Arch Resources Reports Second Quarter 2024 Results

Ships 2.0 million tons of coking coal despite extended channel closure in Baltimore

Sets quarterly production record in metallurgical segment

Achieves net income of $14.8 million and adjusted EBITDA of $60.0 million

Repurchases 94,367 shares and declares quarterly cash dividend of $0.25 per share

ST. LOUIS, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) today reported net income of $14.8 million, or $0.81 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2024, compared with net income of $77.4 million, or $4.04 per diluted share, in the prior-year period. Arch had adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, depletion, amortization, accretion on asset retirement obligations, and non-operating expenses ("adjusted EBITDA") 1 of $60.0 million in the second quarter of 2024. This compares to $130.4 million of adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2023. Revenues totaled $608.8 million for the three months ended June 30, 2024, versus $757.3 million in the prior-year quarter.

In the second quarter of 2024, Arch overcame logistical challenges and drove forward with its key strategic priorities and objectives, as the company:

Shipped 2.0 million tons of coking coal despite the extended closure of the Baltimore shipping channel following the tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge

shipping channel following the tragic collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge Achieved record production levels from its metallurgical segment while continuing to progress towards District 2 at Leer South, where mining conditions are expected to be more advantageous

Paid down an incremental $12.5 million of debt, bringing the company's total debt level to $133.3 million and its net positive cash position to $146.0 million

of debt, bringing the company's total debt level to and its net positive cash position to Repurchased an additional 94,367 shares at a total investment of $15.0 million , bringing the overall reduction in share count to over 3.5 million shares, or more than 16 percent, when compared to the level in May 2022 , and

, bringing the overall reduction in share count to over 3.5 million shares, or more than 16 percent, when compared to the level in , and Declared a $0.25 fixed dividend, for a total payment of $4.6 million , payable in September.

"During the quarter, the Arch team moved quickly and nimbly in the wake of the tragic bridge collapse in Baltimore, taking steps to facilitate the continuing flow of our coking coal products to steelmakers and redirecting volumes to our 35-percent-owned DTA facility," said Paul A. Lang, Arch's CEO. "Through these efforts, the metallurgical segment – in collaboration with our railroad and terminal partners – succeeded in shipping more than two million tons of coking coal even as Baltimore's deepwater channel remained closed throughout the first 70 days of the quarter before all restrictions were lifted on the shipping channel on June 10. In addition, the metallurgical segment delivered a record-setting quarterly production performance while continuing to progress systematically towards a more geologically advantageous reserve area at Leer South."

While Arch was able to move a substantial amount of coking coal in Q2, the additional efforts required to achieve these volume levels along with other impacts of the bridge collapse acted to pressure sales netbacks. In total, the metallurgical segment's adjusted EBITDA was reduced by more than $12 million as a result of vessel demurrage, retimed vessel movements, increased rail surcharge fees, and mid-streaming activities.

"Even with Q2's logistical challenges and a meaningful working capital build, Arch deployed an incremental $19.6 million in our capital return program via the repurchase of 94,000 shares of common stock and the declaration of a $0.25 per share fixed dividend payable in September," Lang said. "Since the relaunch of the capital return program in February 2022, Arch has now deployed well over $1.3 billion in that program."

Operational Update

"The Arch team did an excellent job of managing through the highly challenging logistical environment during the quarter, delivering record overall production levels in our core metallurgical segment, driving ahead with development work in advance of the transition to District 2 at Leer South, and managing the cost structure in our thermal segment in a way that should set the stage for a much stronger second half performance," said John T. Drexler, Arch's president. "As we look ahead to the year's back half, we believe we are well-positioned to deliver positive step-changes in our metallurgical coking coal shipments, our per-ton metallurgical costs, and our thermal segment cash margins."

Metallurgical









2Q24



1Q24



2Q23

















Tons sold (in millions)

2.2



2.2



2.5 Coking

2.0



1.9



2.3 Thermal

0.1



0.3



0.2 Coal sales per ton sold

$131.97



$149.98



$143.67 Coking

$139.33



$165.97



$153.38 Thermal

$32.14



$28.85



$37.36 Cash cost per ton sold

$91.03



$94.31



$89.94 Cash margin per ton

$40.94



$55.67



$53.73

















Coal sales per ton sold and cash cost per ton sold are defined and reconciled under "Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures." Mining complexes included in this segment are Leer, Leer South, Beckley and Mountain Laurel.

