Arch Real Estate Holdings Corp. Announces Its Qualification As a Qualified Opportunity Zone Business for Its $700 Million Real Estate Fund in Puerto Rico

MELBOURNE, Fla., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Real Estate Holdings Corp ("Arch REHC") today announced its qualification as a qualified opportunity zone business (QOZB) for its $700 million real estate fund that will benefit Puerto Rican families in need of affordable housing. Arch REHC's focus is to channel private investment capital into multiple Puerto Rican opportunity zones with a consistent theme of affordable housing, sustainable and reliable residential energy, and reduced occupancy costs, with the immediate goal to restore over 500 single-family homes as rental housing, and to assemble a substantial and profitable portfolio of Puerto Rican housing assets.

Opportunity zones are designated economically-distressed communities where US taxpayers with qualifying private investment capital - sourced from realized capital gains, are eligible for federal tax benefits. Investors who invest in Qualified Opportunity Zone Businesses through qualified Opportunity Funds may defer tax liability on current capital gains through 2026, receive up to a 15 percent reduction of their future tax liability associated with the deferred capital gains, and eliminate capital gains taxes on value appreciation associated with their investments in Qualified Opportunity Zone Business within Qualified Opportunity Funds that are held for at least 10 years. Arch REHC will be holding a webinar series on private offering and tax benefits starting on November 12th and registration is available through Eventbrite.

Despite public market volatility, investors do not have to withhold or remove their investments, just invest differently. The Arch REHC fund stands on its own merits, and the tax advantages are quite significant for those individual and corporate US taxpayers with qualified capital gains. In addition Arch REHC will claim additional corporate tax advantages related to Arch REHC's presence in Puerto Rico. Arch REHC offers its shareholders, including investors associated with, or who have formed their own Qualified Opportunity Funds, a distinct investment opportunity that truly embodies the spirit of what the Opportunity Zone program was meant for: investing in the revitalization and recovery of American communities while also having an environmental impact that will provide sustainable benefits for decades to come.

About ARCH - Arch Real Estate Holdings Corp. is a private real asset company, combining real estate, investment securities, and blockchain technology to diversify investment opportunities for accredited investors. Our mission is to build a more liquid model for residential real estate investments, create high tenant value properties, and reduce environmental impact through the use of technology. For more information, please visit https://archrealestateholdings.com

Media Contact:

Brenda Plocharczyk

229068@email4pr.com

321-289-8949

SOURCE Arch Real Estate Holdings Corp

Related Links

https://archsecurities.com

