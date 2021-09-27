Arch Street Capital Launches Social Impact Initiative

Arch's capital partner owns several downtown office buildings in St. Paul that have been confronted with the rise in homelessness from neighboring encampments, as well as theft and vandalism. While many traditional owners might have sought a solution that protected their physical investments solely through increased security, Arch and its capital partner took a different approach and leaned in by partnering with People Incorporated to help address the matter in a more proactive way.

"If the past several years have taught us anything, it's that we need to empower our local communities. By trying to tackle the underlying issues rather than just the symptoms, we can generate a lasting impact. It's the responsibility of all those in the community, even non-local investors," says Anup Patel, President and Chief Investment Officer at Arch Street Capital.

After careful research and planning, Arch invested in People Incorporated to help support those facing homelessness in the community. With Arch's transformational gift, People Incorporated will be able to expand their Street Outreach team's capacity to care for some of the community's most vulnerable neighbors.

"We applaud Arch's refreshing approach to address the needs they recognized within the community. Their partnership will directly improve the lives of people currently experiencing homelessness in St. Paul," said Jill Wiedemann-West, CEO of People Incorporated. "Arch is leading by example and demonstrating firsthand how non-local private capital can make a positive impact in the community when everyone is working towards a common goal."

"People Incorporated already helps so many within St. Paul and does tremendous work. They have the expertise, the insight, and the infrastructure to implement meaningful change in the community, and we wanted to support that. We believe their hands-on compassionate approach will make the difference in helping the community," says Anup Patel