Arch's core metallurgical segment contributed adjusted EBITDA of $87.3 million in the second quarter. As indicated, the unexpected efforts to maintain shipment levels in the wake of the Baltimore bridge collapse acted to reduce adjusted EBITDA by more than $12 million, principally via lower sales netbacks.

In addition, the metallurgical segment deferred the shipment of nearly 150,000 tons of thermal byproduct, as it sought to direct every feasible loading slot to coking coal vessels. Given that the thermal byproduct is inventoried differently, the reduced shipping schedule for this product served to increase the segment's cash cost per ton sold by an estimated $6 per ton. That cost impact was counterbalanced by a severance tax rebate of $12.8 million from the State of West Virginia related to investment incentive legislation aimed at boosting employment and production levels in the state. Arch expects the segment's cash cost per ton sold to benefit significantly when the excess thermal byproduct tons are monetized in the year's second half.

The company continues to guide to coking coal sales volume of 8.6 to 9.0 million tons for the full year, with the expectation of significantly higher shipping levels in the second half of 2024. Similarly, the company continues to guide to an average per-ton cost for the metallurgical segment of $87 to $92, with the expectation of lower unit costs in the year's second half.





Thermal



2Q24



1Q24



2Q23

















Tons sold (in millions)

11.1



12.8



16.3 Coal sales per ton sold

$18.03



$17.60



$16.81 Cash cost per ton sold

$18.07



$17.65



$15.04 Cash margin per ton

($0.04)



($0.05)



$1.77

















Coal sales per ton sold and cash cost per ton sold are defined and reconciled under "Reconciliation of non-GAAP measures." Mining complexes included in this segment are Black Thunder, Coal Creek and West Elk.

Arch's thermal segment effectively broke even for the second straight quarter. Arch's West Elk longwall mine operated efficiently and generated a solid cash margin, while the Powder River Basin assets were cash negative for the quarter as they continued to operate at a stripping rate in excess of shipment levels, which were further reduced by typical seasonal weakness in the spring quarter. The thermal segment expects to benefit from cost-cutting initiatives as well as the excess stripping levels in the year's second half, when shipped volumes are expected to exceed stripping rates markedly. Since the fourth quarter of 2016, the thermal segment has generated $1.2 billion more in adjusted EBITDA than it has expended in capital.

Financial, Liquidity and Capital Return Program Update

During the second quarter, Arch deployed $19.6 million in its capital return program via the repurchase of 94,367 shares of common stock for $15.0 million, or $158.94 per share, and the declaration of a fixed dividend of $0.25 per share, with a total payment of $4.6 million. The company generated discretionary cash flow of $12.3 million, which reflected the impact of a $15.2 million working capital build.

"The centerpiece of our value proposition is the planned return to stockholders of effectively 100 percent of the company's discretionary cash flow over time," Lang said. "With the significant streamlining of our balance sheet, the emphasis on share repurchases in our capital return formula, and the build of surplus cash for more opportunistic share repurchases in the event of a market pullback, we remain in an excellent position to substantially reduce the share count over time, and in doing so drive significant value for stockholders."

Arch paid down $12.5 million in debt during Q2 and ended the quarter with $279.3 million in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments. Arch ended the quarter with a net cash position of $146.0 million.

The just-declared dividend is payable on September 13, 2024, to stockholders of record on August 30, 2024.

In total, Arch has now used common stock and convertible notes repurchases and the unwinding of the capped calls to reduce shares outstanding by over 3.5 million shares, or more than 16 percent, when compared to the level in May 2022.

