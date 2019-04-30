Arch Real Estate Holdings Corp. Partners with Polymath to Diversify Investment Opportunities

NORTH MIAMI, Fla., April 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Real Estate Holdings Corp. is excited to publicly announce that we have partnered with Polymath, the industry leading security token issuance platform, as our blockchain technology platform partner. The impact that this partnership will have on the way we do business is unprecedented. The way we raise capital and invest is evolving right in front of our eyes with a long overdue infusion of technology and transparency. Our hybrid model infuses the traditional REIT investment model with the latest technology, creating a first of its kind private residential real estate investment portfolio.

Arch Real Estate Holdings Corp and Polymath Partnership Announcement

"Our company was founded on the principle of bringing liquidity to an illiquid market through the use of technology. The partnership with Polymath has the transformative ability to tokenize real-world assets and give investors incredible returns," Arch Real Estate Holdings Corp. COO & Co-Founder Kim Fernandez said.

We chose Polymath as our technology partner for many reasons, some of which was the ease of use of the platform and their willingness to work with our team in further developing crucial investor related components such as a distribution module and incorporating features within the platform that many other platforms on the market do not have. These features will allow us to enhance the use of the platform for our investors and give an additional layer of internal controls for company management.

"Our company focuses on creating high tenant value, environmental impact reduction, and stable residual income for our investors through use of technology. We are excited to partner with Polymath to introduce an investment opportunity that gives investors a more accessible and liquid form of real estate investment without the high cost of traditional offerings," Arch Real Estate Holdings Corp. CEO & Co-Founder Omar Caraballo said.

"Polymath is proud to be the chosen technology partner for Arch Real Estate Holdings Corp. to provide the technology layer for the Arch real estate investment opportunity. This project aims to use blockchain technology in a traditionally proven market to provide access to offerings on a global scale. The Arch team has shown that it is set to elevate industry expectation when it comes to real estate investment," said Chris Housser, Co-Founder of Polymath.

About ARCH - Arch Real Estate Holdings Corp. is a private real estate holding company, combining traditional securities and blockchain technology to diversify investment opportunities for accredited investors. Our mission is to build a more liquid model for residential real estate investments, create high tenant value properties, and reduce environmental impact through use of technology. For more information, please visit https://archsecurities.com

About Polymath - Polymath Network (Polymath) is a decentralized platform that makes it easy to create and manage security tokens. The Polymath ST-20 standard embeds regulatory requirements into the tokens themselves, restricting trading to verified participants only. The platform simplifies the complex technical challenges of creating a security token and aims to bring the multi-trillion dollar financial securities market to the blockchain. For more information, please visit https://polymath.network/ .

Media Contact:

Brenda Plocharczyk

(888) 272-4787

213768@email4pr.com

SOURCE Arch Real Estate Holdings Corp.

Related Links

http://www.archsecurities.com

