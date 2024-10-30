Arch Amenities Group Appoints Caitlin McKenna as Chief Executive Officer

ROCKVILLE, Md., Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Amenities Group, a full-service, global provider of wellness, amenity management and meeting services for commercial and residential properties, hotels, private clubs and pools, today announced the appointment of wellness and hospitality veteran Caitlin McKenna as chief executive officer.

Barry Goldstein, who served Arch as CEO for the past three years, has been appointed to the new position of chief commercial officer, responsible for business development and customer relationship management.

Caitlin McKenna, Arch Amenities Group Chief Executive Officer

"Caitlin McKenna is a dynamic and respected leader known for her human-centric leadership, passion for service and innovation-driven growth," said Steven Rudnitsky, Arch chairman. "Her mission is to accelerate Arch's progress toward becoming the preeminent provider in the evolving service landscape."

McKenna most recently was chief development officer for Trilogy Spa Holdings of Phoenix and global head of facilities management, wellness & experience services for JLL, a commercial real estate firm based in Chicago. She led JLL's new global product function and developed strategy for a multibillion-dollar business offering experience services, design, wellness and facilities management to Fortune 500 clients.

From 2012 to 2019, McKenna served in a variety of leadership positions for Hilton Worldwide in McLean, Virginia, with a focus on brand management, investment and product development. Most recently, she was senior director of customer experience & innovation, where she led the development and operation of Hilton's Innovation Gallery, a multimillion-dollar immersive showcase for media, executives and industry leaders. Earlier in her career, she held roles in real estate and hospitality consulting for HVS International.

McKenna earned her bachelor's degree at Cornell University's School of Hotel Administration in Ithaca, New York, and continued her studies through Stanford University in California and Gallaudet University in Washington. She has lectured at Cornell University, Georgetown University in Washington and the University of Houston in Texas.

About Arch Amenities Group

Arch Amenities Group, based in Rockville, Maryland, is a leading provider of amenity management, hospitality consulting and recruiting services for commercial and residential properties, hotels, spas, private clubs and pools. Arch provides preopening and sustaining strategy and support for leading wellness and amenity spaces in the United States and across the globe. Arch is a portfolio company of private equity firm CI Capital Partners .

SOURCE Arch Amenities Group