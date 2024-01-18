Arch Amenities Group Opens Newly Renovated 13,000-Square-Foot Privai Spa + Fitness Center at the Luxury Kimpton EPIC Hotel in Miami

ROCKVILLE, Md. , Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Amenities Group, a full-service, global provider of wellness, amenity management and meeting services for commercial and residential properties, hotels, private clubs and pools, today announced the opening of its first Privai Spa + Fitness Center in a hotel: the 411-room, luxury Kimpton EPIC Hotel in Miami.

Guests experience Somadome technology-enabled meditation pods at the Privai Spa + Fitness Center, recently opened by Arch Amenities Group at the Kimpton EPIC Hotel in Miami. The 13,000-square-foot Privai Spa + Fitness Center, recently opened by Arch Amenities Group at the Kimpton EPIC Hotel in Miami, offers a full range of signature skin and body care products. Unique to the new Privai Spa + Fitness Center at the Kimpton EPIC Hotel in Miami is this co-ed communal sauna, which complements its traditionally separate facilities for men and women.

The 13,000-square-foot, newly renovated facility incorporates a 5,000-square-foot fitness and wellness center and features a full range of innovative and restorative spa treatments, Technogym fitness equipment, group and private classes, a Wellness Lounge and programs designed to deliver world-class experiences and unique products for the mind, body and soul.

The Privai brand, Arch's signature skin and body care line, was established in 2006 with the goal of "harmoniously synchronizing the spa and wellness experience." The new Privai Spa + Fitness space incorporates product and treatment modalities that reflect the brand's holistic approach to well-being and personalized experiences.

Charlotte Prescott, Privai Spa + Fitness Center director, said touchless technology is a key to the facility's identity. Currently featured in the Wellness Lounge are Somadome technology-enabled meditation pods, which offer color light therapy and "energy medicine" that derives benefits from magnets and crystal strips. The pods also include sound therapy, designed to promote consciousness.

"Our intent is to feature new technology therapies in the Wellness Lounge every six months or so," she said.

Another of the spa's signature technologies is PureWave Technologies VEMI, which couples vibration and electromagnetic therapy with infrared heat and sound to create a holistic approach to rejuvenation, relaxation and energy restoration.

"We also bring in technology and touchless experiences to augment our wellness benefits, such as high-dose sauna blankets that can be an add-on to a massage experience," Prescott said. "As a whole, the Privai Spa + Fitness center offers both state-of-the-art services and traditional therapies that have been around for thousands of years."

Complementing the touchless technologies are waxing and other Privai signature body treatments, including restorative sleep rituals, detox treatments and essential balance. Facial treatments include Glo2Facial by Geneo, Dr. Babor Prescription Facial, Powered by Green Science Facial and Privai Bespoke Facial.

The fitness center's Technogym equipment includes the Excite Live Run treadmill, Selectorized strength machines and free weights. Classes include high-intensity interval training, cardiovascular and strength training, meditation and movement, yoga, sound bath meditation, dance, group Reiki and Yogalates, a blend of yoga and Pilates.

Massages include relaxation and therapeutic modalities like Himalayan Salt Stone Massage and Cryo Pain Reliever with CBD. Time-honored Eastern therapies, including reflexology, reiki and cupping therapies, are featured as well as healing-energy therapies such as acupressure ear seeding and aura cleansing.

Unique to the Miami market is Privai Spa's co-ed communal sauna, which complements its separate facilities for men and women, Prescott said. Also unique is the optional concurrent infrared sauna experience in the sauna's salt chambers.

Privai Spa + Fitness Center has established a partnership with The Biostation, a leading provider of hospitality medical wellness led by Medical Director Dr. Martin G. Bloom. "Our focus is on restoring guests' health, from the inside out, offering personalized treatment protocols, doctor-designed nutrient infusions, medical weight-loss programs and high-quality supplements that strive to promote optimal health and prevent age-related symptoms," he said. "Additionally, our aesthetics providers offer advanced solutions that aim to prevent and eliminate signs of aging and restore natural beauty and radiance."

Privai Spa + Fitness Center offers memberships to residents of the adjacent EPIC Residences Condo Towers and other local residents. Benefits include unlimited group exercise classes, access to locker rooms and spa facilities, two guest passes per month, hotel pool access Mondays through Fridays (excluding holidays) and access to e-mindful and members-only sales and events.

Members also receive discounts of 15% off spa services Mondays through Thursdays, 10% off any spa boutique purchase, 15% off food service at the pool, 15% off dinner at the hotel's Area 31 restaurant, 15% off hotel accommodations (based on best available rate) and discounted parking for four hours at $10 per day.

Upon joining, members receive the following gifts: one fitness assessment via In Body, a Privai wellness oils gift box, one touchless technology spa experience treatment and a $100 credit toward Medi Spa services.

