Arch Subsidiaries Claim Three of Nation's Most Prestigious Awards for Safety and Community Engagement

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE: ARCH) today announced that its subsidiary operations had claimed two Sentinels of Safety awards, the nation's highest distinction for mine safety, as well as the Department of Interior's Good Neighbor Award, the nation's highest honor for community outreach and engagement.

The Leer mine captured the Sentinels of Safety Award in the large underground mine category, having worked all of 2019 – and a total of more than 2 million employee-hours – without a single lost time incident. The Black Thunder mine won the Sentinels of Safety Award in the small plant category, which is based on employee-hours worked. The Leer South mine claimed the Good Neighbor Award for its ongoing work in engaging with local leaders and advancing critical infrastructure projects benefiting the community. Notably, 2020 marked the second year in a row that an Arch subsidiary has received the Good Neighbor Award, following on the heels of the Leer mine's receipt of the award in 2019.

"While we set exceptionally high internal standards for our operations across the full range of environmental, social and governance metrics – and drive progress in those areas via a well-established, rigorous and disciplined approach to continuous improvement – it is nevertheless highly gratifying to receive external recognition for our achievements," said Paul A. Lang, Arch's chief executive officer. "On behalf of the Arch board and senior officer team, I extend my highest congratulations to the dedicated and talented workforces at Leer, Leer South and Black Thunder, and applaud them for setting the industry standard for excellence in these critical areas of performance."

Arch Resources is a premier producer of high-quality metallurgical products for the global steel industry. The company operates large, modern and highly efficient mines that consistently set the industry standard for both mine safety and environmental stewardship.

SOURCE Arch Resources, Inc.

