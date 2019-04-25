ARCH Global Precision has been sold to The Jordan Company

Eli Crotzer, ARCH's CEO, commented, "The Lincoln team did an excellent job understanding ARCH's value proposition and effectively conveying the company's organic growth and strategic acquisition strategy. Lincoln ran a highly competitive, disciplined process that, when combined with their extensive experience in the cutting tools and medical device sectors, resulted in a highly successful outcome for ARCH, its employees and its shareholders. With The Jordan Company, we have the ideal partner to support us in the next phase of continued strong growth."

Headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, ARCH is a leading metalworking platform focused on manufacturing precision cutting tools, precision machined industrial components and medical implants and instruments. ARCH's management team has developed leading engineering, design and manufacturing expertise across the platform to produce complex solutions for industrial, medical and aerospace & defense applications. For more information, please visit www.archglobalprecision.com.

We are trusted investment banking advisors to business owners and senior executives of leading private equity firms and public and privately held companies around the world. Our advisory services include mergers and acquisitions and capital markets advisory for the mid-market. We also provide valuations and fairness opinions and joint ventures advisory services. As one tightly integrated team of more than 500 professionals across 15 countries, we offer an unobstructed perspective, backed by superb execution and a deep commitment to client success. With extensive industry knowledge and relationships, timely market intelligence and strategic insights, we forge deep, productive client relationships that endure for decades. Connect with us to learn more at www.lincolninternational.com.