Arch has deployed more than $1.3 billion under its capital return program since its relaunch in February 2022 – inclusive of the unwind of the capped call instrument and the just-declared September dividend – including $731.5 million, or $38.78 per share, in dividends and $614.7 million in common stock and convertible notes repurchases and retirements. Since the second quarter of 2017 – and inclusive of the program's first phase – Arch has deployed more than $2.2 billion under its capital return program. As of June 30, 2024, Arch had $187.0 million of remaining authorization under its existing $500 million share repurchase program.

Sustainability Update

Arch maintained its exemplary environmental, social and governance performance during the second quarter. Arch's subsidiary operations achieved an aggregate total lost-time incident rate of 0.47 incidents per 200,000 employee-hours worked during the year's first half, which is more than four times better than the industry average. On the environmental front, the company again recorded zero environmental violations under SMCRA as well as zero water quality exceedances across all its subsidiary operations for the quarter.

During the quarter, the State of Colorado recognized the West Elk Mine with the Outstanding Safety Performance Award; the Excellence in Innovative Safety Technology Award; and the Excellence in Mining Reclamation Award for the deployment of advanced technology to improve the reclamation process. In addition, the State of Wyoming honored the Coal Creek mine with a surface mine safety award.

Market Update

Global coking coal demand remains relatively subdued at present, reflective of the general malaise in the global macroeconomic environment. Weak infrastructure and property market spending in China, the advent of the monsoon season in India, and a still-slow climb out from multiple quarters of stagnation in Europe are all weighing on global steel demand, with the expected knock-on effect on coking coal demand. Despite those pressures, Asian steelmakers continue to signal an expected need for steadily increasing volumes in future periods, as they seek to identify the critical inputs they will need as new coke-making and blast furnace capacity comes online.

Meanwhile, the coking coal supply story remains muted, reflecting degradation and depletion of the resource base in major supply regions; only modest investment in new and replacement capacity; recent mine outages that have acted to remove 2 to 3 percent of supply to the global seaborne market; and an increasingly fragile logistical supply chain. Moreover, we believe that current coking coal prices are below the marginal cost of production on a global basis. As a result of these various factors, we expect coking coal markets to balance quickly once global demand begins to reassert itself.

Outlook

"Looking ahead, we remain sharply focused on driving continuous improvement in execution across our entire operating platform in support of strong, value-generating capital returns for our stockholders, even in today's subdued market environment," Lang said. "With our cost-competitive coking coal portfolio, high-quality product suite, rapidly expanding penetration in Asian markets, and recognized sustainability leadership, we believe we are exceptionally well-positioned to capitalize as global steel demand stabilizes and then resumes its anticipated long-term, upward growth trajectory."









2024







Tons $ per ton Sales Volume (in millions of tons)













Coking





8.6 - 9.0



Thermal





50.0 - 56.0



Total





58.6

65.0





















Metallurgical (in millions of tons)













Committed, Priced Coking North American







1.5

$157.05 Committed, Unpriced Coking North American







-



Committed, Priced Coking Seaborne







3.4

$151.12 Committed, Unpriced Coking Seaborne







2.5



Total Committed Coking









7.4





















Committed, Priced Thermal Byproduct







0.6

$32.00 Committed, Unpriced Thermal Byproduct







0.1



Total Committed Thermal Byproduct







0.7





















Average Metallurgical Cash Cost









$87.00 - $92.00

















Thermal (in millions of tons)













Committed, Priced









52.4

$17.26 Committed, Unpriced









0.6



Total Committed Thermal









53.0



Average Thermal Cash Cost











$16.00 - $17.00



































Corporate (in $ millions)















D,D&A





$165.0 - $175.0



ARO Accretion





$23.0 - $25.0



S,G&A - Cash





$70.0 - $74.0



S,G&A - Non-cash





$19.0 - $22.0



Net Interest Income





$0.0 - $5.0



Capital Expenditures





$155.0 - $165.0



Cash Tax Payment (%)





Approximately 0%



Income Tax Provision (%)





