Arch Street Capital Acquires Peraton's Global Headquarters in Partnership with VEREIT

"We continue t expand our relationship with VEREIT through accretive office acquisitions, while remaining active in the identification of compelling opportunities for our net lease program," stated Damian Taylor, Managing Director at Arch Street.

Thomas W. Roberts, Executive Vice President and Chief Investment Officer at VEREIT, stated, "The Peraton global headquarters property is an impressive asset and VEREIT is pleased to have completed this transaction to enhance the office partnership portfolio. VEREIT's team, in partnership with Arch Street Capital, looks forward to further strengthening the portfolio through future acquisitions."

About Arch Street Capital Advisors

Arch Street Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is a full-service real estate investment advisory firm. Arch Street specializes in assisting investors with their U.S. real estate strategies including acquisition and joint venture advisory, financing advisory, and asset management and disposition services. Since 2003, Arch Street has advised clients on more than $7.5+ billion of acquisitions, dispositions and financings. Arch Street manages, on behalf of its clients, a diverse portfolio of investments across multiple sectors of the U.S. real estate market. Learn more about Arch Street Capital Advisors by visiting www.archstreetcapital.com.

About VEREIT

VEREIT is a full-service real estate operating company which owns and manages one of the largest portfolios of single-tenant commercial properties in the U.S. The Company has total real estate investments of $14.7 billion including approximately 3,800 properties and 88.9 million square feet. VEREIT's business model provides equity capital to creditworthy corporations in return for long-term leases on their properties. VEREIT is a publicly traded Maryland corporation listed on the New York Stock Exchange. VEREIT uses, and intends to continue to use, its Investor Relations website, which can be found at www.vereit.com, as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD. Additional information about VEREIT can be found through social media platforms such as Twitter and LinkedIn.

SOURCE Arch Street Capital Advisors, LLC.

