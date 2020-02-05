Arcesium Expands Sales Team with Two Senior Hires

NEW YORK, Feb. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcesium, an investment management technology and professional services firm, today announced that Kim Durland and Ted O'Connor have been hired as Senior Vice President Sales, Strategic New Accounts and Head of Sales for Treasury, respectively. They will report to David Nable, Head of Commercial Strategy, in these newly created roles.

Since its launch in 2015, Arcesium has grown to support more than $180 billion in assets from a number of leading asset managers, with a staff of over 850 software development, accounting, operations, and treasury professionals worldwide. Last year Arcesium launched a suite of modular technology solutions, offering key features of its fully integrated platform as standalone software and service solutions for managers looking to make discrete updates to their architecture and operations. The firm continues to expand and plans to open its first London office in 2020.

Kimberly Durland joins Arcesium from the Prime Services group at Goldman Sachs, where she oversaw Prime Brokerage Consulting efforts on the West Coast. There she advised new and existing hedge funds on institutionalizing business processes and infrastructure. Before joining Goldman Sachs in 2015, Ms. Durland was a Director of Prime Consulting at Credit Suisse. She has held a number of roles in the hedge fund industry with firms including Eton Park and Saranac Capital. Ms. Durland has also worked as a Senior Consultant at Eze Castle Software, analyzing trading and operational workflows for hedge fund clients.

Ted O'Connor has more than 30 years of industry experience in FinTech and asset management. Prior to joining Arcesium, Mr. O'Connor served as the Head of North American Sales at ENSO Financial Analytics. Previously, Mr. O'Connor was the Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of Coast Capital Management, an activist and event-driven investment management firm. He also has significant experience in prime brokerage, including serving as a Director of Prime Clearing Services at Société Générale, the Head of New York Prime Brokerage Sales at Bank of America Merrill Lynch, and as a Director in Prime Finance Sales at Deutsche Bank Securities.

"Kim and Ted are key strategic additions to the Arcesium sales team," said David Nable, Head of Commercial Strategy. "Kim brings a wealth of experience in buy-side technology and operations and will serve as a trusted advisor to new clients on technology stack decisions and operating model design. Ted is an industry veteran, with deep experience in technology and funding markets, who will help us expand our Treasury business, especially as managers navigate compliance with new uncleared margin rules. We are thrilled to welcome them both to the team."

About Arcesium LLC

Arcesium is an investment management technology and professional services firm. Arcesium's fully-hosted technology platform, coupled with its team of experienced hedge fund professionals, offers sophisticated solutions for the most complex challenges facing asset managers.

Built on a platform developed for its own post-trade activities, the D. E. Shaw group launched Arcesium as an independent company in 2015 with additional equity backing from Blackstone Alternative Asset Management LP, the world's largest discretionary allocator to hedge funds, which became the firm's second client. In January 2020, J.P. Morgan made a strategic investment in the company.



By providing cutting-edge technology, automation, and security, Arcesium's platform is designed to enable clients' teams to achieve unparalleled results.



For additional information about Arcesium, please visit www.arcesium.com.

