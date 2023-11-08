Arch Amenities Group Expands Business Operations into Canada with the Acquisition of Personal Best

Arch Amenities Group

08 Nov, 2023, 07:56 ET

ROCKVILLE, Md., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Amenities Group, a full-service global provider of wellness, spa and amenity management and meeting services for commercial and residential properties, hotels, private clubs and pools, today announced its expansion into Canada with the acquisition of Personal Best Health and Performance Inc., a Canadian leader in corporate wellness services.

Personal Best, based in Palgrave, Ontario, Canada, provides consultative and management services designed to maximize the benefit of employee fitness and lifestyle programs. The company specifies fitness equipment and layouts for building architects and designers and offers guidance on day-to-day operations, staffing, policies, procedures, budgeting, safety and liability issues.

"This strategic expansion into the vibrant and dynamic markets within Canada, especially  Toronto, marks a significant milestone in our global expansion and reinforces our dedication to providing innovative amenity management solutions," said Barry Goldstein, Arch chief executive officer.

Mike Flanagan, Arch chief growth officer, added that the acquisition will facilitate the introduction of Arch's "cutting-edge, hospitality-infused amenity management solutions into Canadian markets."

Arch Amenities Group, based in Rockville, Maryland, is a leading provider of amenity management, hospitality consulting and recruiting services for commercial and residential properties, hotels, spas, private clubs, and pools. Arch provides pre-opening and sustaining strategy and support for leading wellness and amenity spaces in the United States and across the globe. Arch is a portfolio company of private equity firm CI Capital Partners.