11.0 - 13.0







Note: The company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of its forward-looking non-GAAP Segment cash cost per ton sold financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures without unreasonable efforts due to the inherent difficulty in forecasting and quantifying with reasonable accuracy significant items required for the reconciliation. The most directly comparable GAAP measure, GAAP cost of sales, is not accessible without unreasonable efforts on a forward-looking basis. The reconciling items include transportation costs, which are a component of GAAP cost of sales. Management is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts transportation costs due to uncertainty as to the end market and FOB point for uncommitted sales volumes and the final shipping point for export shipments. In addition, the impact of hedging activity related to commodity purchases that do not receive hedge accounting and idle and administrative costs that are not included in a reportable segment are additional reconciling items for Segment cash cost per ton sold. Management is unable to predict without unreasonable efforts the impact of hedging activity related to commodity purchases that do not receive hedge accounting due to fluctuations in commodity prices, which are difficult to forecast due to their inherent volatility. These amounts have historically varied and may continue to vary significantly from quarter to quarter and material changes to these items could have a significant effect on our future GAAP results. Idle and administrative costs that are not included in a reportable segment are expected to be between $20 million and $25 million in 2024.

Arch Resources is a premier producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry. The company operates large, modern and highly efficient mines that consistently set the industry standard for both mine safety and environmental stewardship. Arch Resources from time to time utilizes its website – www.archrsc.com – as a channel of distribution for material company information. To learn more about us and our premium metallurgical products, go to www.archrsc.com.

Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Income Statements (In thousands, except per share data)

























Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 2023

2024 2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)











Revenues $608,751 $757,294

$1,288,941 $1,627,225











Costs, expenses and other operating









Cost of sales (exclusive of items shown separately below) 528,684 606,127

1,096,407 1,177,864 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 38,439 36,077

77,259 71,556 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 5,870 5,293

11,739 10,585 Selling, general and administrative expenses 22,518 22,791

48,105 48,813 Other operating income, net (2,410) (2,010)

(18,393) (7,179)

593,101 668,278

1,215,117 1,301,639











Income from operations 15,650 89,016

73,824 325,586











Interest expense, net









Interest expense (3,933) (3,537)

(8,249) (7,663) Interest and investment income 5,403 4,201

11,503 7,537

1,470 664

3,254 (126)











Income before nonoperating expenses 17,120 89,680

77,078 325,460











Nonoperating expenses









Non-service related pension and postretirement benefit (costs) credits (285) 593

(571) 1,185 Net loss resulting from early retirement of debt - -

- (1,126)

(285) 593

(571) 59











Income before income taxes 16,835 90,273

76,507 325,519 Provision for income taxes 2,002 12,920

5,721 50,058











Net income $ 14,833 $ 77,353

$ 70,786 $ 275,461











Net income per common share









Basic earnings per share $ 0.82 $ 4.20

$ 3.88 $ 15.16 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.81 $ 4.04

$ 3.82 $ 14.16











Weighted average shares outstanding









Basic weighted average shares outstanding 18,097 18,406

18,222 18,165 Diluted weighted average shares outstanding 18,295 19,135

18,535 19,459











Dividends declared per common share $ 1.11 $ 2.45

$ 2.76 $ 5.56











Adjusted EBITDA (A) $ 59,959 $130,386

$ 162,822 $ 407,727



(A) Adjusted EBITDA is defined and reconciled under "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures" later in this release.

Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands)













June 30, December 31,

2024 2023

(Unaudited)

Assets



Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $ 243,707 $ 287,807 Short-term investments 35,583 32,724 Restricted cash 1,100 1,100 Trade accounts receivable 241,910 273,522 Other receivables 6,005 13,700 Inventories 249,865 244,261 Other current assets 52,621 64,653 Total current assets 830,791 917,767





Property, plant and equipment, net 1,244,597 1,228,891





Other assets



Deferred income taxes 119,310 124,024 Equity investments 22,861 22,815 Fund for asset retirement obligations 146,010 142,266 Other noncurrent assets 46,999 48,410 Total other assets 335,180 337,515 Total assets $2,410,568 $2,484,173





Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity



Current liabilities



Accounts payable $ 186,549 $ 205,001 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 111,062 127,617 Current maturities of debt 29,721 35,343 Total current liabilities 327,332 367,961 Long-term debt 101,661 105,252 Asset retirement obligations 263,098 255,740 Accrued pension benefits 832 878 Accrued postretirement benefits other than pension 46,800 47,494 Accrued workers' compensation 157,663 154,650 Other noncurrent liabilities 62,617 72,742 Total liabilities 960,003 1,004,717





