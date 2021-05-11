Arcesium Enhances Sales Team With Strategic Senior Hires

NEW YORK, May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcesium, a global financial technology and professional services firm, today announced the appointment of several new professionals to its growing sales team focused on its institutional and alternative asset management segments.

Brian Dalia joins Arcesium as Senior Vice President to spearhead the sales efforts for its Institutional Asset Management (IAM) practice. Matt Weisman has also joined as Vice President on the IAM sales team after 10 years at Broadridge, and will work closely with Mr. Dalia on engaging and serving the IAM industry.

Mr. Dalia has more than 20 years of experience in FinTech, with a focus on delivering for the middle- and back-office needs of institutional asset managers. Most recently, he headed North American Sales at SimCorp Coric. Mr. Dalia previously led sales for North America for Bonaire Software, which was acquired by Broadridge in 2013.

"I am excited to join Arcesium to help extend the firm's offering, which is focused on solving asset managers' most complex post-trade challenges, into the institutional asset management segment," said Mr. Dalia. "With its flexible and robust technology and delivery models, Arcesium is well-positioned to address the needs of IAMs in the areas of enterprise data management, reconciliation, and IBOR."

Arcesium today supports more than $455 billion in assets from a range of leading financial institutions, including hedge funds, banks, and fund administrators. Arcesium's staff includes over 1,250 software development, accounting, operations, and treasury professionals worldwide.

Separately, Arcesium hired Keith Raftery earlier this year as a Senior Vice President of Sales to focus on the alternative asset management space. Mr. Raftery joined Arcesium from Broadridge, where he was responsible for building and maintaining relationships with key influencers in the hedge fund ecosystem. Prior to that, Mr. Raftery worked at Credit Suisse Prime Brokerage for 11 years, where he held various roles in relationship management, sales, and hedge fund consulting. He also spent six years at ENSO Financial Analytics, where he was the Head of Sales for the Americas.

"We are pleased to welcome Brian, Keith, and Matt to Arcesium. Their broad experience will allow us to extend our reach into new market segments and broader client types," said David Nable, Head of Client and Partner Development. "They bring deep expertise in the institutional and alternative asset management segments and will play key roles in our growth efforts going forward."

About Arcesium LLC

Arcesium is a global financial technology and professional services firm, delivering solutions to some of the world's most sophisticated financial institutions, including hedge funds, banks, and institutional asset managers. Expertly designed to achieve a single source of truth throughout a client's ecosystem, Arcesium's cloud-native technology is built to systematize the most complex tasks.

Building on a platform developed and tested by investment and technology development firm, the D. E. Shaw group, Arcesium launched as an independent company in 2015. Arcesium received additional equity backing from a second seed client, Blackstone Alternative Asset Management, the world's largest discretionary allocator to hedge funds. In January 2020, J.P. Morgan made a strategic investment in the company.

Arcesium supports more than $455 billion in assets with a staff of over 1,250 software engineering, accounting, operations, and treasury professionals.

For more information about Arcesium and our products & services, please visit www.arcesium.com and be sure to follow us on LinkedIn.

Contact:

Todd Fogarty, Kekst CNC

(212) 521-4854

[email protected]

Reshma Kabani

(646) 873-1116

[email protected]

SOURCE Arcesium