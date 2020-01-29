Arceo.ai Helps CISO's Better Manage Risk through Smart Forecasting

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's CISO is expected to look beyond the traditional technical approach to comprehensively address risk across their organization. Effectively measuring, reducing, and transferring risk, requires micro visibility of exposure to technical vulnerabilities in the context of the macro threat landscape. Today, Arceo.ai introduces Cyber Meteorology, a new, holistic framework to analyze and contextualize risk.

Cyber Meteorology is Arceo's patented "cyber resilience platform for obtaining reliable data from a vast set of available metrics, standardizing the data, and extracting meaning from the data to inform cyber security decisions." (US Patent 16/236,956: Identification, Prediction, And Assessment of Cyber Security Risk).

Cyber Meteorology is similar to weather forecasting in that it analyzes indicators across data sets to provide the user with actionable information. By combining cyber vulnerability exposure, controls, and threat environment data from multiple sources, Cyber Meteorology helps CISOs more strategically structure their risk and better prepare for the threats actually facing their organization. [Click "Cyber Meteorology: An intuitive approach to measuring, anticipating and mitigating cyber risks" to access the paper Arceo published today.]

"In the same way that we all check the weather forecast in the morning to know what to expect, Cyber Meteorology looks forward and produces a risk forecast," said Vishaal "V8" Hariprasad, CEO of Arceo. "This enables CISO's to go beyond the technical fixes, typical of today's tools, and drive smarter risk management across their organization."

Understanding and measuring risk – and having a strategic plan to improve cyber hygiene – gives a company a powerful tool against the evolving nature of cyber threats. In turn, this empowers the company, along with their insurers, to make more informed risk transfer decisions. Cyber Meteorology enables more appropriately written insurance policies by providing a clearer, data-driven understanding of an individual company's risk profile.

"Cyber Meteorology improves on the standard risk assessment by elegantly combining data from multiple sources," said Ann Irvine, Arceo Head of Data Science. "This granular level of analysis gives CISOs a clearer picture of the threats actually facing their organization, rather than relying on the average threat exposure of a given industry."

Arceo's approach selectively draws data from three sources that are more tuned to each company: global threat data that gives a high-level understanding of long-term trends, exposure data that identifies weaknesses in an organization's external structure, and controls data that highlights where steps have been taken to control access. By aggregating data from multiple layers, Arceo derives specific, actionable, and prioritized insights, uniquely tailored to the layers of risk organizations face today.

About Arceo.ai

Arceo makes companies cyber resilient by enabling smarter insurance and dynamic security. Our mission is to secure enterprises from cyber threats by blending cybersecurity expertise, intelligent risk assessments, and risk transfer. Arceo's end-to-end cyber risk analytics and insurance platform enables insurers and brokers to better assess, underwrite, and manage cyber risks using AI for advanced and dynamic risk assessment. Arceo is privately funded and headquartered in San Francisco, California with offices in New York, Chicago and Baltimore. For more information, visit Arceo.ai

SOURCE Arceo.ai

Related Links

http://Arceo.ai