Stockholders' equity



Common Stock 308 306 Paid-in capital 758,880 720,029 Retained earnings 1,849,622 1,830,018 Treasury stock, at cost (1,193,876) (1,109,679) Accumulated other comprehensive income 35,631 38,782 Total stockholders' equity 1,450,565 1,479,456 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $2,410,568 $2,484,173

Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (In thousands)













Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 2023

(Unaudited) Operating activities



Net income $ 70,786 $275,461 Adjustments to reconcile to cash from operating activities:



Depreciation, depletion and amortization 77,259 71,556 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 11,739 10,585 Deferred income taxes 5,567 49,824 Employee stock-based compensation expense 10,445 13,206 Amortization relating to financing activities 1,441 884 Gain on disposals and divestitures, net (150) (393) Reclamation work completed (4,451) (11,757) Contribution to fund asset retirement obligations (3,745) (2,664) Changes in:



Receivables 39,306 (13,057) Inventories (5,604) (40,295) Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other current liabilities (29,223) (53,729) Income taxes, net (45) (828) Other 14,121 24,093 Cash provided by operating activities 187,446 322,886





Investing activities



Capital expenditures (92,366) (76,606) Minimum royalty payments (988) (1,113) Proceeds from disposals and divestitures 199 439 Purchases of short-term investments (30,535) (13,772) Proceeds from sales of short-term investments 27,846 17,488 Investments in and advances to affiliates, net (6,516) (9,927) Cash used in investing activities (102,360) (83,491)





Financing activities



Proceeds from issuance of term loan due 2025 20,000 - Payments on term loan due 2025 (3,333) - Payments on term loan due 2024 (3,502) (1,500) Payments on convertible debt - (58,430) Net payments on other debt (21,992) (24,849) Debt financing costs (1,516) - Purchase of treasury stock (30,747) (93,803) Dividends paid (63,757) (111,913) Payments for taxes related to net share settlement of equity awards (24,339) (27,217) Proceeds from warrants exercised - 43,750 Cash used in financing activities (129,186) (273,962)





Decrease in cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash (44,100) (34,567) Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, beginning of period 288,907 237,159





Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, end of period $244,807 $202,592





Cash and cash equivalents, including restricted cash, end of period



Cash and cash equivalents $243,707 $201,492 Restricted cash 1,100 1,100







$244,807 $202,592

Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Schedule of Consolidated Debt (In thousands)











June 30, December 31,



2024 2023



(Unaudited)









Term loan due 2025 ($16.7 million face value)

$ 16,667 $ - Term loan due 2024 ($0.0 million face value)

- 3,502 Tax exempt bonds ($98.1 million face value)

98,075 98,075 Other

18,536 40,529 Debt issuance costs

(1,896) (1,511)



131,382 140,595 Less: current maturities of debt

29,721 35,343 Long-term debt

$ 101,661 $ 105,252







Calculation of net (cash) debt





Total debt (excluding debt issuance costs)

$ 133,278 $ 142,016 Less liquid assets:





Cash and cash equivalents

243,707 287,807 Short term investments

35,583 32,724



279,290 320,531 Net (cash) debt

$(146,012) $(178,425)

Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Operational Performance (In millions, except per ton data)





























Three Months Ended

June 30, 2024 Three Months Ended

March 31, 2024 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2023

(Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Metallurgical











Tons Sold 2.2

2.2

2.5















Segment Sales $286.2 $131.97 $322.8 $149.98 $353.5 $143.67 Segment Cash Cost of Sales 197.4 91.03 203.0 94.31 221.3 89.94 Segment Cash Margin 88.8 40.94 119.8 55.67 132.2 53.73













Thermal











Tons Sold 11.1

12.8

16.3















Segment Sales $199.7 $ 18.03 $225.6 $ 17.60 $273.1 $ 16.81 Segment Cash Cost of Sales 200.1 18.07 226.3 17.65 244.4 15.04 Segment Cash Margin (0.4) (0.04) (0.7) (0.05) 28.7 1.77













Total Segment Cash Margin $ 88.4

$119.1

$160.9















Selling, general and administrative expenses (22.5)

(25.6)

(22.8)

Other (5.9)

9.4

(7.7)















Adjusted EBITDA $ 59.9

$102.9

$130.4





Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries

Reconciliation of NON-GAAP Measures

(In thousands, except per ton data)

"Included in the accompanying release, we have disclosed certain non-GAAP measures as defined by Regulation G.

