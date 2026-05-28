Arch Public Surpasses Milestone with 25,000 New Users and $500 Million in Added Assets

User-Driven Automation Tools Drive Record Growth in 12 Months

DENVER, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Public, a user-driven software development company that allows users to deploy layered trading automations and strategies, today announced significant expansion, adding 25,000 new users and $500 million in added assets now powered by its automation tools over the past year. The impressive growth underscores the effectiveness of the company's proprietary algorithmic tools and automation platform, which empower users to implement sophisticated trading strategies.

This surge brings Arch Public's total user base to new heights while substantially increasing the assets actively utilizing Arch Public tools. The platform enables users to deploy layered automations that monitor markets in real-time, optimize and execute trades, dynamically rebalance portfolios, and provide insights—all fully user-driven and user-controlled. Users connect Arch Public directly to the exchange or brokerage of their choice via secure API and OAuth integrations, retaining complete custody and control of their funds at all times.

"Our growth this year validates our vision of democratizing advanced investment technology," said Tillman Holloway, CEO of Arch Public. "By combining powerful algorithmic engines with flexible automation tools, we've created a platform that helps users anticipate opportunities and manage risk with remarkable precision while remaining entirely user-driven and user-controlled. Our growth in new users and added assets reflects the trust our community has placed in our tools that deliver institutional-grade capabilities to everyday users. We are incredibly proud of what our team has built and excited for the continued innovation ahead."

Arch Public's success is attributed to its seamless user experience, transparent fee structure, and robust security measures. The platform's tools analyze market data according to user-defined parameters and risk settings, helping users navigate volatile markets with confidence. Early adopters have reported higher engagement rates and positive experiences using Arch Public's integrations with Gemini, Coinbase, Kraken, and Robinhood.

As Arch Public continues to scale, the company remains committed to expanding its suite of automation features, including enhanced tax optimization, alternative asset support, and additional tools for equities. This growth positions Arch Public as a leader in user-driven fintech innovation.

About Arch Public

Arch Public is a user-driven software development company that allows users to deploy layered trading automations and strategies via secure API and OAuth integrations with the exchange of their choice. Headquartered in Denver, Colorado, the platform serves thousands of investors seeking smarter, more autonomous financial solutions.

For more information, visit www.archpublic.com.

Media Contact:

Luca Taormina

Director of Communications/Marketing

Arch Public

[email protected]

SOURCE Arch Public