed for any DApp and letting developers focus on what they do best - write code.

ArcBlock wants developers to know that despite the broad capabilities, and tools available to developers that unlike most blockchain systems they are able to simply use the programming language SDK of their choice including Python, Java, Javascript, iOS, Android and more. ArcBlocks developer documentation is broken up into several key development areas:

Installation

Forge blockchain SDKs

Developer Tools

Architecture

Forge RPC, Transactions and more

Within each section, explanations and definitions are provided along with key examples where needed. To help developers get started, ArcBlock also provides starter kits for the different SDKs that provide Dapp examples and basic building blocks to help anyone build their first Dapp in just a few steps.

Developers can also find public repo's at https://www.github.com/arcblock and other engineering examples https://www.arcblock.io/en/categories/Engineering%20blog .

Open Chain Access Protocol

The second documentation area is for ArcBlock's Open Chain Access Protocol (OCAP). OCAP is an industry first protocol for accessing and consuming underlying blockchains in a unified way. The goal of OCAP is simple, to make it easy for applications to work with different blockchains automatically and works by giving developers access to APIs that enable open connectivity and access to different blockchain protocols. Developers can also utilize GraphQL to create queries for fetching application data using a single interface. Developers can access the documentation here http://ocap-docs.arcblock.io/intro/ with the following categories:

Introduction

Quick Start

OCAP SDK

Tools

Architecture

To help any developer get an understanding of OCAP, there are several bootstrap examples for different use cases including web, iOS, and Android along with comprehensive language support including Javascript, iOS, Android, Python, and others.

Blockchain Starter Kits

One of the fastest ways to start creating decentralized applications is ArcBlock's Forge React Starter Kit. With the Starter Kit developers can immediately can bring thousands of React libraries and components to their DApp running on a Forge-powered blockchain. Visit ArcBlock's Github page for more details.

ArcBlock is the world's first blockchain application platform that combines the power of cloud computing with an industry leading blockchain ecosystem enabling developers to easily build, run and manage blockchains and decentralized applications (DApps). ArcBlock's blockchain application framework includes the interconnected blockchain network ABT Network, the easiest way to build blockchains and DApps with Forge SDK and decentralized identity (DID) that powers a reimagined user experience where users control their data and are able to use any service, app, or website instantly. Combined together, ArcBlock is making the decentralized web a reality and giving users the future today.

