Arch, Mark Moss, and Blockware Launch New Product,"TaxShield", to Help Bitcoin Holders Potentially Reduce Tax Burdens While Compounding BTC Exposure

TaxShield is a new turnkey, fully compliant product that converts taxes owed into income-producing Bitcoin mining assets.

NEW YORK, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Lending , an overcollateralized Bitcoin-backed lending platform that has grown its loan volume by 10x this year, today launched TaxShield, a product co-designed with Mark Moss , powered by Arch's robust lending infrastructure and Blockware's hosted mining services. TaxShield enables eligible investors to offset taxable income using qualifying capital purchases while maintaining full BTC upside and earning mined Bitcoin. TaxShield unites Arch's institutional-grade lending, Moss's strategic educational reach, and Blockware's end-to-end hosted Mining-as-a-service (MaaS) to make a sophisticated tax strategy simple and accessible.

Individuals and businesses holding BTC often face six-figure tax liabilities that dampen compounding. TaxShield reframes the liability: pledge BTC for an Arch overcollateralized loan, deploy into hosted mining hardware via Blockware, claim 100% bonus depreciation under IRS §168(k), and convert taxes owed into income-producing assets. Based on certain tax scenarios, an investor with $1,000,000 in taxable income could see a reduction of up to approximately $400,000 in tax liabilities, subject to individual qualifications and applicable regulations, while maintaining BTC exposure and receiving mined Bitcoin periodically.

Here is how TaxShield works:

(Arch): Use BTC as collateral to secure a loan. Maintain price exposure while accessing capital. Buy Hosted Miners (Blockware): Blockware sources, titles, deploys, and maintains miners in the client's name across U.S. facilities; uptime, power, and monitoring handled.

Claim 100% Bonus Depreciation: Deduct the full qualifying purchase cost against taxable income in the first year under §168(k).

Receive Mined BTC Monthly: Mining rewards are paid to the client's crypto wallet ; proceeds can be used to service the loan while preserving the original BTC exposure.

This offering is unique because it allows high-income earning Bitcoiners to leverage their assets for the first time to significantly save on their tax liabilities, adding another layer of utility to their Bitcoin. The offering features a compliance-first setup, direct monthly payouts, and institutional-grade custody and reporting.

"TaxShield turns a line item most investors dread into a growth engine," said Dhruv Patel, CEO of Arch. "By pairing Arch's lending rails with Mark's education platform and Blockware's infrastructure, we've made tax-efficient Bitcoin compounding both compliant and simple," said Himanshu Sahay, Co-Founder of Arch.

Arch will feature a co-branded education series with Mark Moss explaining §168(k), depreciation mechanics, and scenario modeling. Deeper integrations with Blockware's monitoring and reporting will give clients transparent performance data and streamlined accounting exports.

Blockware has earned its reputation as a premier provider of Bitcoin mining infrastructure, trusted by institutions and individuals alike. With state-of-the-art hosting facilities across the U.S. and deep operational expertise, Blockware ensures that TaxShield participants receive reliable uptime, transparent reporting, and direct Bitcoin payouts. Its proven execution makes it an ideal partner for Arch and Mark Moss in bridging finance, education, and infrastructure.

"Clients shouldn't have to manage power contracts or rack space to benefit from mining economics," said Mason Jappa, CEO of Blockware. "Bitcoin isn't just money, it's the cheat code to unlocking the wealth strategies the elite have used for generations: tax-efficient income, legacy-building, and becoming your own bank," said Mark Moss, Bitcoin educator, investor, and host of The Mark Moss Show. "This partnership with Arch is about making those tools available to everyone, in the most secure and trusted way possible."

The example provided above is a general application of tax principles. It is not intended to be tax or legal advice. Always consult your professional advisor on tax matters.

About Arch

Arch is a leading New York based crypto-backed loan provider known for its security, exceptional customer service, and automated product experience. Specializing in over-collateralized loans to individuals and institutions, the company ensures customer assets are stored in qualified custody, are not rehypothecated, and remain bankruptcy remote. Arch operates under US regulatory licensing and is backed by leading firms including Galaxy Ventures, Morgan Creek Digital, Castle Island Ventures, and more. Learn more at archlending.com .

About Blockware

Blockware Solutions, LLC ("BWS") is an American company specializing in blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining services. Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Houston, Texas, Blockware Solutions provides comprehensive solutions, including mining hardware sales, secure data center hosting, and blockchain investment advisory services. The company also operates a large-scale network of mining farms and contributes to the decentralization of the Bitcoin network. Leveraging its technical expertise and commitment to transparency, Blockware helps individuals and institutions grow their digital asset businesses. For more information, visit blockwaresolutions.com .

About Mark Moss

Mark Moss is a Bitcoin strategist and educator, investor and entrepreneur, well known for his Youtube series and for his podcast, The Mark Moss Show, where he covers macro, markets, and the future of money. He partners with leading firms to translate complex financial strategies into practical playbooks.

