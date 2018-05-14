Arch Coal CEO to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference on May 17

ST. LOUIS, May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Coal, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) today announced that its chief executive officer, John W. Eaves, will speak at the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference in Miami on Thursday, May 17, 2018.
The presentation will be webcast live at 9:30 a.m. Eastern time on May 17 at Arch Coal's website at http://investor.archcoal.com. Following the live event, a replay of the webcast also will be available at the same URL for 30 days.
U.S.-based Arch Coal, Inc. is a top coal producer for the global steel and power generation industries. Arch operates a streamlined portfolio of large-scale, low-cost mining complexes that produce high-quality metallurgical coals in Appalachia and low-emitting thermal coals in the Powder River Basin and other strategic supply regions. For more information, visit www.archcoal.com.
