Arch Amenities Group Acquires Innovative Spa Management, Privai and Spa Space

ROCKVILLE, Md., Sept. 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Amenities Group, a full-service global provider of wellness, amenity and meeting services for commercial and residential properties, hotels and private clubs, today announced the acquisition of Innovative Spa Management, Privai and Spa Space, the latter of which it gained a majority stake.

Barry Goldstein, Arch Amenities Group chief executive officer, said the acquisition "immediately expands Arch's network of spa clients to over 70 while providing a dynamic technology platform to manage and further enhance those facilities as well as Arch's 260 other wellness, recreation and amenities spaces."

Innovative Spa Management provides spa consulting and management for the hospitality industry, including concept design, strategic planning, feasibility assessments, brand development and spa operations designed to support its clients' branded facilities while increasing their value and profitability.

Privai manufactures "spa in a bottle" botanical skin-care products and is opening spas and salons offering customized services and treatments, including massages, facials, skin care, waxing, hair care, nail manicures, pedicures and makeup services. Privai operates five salons in the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area.

Spa Space is a SaaS platform – software as a service – designed to improve spa utilization and drive revenue through a proprietary algorithm that evaluates customer preferences and connects them with a network of therapists and spas. The software provides real-time reservations and contactless check-in and check-out while automating payments, scheduling and staffing.

"Bringing these businesses into Arch Amenities Group complements our expanding set of services," said Goldstein. "As the demand for wellness services increases, we are creating a more connected way to deliver the very best spa services while driving spa utilization for their owners. At the same time, we are giving more control and flexibility to the professionals who work in those spas."

In conjunction with the acquisition, llana Alberico and Christina Stratton, who co-founded Innovative Spa Management in 2006, joined the Arch Amenities Group executive team: Alberico as president of Spa Space and Stratton as chief product & creative officer in charge of Privai. Alberico also will provide spa and wellness thought leadership for Arch's original spa management portfolio and oversee the day-to-day operations of Innovative Spa Management's hotel spa clients.

"Our focus has always been about innovation, solutions and fostering wellness," said Alberico. "Moving forward with Arch Amenities Group allows us to further sharpen that focus and integrate our services with Arch's wellness, spa, amenity and meeting portfolio."

Innovative Spa Management's hotel spa clients include the Grand Hyatt Nashville, Tennessee; Renaissance Orlando at SeaWorld, Florida; The Inn on Biltmore Estate, Asheville, North Carolina; Willard InterContinental Washington D.C.; InterContinental Washington D.C. – The Wharf; Orlando World Center Marriott; Marriott's Cypress Harbour Villas, Orlando; Caribe Royale Orlando; and Marriott's Autograph collection properties with select Kessler Collection Poseidon Spas.

About Arch Amenities Group

Arch Amenities Group, based in Rockville, Maryland, is a leading provider of hospitality management and consulting services for commercial and residential properties, hotels, spas, private clubs and recreation spaces worldwide. Arch provides daily management services as well as feasibility studies, planning and design consultancy and pre-opening and sustaining strategy and support. Arch is a portfolio company of private equity firm CI Capital Partners.

SOURCE Arch Amenities Group