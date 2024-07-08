Arch Amenities Group Appoints Michael Leahy as Chief Financial Officer

ROCKVILLE, Md., July 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Amenities Group, a full-service, global provider of wellness, amenity management and meeting services for commercial and residential properties, hotels, private clubs and pools, today announced the appointment of travel and hospitality veteran Michael Leahy as chief financial officer.

Michael Leahy, Chief Financial Officer, Arch Amenities Group

"Michael Leahy is a resourceful finance and team leader with an analytical approach to problem-solving and the ability to effectively communicate and coordinate efforts across all levels of an organization to achieve key deliverables," said Steven Rudnitsky, Arch chairman. "He will support each of our businesses as a strong financial partner."

Leahy previously was senior vice president and head of finance, accounting, HR and IT for Kost Inc. /Go New York Tours Inc., where he managed a team of 12 professionals, supported the company's business leaders with decision-support analytics and led the financial data insight, forecasting and planning and analysis processes.

From 2019 to 2020, he served American Express Global Business Travel as vice president of finance – meetings and events & global supplier revenue, responsible for a global team of 70 finance and accounting professionals. He held several positions with Starwood Hotels & Resorts from 2000 to 2017, including vice president of finance & strategy – central services, loyalty and partnerships.

Leahy established MCL Partners LLC in 2017 to provide finance and accounting support to small and medium businesses. He is a certified public accountant and graduate of Iona University, New Rochelle, New York, where he earned a Bachelor of Business Administration degree. From 2007 to 2018, he volunteered as treasurer and board member of MetroPool Inc., White Plains, New York.

About Arch Amenities Group

Arch Amenities Group, based in Rockville, Maryland, is a leading provider of amenity management, hospitality consulting and recruiting services for commercial and residential properties, hotels, spas, private clubs and pools. Arch provides preopening and sustaining strategy and support for leading wellness and amenity spaces in the United States and across the globe. Arch is a portfolio company of private equity firm CI Capital Partners.

