Arch Coal Rewards Eight High School Graduates with Annual Scholarships

The Arch Coal Scholars Program is open to children of eligible employees of Arch Coal and its subsidiaries. Recipients are selected based on academic record, leadership, and participation in school and community activities. A statement of education and career goals, a work history and an outside appraisal also are included in the application.

"Each year, we look forward to recognizing the outstanding achievements of our employees' children through the Arch Coal Scholars Program," said John W. Eaves, Arch Coal's chief executive officer. "The 2018 class of recipients follows a long line of graduating students who exhibit high standards of academic achievement, outstanding citizenship and a strong work ethic. We are pleased that we can reward their efforts with funds to help them continue their educations and reach their goals. We congratulate them on their hard work and success thus far."

The 2018 Arch Coal Scholars are:

Student's Name Parents' Names Student's Hometown Bethany Ball Michael and Crystal Ball Lake, W.Va. Victoria Dean David and Dana Dean Morgantown, W.Va. Mason Dulakis Dennis and Karen Dulakis Edinburg, Ill. Corey Goede Jeff and Rhonda Goede Fenton, Mo. Skylar Ketchem Kevin and Brandy Ketchem Belington, W.Va. Lechuan Ma Hezhong Ma and Yue "Lily" Chen Chesterfield, Mo. Jessica Melvin Kermitt and Nina Melvin Philippi, W.Va. Kassidy Rapke Jeff and Stevi Rapke Paonia, Colo.

Scholarship America is the country's largest private sector scholarship and educational support organization. It administers all aspects of the Arch Coal Scholars Program, including the independent selection process.

The Arch Coal Scholars Program has provided four-year scholarships to more than 325 high school graduates since it began in 1989. Arch Coal also supports educational excellence through its annual Arch Coal Teacher Achievement Awards in West Virginia and Wyoming.

U.S.-based Arch Coal, Inc. is a top coal producer for the global steel and power generation industries. Arch operates a streamlined portfolio of large-scale, low-cost mining complexes that produce high-quality metallurgical coals in Appalachia and low-emitting thermal coals in the Powder River Basin and other strategic supply regions. For more information, visit www.archcoal.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arch-coal-rewards-eight-high-school-graduates-with-annual-scholarships-300651210.html

SOURCE Arch Coal, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.archcoal.com

