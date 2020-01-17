Arcesium Announces Strategic Investment from J.P. Morgan

NEW YORK, Jan. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcesium, an investment management technology and professional services firm, today announced that J.P. Morgan has invested in the company. This investment serves to deepen Arcesium's strategic partnership with J.P. Morgan, including their Securities Services business, a provider of independent fund administration and comprehensive outsourcing solutions to alternative fund managers, asset managers, and asset owners. Terms of the investment were not disclosed.

"We appreciate the additional vote of confidence demonstrated by this investment. J.P. Morgan has been an important client and partner to us for a number of years and we look forward to working together to bring joint solutions to market," said Gaurav Suri, CEO of Arcesium.

"This investment and collaboration underscores J.P. Morgan's continued focus in the alternatives segment," said Teresa Heitsenrether, Global Head of Securities Services, J.P. Morgan. "The combination of J.P. Morgan's Securities Services and Arcesium's innovative technology is driving more scalable solutions to our clients. Through its partnership with Arcesium as a technology provider, J.P. Morgan has offered its alternative asset manager clients solutions to their most complex operations and data management challenges."

"J.P. Morgan is an industry leader in Securities Services and we have long valued the opportunity to help them streamline and automate operations for their alternative asset manager clients, driving efficiency and innovation through technology," added David Nable, Managing Director and Head of Commercial Strategy at Arcesium.

Since its launch in 2015, Arcesium has grown to support more than $150 billion in assets from a number of leading firms and has more than doubled its global headcount to over 850 staff across offices in New York City and Hyderabad, India. The D. E. Shaw group launched Arcesium through DESCOvery, the firm's incubator for innovation in non-asset management technology businesses and ventures in areas such as fintech, insurtech, and data analytics.



About Arcesium LLC

Arcesium is an investment management technology and professional services firm. Arcesium's fully-hosted technology platform, coupled with its team of experienced hedge fund professionals, offers sophisticated solutions for the most complex challenges facing asset managers.

Built on a platform developed for its own post-trade activities, the D. E. Shaw group launched Arcesium as an independent company in 2015 with additional equity backing from Blackstone Alternative Asset Management LP, the world's largest discretionary allocator to hedge funds, which became the firm's second client.

By providing cutting-edge technology, automation, and security, Arcesium's platform is designed to enable clients' teams to achieve unparalleled results.



For additional information about Arcesium, please visit www.arcesium.com.

