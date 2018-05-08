The Portfolio is leased to a total of 9 tenants that represent 7 different industries. The Portfolio includes several mission critical properties with 7 out of the 11 properties serving as the tenant's global corporate headquarters. The Portfolio was acquired over a two year period through an investment platform dedicated to acquiring and managing single-tenant, net-lease, industrial properties.

"We are pleased to have been able to successfully exit these assets on behalf of our institutional client," said Petra Conte, Senior Vice President of Asset Management at Arch Street Capital Advisors. "The portfolio was acquired over a two year period with careful consideration given to portfolio construction and diversification."

"We remain active in the acquisition of single-tenant, net-leased, office, industrial and MOB / Healthcare assets and continue to search for new opportunities both on a portfolio and single asset basis," said Gautam Mashettiwar, Vice President of Acquisitions at Arch Street Capital Advisors.

About Arch Street Capital:

Arch Street Capital Advisors, L.L.C. is a full service real estate investment advisory firm. Arch Street specializes in assisting investors with their U.S. real estate strategies including acquisition and joint venture advisory, financing advisory, and asset management and disposition services. Since 2003, Arch Street has advised clients on more than $6.5 billion of acquisitions, dispositions and financings. Arch Street manages, on behalf of its clients, a diverse portfolio of investments in the industrial, office, multi-family, single-family, hospitality, retail, health care, student housing, land entitlement and development sectors of the U.S. real estate market. For more information visit: www.archstreetcapital.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/arch-street-capital-sells-11-asset-industrial-portfolio-for-156-7-million-300643925.html

SOURCE Arch Street Capital Advisors, LLC