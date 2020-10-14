Arcesium Continues Expansion, Opening Bengaluru Office

NEW YORK and HYDERABAD, India and BENGALURU, India, Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcesium LLC, a leading global financial technology and professional services firm, announced that it has recently expanded its India-based operations with the addition of a new office in Bengaluru.

The new Bengaluru office is expected to commence its operations in the second quarter of 2021 with 200 employees, with expected potential to grow to 500 employees over the upcoming year.

Arcesium's Bengaluru presence will enable the firm to leverage the robust IT foundation and diverse talent pool of the "Silicon Valley of India." The region's remarkable personnel will join the firm's existing roster of strong technology, management, and finance graduates from the firm's two Hyderabad offices.

"Having recently celebrated Arcesium's fifth anniversary, we are thrilled to mark this milestone year with our expansion into a new city in India. The strategic investment into the Bengaluru office will strengthen our position in the region and will exponentially boost our services capacity as we strive to meet the needs of our global clients," said Gaurav Suri, Chief Executive Officer of Arcesium.

Arcesium's expansion comes as the company supports the rapid growth of its client base, driven by its modular product strategy launched in 2019, and its recent business expansion into Europe and Asia. To meet the accelerated need for headcount growth, Arcesium continues to recruit from the top Indian engineering and management schools.

"Investing in talent is key to elevating Arcesium further as a world-class technology and service provider. When assessing our expansion strategy, we considered various cities across India to support our growth. Bengaluru made perfect sense as our next location because of its well-known innovation and technological sophistication. With the opening of our Bengaluru office, and continued growth in Hyderabad, we expect to complete 2021 with an extraordinary team of more than 1,500 employees in India," said Ranvijay Lamba, Managing Director and Head of India at Arcesium.

About Arcesium LLC

Arcesium is a global financial technology and professional services firm, delivering solutions to some of the world's most sophisticated financial institutions, including hedge funds, banks, and institutional asset managers. Expertly designed to achieve a single source of truth throughout a client's ecosystem, Arcesium's cloud-native technology is built to systematize the most complex tasks.

Building on a platform developed and tested by one of the world's leading investment and technology development firms, the D. E. Shaw group, Arcesium launched as an independent company in 2015. Arcesium received additional equity backing from a second seed client, Blackstone Alternative Asset Management, the world's largest discretionary allocator to hedge funds. In January 2020, J.P. Morgan made a strategic investment in the company.

Arcesium supports more than $380 billion in assets with a staff of over 1,000 software engineering, accounting, operations, and treasury professionals.

For more information about Arcesium and our products & services, please visit www.arcesium.com and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn.

