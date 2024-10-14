Arch Resources and CONSOL Energy Announce Expiration of Hart-Scott-Rodino Act Waiting Period in Respect of Pending Merger

ST. LOUIS and CANONSBURG, Pa., Oct. 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Resources, Inc. ("Arch") (NYSE: ARCH) and CONSOL Energy Inc. ("CONSOL") (NYSE: CEIX) today announced that the waiting period under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976, as amended (the "HSR Act"), in relation to the pending combination of CONSOL and Arch expired at 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on October 11, 2024. The expiration of the waiting period under the HSR Act is one of the conditions to the closing of the pending combination. Completion of the transaction is subject to the satisfaction of the remaining customary closing conditions, including approval by both companies' stockholders.

Arch Resources is a premier producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry. The company operates large, modern and highly efficient mines that consistently set the industry standard for both mine safety and environmental stewardship. Arch Resources from time to time utilizes its website – www.archrsc.com – as a channel of distribution for material company information. To learn more about us and our premium metallurgical products, go to www.archrsc.com.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) is a Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal coal and metallurgical coal. It owns and operates some of the most productive longwall mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL's flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised of 3 large-scale underground mines: Bailey Mine, Enlow Fork Mine, and Harvey Mine. CONSOL recently developed the Itmann Mine in the Central Appalachian Basin, which has the capacity when fully operational to produce roughly 900 thousand tons per annum of premium, low-vol metallurgical coking coal. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and has a throughput capacity of approximately 20 million tons per year. In addition to the ~584 million reserve tons associated with the Pennsylvania Mining Complex and the ~28 million reserve tons associated with the Itmann Mining Complex, the company controls approximately 1.3 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves and resources located in the major coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. Additional information regarding CONSOL Energy may be found at www.consolenergy.com.