The following reconciles these items to the most directly comparable GAAP measure."

Non-GAAP Segment coal sales per ton sold

Non-GAAP Segment coal sales per ton sold is calculated as segment coal sales revenues divided by segment tons sold. Segment coal sales revenues are adjusted for transportation costs, and may be adjusted for other items that, due to generally accepted accounting principles, are classified in "other income" on the consolidated Income Statements, but relate to price protection on the sale of coal. Segment coal sales per ton sold is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. We believe segment coal sales per ton sold provides useful information to investors as it better reflects our revenue for the quality of coal sold and our operating results by including all income from coal sales. The adjustments made to arrive at these measures are significant in understanding and assessing our financial condition. Therefore, segment coal sales revenues should not be considered in isolation, nor as an alternative to coal sales revenues under generally accepted accounting principles.

Quarter ended June 30, 2024 Metallurgical Thermal All Other Consolidated (In thousands)







GAAP Revenues in the Condensed Consolidated Income Statements $ 375,958 $ 232,793 $ - $ 608,751 Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenue







Transportation costs 89,794 33,126 - 122,920 Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenues $ 286,164 $199,667 $ - $ 485,831 Tons sold 2,168 11,073



Coal sales per ton sold $ 131.97 $ 18.03























Quarter ended March 31, 2024 Metallurgical Thermal All Other Consolidated (In thousands)







GAAP Revenues in the Condensed Consolidated Income Statements $ 417,065 $ 263,125 $ - $ 680,190 Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenue







Transportation costs 94,261 37,486 - 131,747 Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenues $ 322,804 $225,639 $ - $ 548,443 Tons sold 2,152 12,821



Coal sales per ton sold $ 149.98 $ 17.60























Quarter ended June 30, 2023 Metallurgical Thermal All Other Consolidated (In thousands)







GAAP Revenues in the Condensed Consolidated Income Statements $ 451,752 $ 305,542 $ - $ 757,294 Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenue







Coal risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income" - (3,587) - (3,587) Transportation costs 98,221 36,004 - 134,225 Non-GAAP Segment coal sales revenues $ 353,531 $ 273,125 $ - $ 626,656 Tons sold 2,461 16,252



Coal sales per ton sold $ 143.67 $ 16.81





Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of NON-GAAP Measures (In thousands, except per ton data)









Non-GAAP Segment cash cost per ton sold









Non-GAAP Segment cash cost per ton sold is calculated as segment cash cost of coal sales divided by segment tons sold. Segment cash cost of coal sales is adjusted for transportation costs, and may be adjusted for other items that, due to generally accepted accounting principles, are classified in "other income" on the consolidated Income Statements, but relate directly to the costs incurred to produce coal. Segment cash cost per ton sold is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. We believe segment cash cost per ton sold better reflects our controllable costs and our operating results by including all costs incurred to produce coal. The adjustments made to arrive at these measures are significant in understanding and assessing our financial condition. Therefore, segment cash cost of coal sales should not be considered in isolation, nor as an alternative to cost of sales under generally accepted accounting principles.









