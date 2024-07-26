Arch Public Announces Bitcoin Algorithm for Both Retail And Institutional Investors

DENVER, July 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Public is proud to introduce a cutting-edge Bitcoin Algorithm that Dollar-Cost Averages (DCA) into both Spot Bitcoin and Bitcoin ETF products; specifically designed to empower HNW/UNHW individuals and institutions.

This advanced tool facilitates precise, frequent purchasing schedules, ensuring a smooth and calculated approach to acquiring Bitcoin positions. Enhancing portfolios with ease and efficiency through their innovative solution.

"Our technology will allow both retail investors and institutional organizations to affect Bitcoin transactions, algorithmically, down to thirty second increments." - Tillman Holloway, CEO of Arch Public.

Investors currently have limited access to Bitcoin tools that allow them access to reduce the volatility associated with the best performing asset over the last decade - Bitcoin.

Retail investors have been stuck with 'once-a-day' DCA tools for several years on crypto native platforms and apps. Arch Public's Bitcoin Algorithm allows investors to dial in time, price, denomination, and percentage of portfolio per transaction.

"Clients have been asking us for a tool like this for more than a year; wanting to remove the emotions associated with buying Bitcoin in an uptrend or downtrend. Remove the fear/greed ratio so to speak. Our Bitcoin Algorithm is a 'set it and forget it' tool that does exactly that, allowing users to build meaningful positions in Bitcoin." Tillman Holloway, CEO of Arch Public.

Release date of Arch Public's Bitcoin Algorithm is set for August 15, 2024. Additional partners and distributor channels will be announced as that date approaches.

https://thearchpublic.com/

SOURCE Arch Public