Quarter ended June 30, 2024 Metallurgical Thermal All Other Consolidated (In thousands)







GAAP Cost of sales in the Condensed Consolidated Income Statements $ 287,187 $ 232,298 $ 9,199 $ 528,684 Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales







Diesel fuel risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income" - (900) - (900) Transportation costs 89,794 33,126 - 122,920 Cost of coal sales from idled or otherwise disposed operations - - 4,692 4,692 Other (operating overhead, certain actuarial, etc.) - - 4,507 4,507 Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales $ 197,393 $ 200,072 $ - $ 397,465 Tons sold 2,168 11,073



Cash cost per ton sold $ 91.03 $ 18.07























Quarter ended March 31, 2024 Metallurgical Thermal All Other Consolidated (In thousands)







GAAP Cost of sales in the Condensed Consolidated Income Statements $ 297,251 $ 262,928 $ 7,544 $ 567,723 Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales







Diesel fuel risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income" - (900) - (900) Transportation costs 94,261 37,486 - 131,747 Cost of coal sales from idled or otherwise disposed operations - - 4,289 4,289 Other (operating overhead, certain actuarial, etc.) - - 3,255 3,255 Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales $ 202,990 $ 226,342 $ - $ 429,332 Tons sold 2,152 12,821



Cash cost per ton sold $ 94.31 $ 17.65























Quarter ended June 30, 2023 Metallurgical Thermal All Other Consolidated (In thousands)







GAAP Cost of sales in the Condensed Consolidated Income Statements $ 319,549 $ 279,028 $ 7,550 $ 606,127 Less: Adjustments to reconcile to Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales







Diesel fuel risk management derivative settlements classified in "other income" - (1,425) - (1,425) Transportation costs 98,221 36,004 - 134,225 Cost of coal sales from idled or otherwise disposed operations - - 5,157 5,157 Other (operating overhead, certain actuarial, etc.) - - 2,393 2,393 Non-GAAP Segment cash cost of coal sales $ 221,328 $ 244,449 $ - $ 465,777 Tons sold 2,461 16,252



Cash cost per ton sold $ 89.94 $ 15.04





Arch Resources, Inc. and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (In thousands)











Adjusted EBITDA





















Adjusted EBITDA is defined as net income attributable to the Company before the effect of net interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization, accretion on asset retirement obligations and nonoperating expenses. Adjusted EBITDA may also be adjusted for items that may not reflect the trend of future results by excluding transactions that are not indicative of the Company's core operating performance.

Adjusted EBITDA is not a measure of financial performance in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and items excluded from Adjusted EBITDA are significant in understanding and assessing our financial condition. Therefore, Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation, nor as an alternative to net income, income from operations, cash flows from operations or as a measure of our profitability, liquidity or performance under generally accepted accounting principles. The Company uses adjusted EBITDA to measure the operating performance of its segments and allocate resources to the segments. Furthermore, analogous measures are used by industry analysts and investors to evaluate our operating performance. Investors should be aware that our presentation of Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similarly titled measures used by other companies. The table below shows how we calculate Adjusted EBITDA.













Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 2023

2024 2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net income $ 14,833 $ 77,353

$ 70,786 $ 275,461 Provision for income taxes 2,002 12,920

5,721 50,058 Interest expense, net (1,470) (664)

(3,254) 126 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 38,439 36,077

77,259 71,556 Accretion on asset retirement obligations 5,870 5,293

11,739 10,585 Non-service related pension and postretirement benefit (credits) costs 285 (593)

571 (1,185) Net loss resulting from early retirement of debt - -

- 1,126











Adjusted EBITDA $ 59,959 $ 130,386

$ 162,822 $ 407,727 EBITDA from idled or otherwise disposed operations 3,695 4,664

7,392 8,696 Selling, general and administrative expenses 22,518 22,791

48,105 48,813 Other 2,172 4,177

491 6,094











Segment Adjusted EBITDA from coal operations $ 88,344 $ 162,018

$ 218,810 $ 471,330











Segment Adjusted EBITDA









Metallurgical 87,276 132,839

216,811 395,896 Thermal 1,068 29,179

1,999 75,434











Total Segment Adjusted EBITDA $ 88,344 $ 162,018

$ 218,810 $ 471,330























Discretionary cash flow











Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2024 2023

2024 2023

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash flow from operating activities $ 59,179 $ 196,765

$ 187,446 $ 322,886 Less: Capital expenditures (46,920) (46,065)

(92,366) (76,606) Discretionary cash flow $ 12,259 $ 150,700

$ 95,080 $ 246,280

